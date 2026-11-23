4×6 Direct Thermal Shipping Labels Gain Attention Among B2B Buyers
|Specification
|Exact dimensions
|Typical use
|4×6 inches
|101.6×152.4 mm
|Shipping systems or customers specifying the exact imperial size
|Metric shipping label
|100×150 mm
|Printers and shipping workflows configured for the metric format
The 100×150 mm label is 1.6 mm narrower and 2.4 mm shorter than an exact 4×6-inch label. This small difference may affect page margins, barcode placement or automatic printer calibration.
Before placing a bulk order, print several real shipping files and verify that:
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All information remains inside the label area
Barcodes are complete and correctly positioned
The printer detects every label gap
Labels feed without skipping or misalignment
The printed barcode scans on the first attempt
Roll Labels or Fanfold Labels?
SY Label produces both roll and fanfold direct thermal shipping labels. The printed label can be the same, but the feeding method and packaging format are different.
Roll Direct Thermal Labels
Roll labels are supplied on cardboard or plastic cores and are loaded inside or behind a compatible thermal printer.
Roll labels are suitable when:
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The printer has an internal or external roll holder
The workstation requires a compact media supply
Operators prefer a protected and controlled media path
The required core and roll outside diameter are known
Before ordering roll labels, confirm the core inside diameter, maximum roll outside diameter, labels per roll and winding direction.
SY Label can supply common configurations such as 500 or 1,000 labels per roll, subject to label thickness, core size and printer capacity.
Fanfold Direct Thermal Labels
Fanfold labels are folded into a continuous stack and normally feed through the rear of the printer.
Fanfold labels are suitable when:
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The printer accepts rear-feed media
A larger continuous label supply is required
The buyer wants fewer label changes
There is clean and dry space behind the printer
High-volume packing stations require efficient replenishment
Fanfold labels do not require a roll holder, but the stack should remain aligned and protected from dust, moisture and floor contact.
SY Label offers fanfold configurations including 500, 1,000 and 5,000 labels according to the customer's packaging and production requirements.
Three Direct Thermal Material Options
The thermal facestock and release liner should be selected together. SY Label offers three standard combinations for different performance and budget requirements.
|Material option
|Direct thermal facestock
|Release liner
|Recommended application
|Premium
|70 gsm triple-proof direct thermal paper
|58 gsm glassine liner
|Demanding handling, high-speed printing, humid transport routes and buyers requiring a stronger liner
|Best value
|70 gsm triple-proof direct thermal paper
|40 gsm glassine liner
|General e-commerce, parcel shipping and buyers seeking a balance of performance and cost
|Economy
|65 gsm triple-proof direct thermal paper
|40 gsm glassine liner
|Indoor, short-life and price-sensitive applications with controlled storage
The heavier 58 gsm liner provides greater stiffness and can improve handling stability in demanding converting, printing or dispensing conditions. The 40 gsm liner reduces material weight and may allow more labels within a specified roll diameter.
Facestock weight alone does not determine total label performance. Thermal sensitivity, surface protection, adhesive, die cutting, release force, perforation and winding quality must work together.
The term“triple-proof” may be defined differently in different markets. It commonly refers to enhanced resistance to conditions such as water, oil and abrasion. Buyers should state the exact exposure and required test method rather than relying only on the product name.
Which Material Option Is Suitable for Each Market?
SY Label exports direct thermal labels to the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and other European and North American markets. We also maintain long-term cooperation with customers in Southeast Asia and India.
However, material selection should be based on the operating environment rather than the country name alone.
Premium 70 gsm / 58 gsm construction
Consider this option for:
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High-speed printing and demanding handling
Longer distribution routes
Warm or humid warehouses
Buyers requiring a stiffer release liner
Operations where feeding stability is a priority
Best-value 70 gsm / 40 gsm construction
This is a practical starting point for:
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General e-commerce shipping
Parcel and courier labels
Standard warehouse conditions
Customers balancing print quality and material cost
Regular export orders with controlled storage
Economy 65 gsm / 40 gsm construction
Consider this option for:
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Short logistics cycles
Indoor printing and application
Moderate-speed printers
Cost-sensitive programs
Labels stored away from heat and sunlight
Every option should be tested under the buyer's actual printing, application, storage and transport conditions.
Printer Compatibility Checklist
Do not place an order based only on the words“4×6 compatible.” Send the supplier the following information:Printer brand and exact model Exact label dimensions Roll or fanfold format Roll core inside diameter Maximum acceptable roll outside diameter Labels per roll or stack Winding direction Gap or black-mark sensing method Perforation requirement Intended printing speed
During sample testing, the printer should calibrate correctly, feed one label at a time and print sharp barcodes without missing areas, excessive darkness or blurred edges.
Packaging Quantities
Common quantities include 500, 1,000 and 5,000 labels. Each quotation should clearly state whether the quantity refers to:
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Labels per roll
Labels per fanfold stack
Labels per inner package
Labels per carton
SY Label maintains substantial stock of 100×150 mm × 500-label roll and fanfold products. This stock supports faster sample preparation and order fulfillment for standard requirements.
Exact 4×6-inch dimensions, custom cores, private-label packaging and different carton quantities can be produced after technical confirmation.
Quality Checks Before Bulk Ordering
A B2B buyer should test more than print darkness. A useful approval test includes:
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Label dimensions and squareness
Gap and perforation consistency
Printer feeding and calibration
Barcode sharpness and scan rate
Adhesive bonding on the real package
Liner release performance
Roll winding and edge alignment
Fanfold stack alignment
Resistance to normal handling and abrasion
Image stability during the expected shipping period
For international shipments, test the printed label under realistic heat, humidity, friction and storage conditions.
Storage Recommendations
Store unused direct thermal labels in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, heaters and radiators. Keep cartons sealed until use and avoid prolonged exposure to solvents, oils, plasticizers or aggressive chemicals.
Use stock on a first-in, first-out basis. If labels have been stored in a cold environment, allow them to reach the operating room temperature before printing.
Why Request Free Samples?
A product data sheet cannot reproduce every printer, carton surface, warehouse or shipping route. Sample testing helps buyers confirm:
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Correct printer calibration
Smooth roll or fanfold feeding
Barcode printing and scanning
Adhesion to the intended package
Perforation strength
Handling and storage performance
SY Label can provide free samples for evaluation before a bulk order. When requesting samples, provide the printer model, exact size, roll or fanfold format, application surface, destination market and expected order quantity.
B2B Buyer's Specification Checklist
|Item
|Information to provide
|Label size
|101.6×152.4 mm or 100×150 mm
|Format
|Roll or fanfold
|Quantity
|Per roll, stack and carton
|Printer
|Brand and exact model
|Core and roll
|Core ID, maximum OD and winding direction
|Sensor
|Gap, black mark or other method
|Application surface
|Carton, mailer, plastic, glass, metal or frozen package
|Environment
|Temperature, humidity, sunlight, abrasion and label life
|Material
|Premium, best value or economy
|Packaging
|Neutral or customized packaging
|Testing
|Feed, print, scan, adhesion and transport simulation
Frequently Asked QuestionsAre 4×6 inches and 100×150 mm identical?
No. An exact 4×6-inch label measures 101.6×152.4 mm. A 100×150 mm label is slightly smaller. Confirm the printer and shipping template before ordering.
Do direct thermal shipping labels require ink or ribbon?
No. Direct thermal printers use heat to create the image on the thermal coating, so no ink, toner or thermal-transfer ribbon is required.
Which format is better, roll or fanfold?
Neither format is universally better. Roll labels suit printers with the correct core and roll capacity. Fanfold labels suit rear-feed printers and high-volume stations requiring fewer media changes.
What are the common packaging quantities?
Common quantities include 500, 1,000 and 5,000 labels. Buyers should confirm whether the quantity is per roll, stack or carton.
Which material option offers the best balance?
The 70 gsm triple-proof thermal paper with a 40 gsm glassine liner is the standard best-value option for many general shipping applications. Final selection should be confirmed through sample testing.
Can the label specification be customized?
Yes. Label size, paper, adhesive, liner, core, perforation, roll direction, quantity and packaging can be customized after technical confirmation.
Are free samples available?
Yes. SY Label provides free samples for printer, barcode, feeding and adhesion testing. Delivery arrangements depend on the destination and sample requirements.
Request a Suitable 4×6 Shipping Label Sample
Reliable thermal label performance depends on the complete construction-not only the label size or price. Confirm the exact dimensions, printer, format, facestock, liner, adhesive, packaging quantity and operating environment before approving production.
SY Label manufactures direct thermal shipping labels in roll and fanfold formats for customers in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and other markets. Standard stock and customized OEM solutions are available.
Send us your printer model and application requirements to request free samples and identify a suitable label construction.
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About us
Shangyue (Shanghai) Printing Co., Ltd. was established in 2001. It is a high-tech enterprise with a factory area of over 20,000 square meters and more than 100 employees. It has physical factories in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Kunshan, Jinan, and a sales company in Tianjin.
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