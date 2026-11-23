A plastic part can fit the assembly and still need design changes before a mold is cut. Finding those changes before tooling approval is time well spent.

On November 17, Stratasys introduced its H550 industrial 3D printer and PowderEase T2 system at Formnext 2026 in Frankfurt. The announcement targets production parts, with automated breakout, powder recovery, sieving and dosing. Pre-orders are open; commercial availability is planned for the second quarter of 2027.

For buyers evaluating low volume injection molding, the launch brings a familiar decision into focus: when does a particular part justify investing in a mold? Production printing remains a legitimate option. The choice should follow the part requirements, design stability and actual order schedule.

AI concept illustration: printed and molded cable guides. These are illustrative parts, not products from the Formnext announcement the resin and the part together

A separate Stratasys case study with ARaymond and IPC makes the distinction tangible. The team used printed mold inserts to produce injection-molded cable-clip prototypes in the final production material. The aim went beyond checking shape and fit: it was to evaluate the molded part before committing to production tooling.

For your own project, specify the resin grade, any required reinforcement, color and service conditions. A polymer family name alone does not establish equivalence between two materials or manufacturing routes. If a substitution is proposed, ask what evidence supports it and approve it explicitly.

Review what the mold needs to release the part

Draft adds a taper that helps a part leave the mold. Adding it after a prototype has passed a fit check can change a mating surface. Protolabs' draft guidance recommends considering this early when a printed or machined design is intended for molding.

Ask for the proposed mold opening direction and a marked-up design review. Resolve these details while the CAD can still be changed: