Formnext 2026 Highlights Key Considerations Before Committing To An Injection Mold
|Review area
|Decision to record
|Draft and fit
|Which faces need taper, and where critical mating dimensions must remain controlled.
|Gate location
|Where material enters, and where the remaining gate mark is acceptable.
|Ejection and appearance
|Permitted ejector marks and parting lines, including surfaces customers will see.
|Walls and undercuts
|Thick sections, ribs and features that may need redesign or additional tool movements.
AI concept illustration: molding details on a generic cable guide. Actual gate and ejection locations require a project-specific tooling review the actual release schedule
Separate demand by part number and revision. For example, 1,000 parts spread across five different designs should not be costed as 1,000 identical components. Any proposal to share tooling across those designs needs its own review.
When sourcing small batch injection molded parts, request separate figures for tooling, trial parts and repeat batches. Include likely design changes in the discussion. Compare production printing and molding against the same functional requirements and delivery condition; there is no useful universal quantity at which every part should switch processes.
A useful RFQ question: What must be approved before the tool is released, and what must be demonstrated on molded samples before the production order is released?
Make sample acceptance specific
For custom injection molded components, agree on the sample quantity, critical dimensions, assembly checks and relevant functional tests before the trial. Inspect parts from the intended tool in the agreed resin and condition. Record the drawing revision and acceptance results so the production release has a clear basis.
A dimensional report covers the features inspected. Any additional performance or process validation should be specified separately. Protolabs' molding quality guidance provides a useful reference for distinguishing design review, first-article inspection and process capability assessment.
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