(MENAFN- GetNews) Shanghai,China-November 23, 2026 How to Choose 4×6 Direct Thermal Shipping Labels: A B2B Buyer's Guide Choosing a 4×6 direct thermal shipping label involves more than comparing unit prices. Buyers need to confirm the exact label dimensions, roll or fanfold format, printer compatibility, paper and liner construction, adhesive, packaging quantity and operating environment Label manufactures Direct Thermal Shipping Labels in both roll and fanfold formats. Common supply quantities include 500, 1,000 and 5,000 labels. We also maintain substantial stock of 100 mm × 150 mm × 500-label roll and fanfold products, and free samples are available for printer, barcode and adhesion testing before bulk ordering. Quick Answer: What Should Buyers Confirm? Before purchasing 4×6 Direct Thermal Shipping Labels, confirm the following information:

Exact label size: 101.6×152.4 mm or 100×150 mm

Roll or fanfold format

Printer brand and model

Roll core diameter and maximum outside diameter

Labels per roll, stack and carton

Paper and glassine liner weight

Adhesive and application surface

Gap, black mark or other sensing method

Perforation and winding direction

Printing speed and expected label life Storage and transport conditions Testing the label with the actual printer, shipping software, carton and barcode scanner is the safest way to confirm compatibility. What Is a 4×6 Direct Thermal Shipping Label? A 4×6 direct thermal shipping label is a pressure-sensitive label that prints through heat rather than ink, toner or a thermal-transfer ribbon. The thermal printer activates a heat-sensitive coating on the label surface to create addresses, barcodes, tracking numbers and other shipping information. Direct Thermal Labels are widely used for:

E-commerce parcel shipping

Warehouse picking and routing

Logistics and distribution

Return Labels

Inventory movement

Retail fulfillment Cross-border shipping Because no ribbon or ink is required, direct thermal printing can simplify daily operation and reduce consumable changes. It is generally suitable for short- to medium-life logistics applications in controlled environments. For prolonged outdoor exposure, extreme heat, aggressive chemicals or very long identification periods, buyers should evaluate whether a thermal-transfer construction would be more appropriate. Are 4×6 Inches and 100×150 mm the Same? No. They are similar but not identical.

Specification Exact dimensions Typical use 4×6 inches 101.6×152.4 mm Shipping systems or customers specifying the exact imperial size Metric shipping label 100×150 mm Printers and shipping workflows configured for the metric format

The 100×150 mm label is 1.6 mm narrower and 2.4 mm shorter than an exact 4×6-inch label. This small difference may affect page margins, barcode placement or automatic printer calibration.

Before placing a bulk order, print several real shipping files and verify that:



All information remains inside the label area

Barcodes are complete and correctly positioned

The printer detects every label gap

Labels feed without skipping or misalignment The printed barcode scans on the first attempt

Roll Labels or Fanfold Labels?

SY Label produces both roll and fanfold direct thermal shipping labels. The printed label can be the same, but the feeding method and packaging format are different.

Roll Direct Thermal Labels

Roll labels are supplied on cardboard or plastic cores and are loaded inside or behind a compatible thermal printer.

Roll labels are suitable when:



The printer has an internal or external roll holder

The workstation requires a compact media supply

Operators prefer a protected and controlled media path The required core and roll outside diameter are known

Before ordering roll labels, confirm the core inside diameter, maximum roll outside diameter, labels per roll and winding direction.

SY Label can supply common configurations such as 500 or 1,000 labels per roll, subject to label thickness, core size and printer capacity.

Fanfold Direct Thermal Labels

Fanfold labels are folded into a continuous stack and normally feed through the rear of the printer.

Fanfold labels are suitable when:



The printer accepts rear-feed media

A larger continuous label supply is required

The buyer wants fewer label changes

There is clean and dry space behind the printer High-volume packing stations require efficient replenishment

Fanfold labels do not require a roll holder, but the stack should remain aligned and protected from dust, moisture and floor contact.

SY Label offers fanfold configurations including 500, 1,000 and 5,000 labels according to the customer's packaging and production requirements.

Three Direct Thermal Material Options

The thermal facestock and release liner should be selected together. SY Label offers three standard combinations for different performance and budget requirements.

Material option Direct thermal facestock Release liner Recommended application Premium 70 gsm triple-proof direct thermal paper 58 gsm glassine liner Demanding handling, high-speed printing, humid transport routes and buyers requiring a stronger liner Best value 70 gsm triple-proof direct thermal paper 40 gsm glassine liner General e-commerce, parcel shipping and buyers seeking a balance of performance and cost Economy 65 gsm triple-proof direct thermal paper 40 gsm glassine liner Indoor, short-life and price-sensitive applications with controlled storage

The heavier 58 gsm liner provides greater stiffness and can improve handling stability in demanding converting, printing or dispensing conditions. The 40 gsm liner reduces material weight and may allow more labels within a specified roll diameter.

Facestock weight alone does not determine total label performance. Thermal sensitivity, surface protection, adhesive, die cutting, release force, perforation and winding quality must work together.

The term“triple-proof” may be defined differently in different markets. It commonly refers to enhanced resistance to conditions such as water, oil and abrasion. Buyers should state the exact exposure and required test method rather than relying only on the product name.

Which Material Option Is Suitable for Each Market?

SY Label exports direct thermal labels to the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and other European and North American markets. We also maintain long-term cooperation with customers in Southeast Asia and India.

However, material selection should be based on the operating environment rather than the country name alone.

Premium 70 gsm / 58 gsm construction

Consider this option for:



High-speed printing and demanding handling

Longer distribution routes

Warm or humid warehouses

Buyers requiring a stiffer release liner Operations where feeding stability is a priority

Best-value 70 gsm / 40 gsm construction

This is a practical starting point for:



General e-commerce shipping

Parcel and courier labels

Standard warehouse conditions

Customers balancing print quality and material cost Regular export orders with controlled storage

Economy 65 gsm / 40 gsm construction

Consider this option for:



Short logistics cycles

Indoor printing and application

Moderate-speed printers

Cost-sensitive programs Labels stored away from heat and sunlight

Every option should be tested under the buyer's actual printing, application, storage and transport conditions.

Printer Compatibility Checklist

Do not place an order based only on the words“4×6 compatible.” Send the supplier the following information:

Printer brand and exact modelExact label dimensionsRoll or fanfold formatRoll core inside diameterMaximum acceptable roll outside diameterLabels per roll or stackWinding directionGap or black-mark sensing methodPerforation requirementIntended printing speed

During sample testing, the printer should calibrate correctly, feed one label at a time and print sharp barcodes without missing areas, excessive darkness or blurred edges.

Packaging Quantities

Common quantities include 500, 1,000 and 5,000 labels. Each quotation should clearly state whether the quantity refers to:



Labels per roll

Labels per fanfold stack

Labels per inner package Labels per carton

SY Label maintains substantial stock of 100×150 mm × 500-label roll and fanfold products. This stock supports faster sample preparation and order fulfillment for standard requirements.

Exact 4×6-inch dimensions, custom cores, private-label packaging and different carton quantities can be produced after technical confirmation.

Quality Checks Before Bulk Ordering

A B2B buyer should test more than print darkness. A useful approval test includes:



Label dimensions and squareness

Gap and perforation consistency

Printer feeding and calibration

Barcode sharpness and scan rate

Adhesive bonding on the real package

Liner release performance

Roll winding and edge alignment

Fanfold stack alignment

Resistance to normal handling and abrasion Image stability during the expected shipping period

For international shipments, test the printed label under realistic heat, humidity, friction and storage conditions.

Storage Recommendations

Store unused direct thermal labels in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, heaters and radiators. Keep cartons sealed until use and avoid prolonged exposure to solvents, oils, plasticizers or aggressive chemicals.

Use stock on a first-in, first-out basis. If labels have been stored in a cold environment, allow them to reach the operating room temperature before printing.

Why Request Free Samples?

A product data sheet cannot reproduce every printer, carton surface, warehouse or shipping route. Sample testing helps buyers confirm:



Correct printer calibration

Smooth roll or fanfold feeding

Barcode printing and scanning

Adhesion to the intended package

Perforation strength Handling and storage performance

SY Label can provide free samples for evaluation before a bulk order. When requesting samples, provide the printer model, exact size, roll or fanfold format, application surface, destination market and expected order quantity.

B2B Buyer's Specification Checklist

Item Information to provide Label size 101.6×152.4 mm or 100×150 mm Format Roll or fanfold Quantity Per roll, stack and carton Printer Brand and exact model Core and roll Core ID, maximum OD and winding direction Sensor Gap, black mark or other method Application surface Carton, mailer, plastic, glass, metal or frozen package Environment Temperature, humidity, sunlight, abrasion and label life Material Premium, best value or economy Packaging Neutral or customized packaging Testing Feed, print, scan, adhesion and transport simulation

Frequently Asked QuestionsAre 4×6 inches and 100×150 mm identical?

No. An exact 4×6-inch label measures 101.6×152.4 mm. A 100×150 mm label is slightly smaller. Confirm the printer and shipping template before ordering.

Do direct thermal shipping labels require ink or ribbon?

No. Direct thermal printers use heat to create the image on the thermal coating, so no ink, toner or thermal-transfer ribbon is required.

Which format is better, roll or fanfold?

Neither format is universally better. Roll labels suit printers with the correct core and roll capacity. Fanfold labels suit rear-feed printers and high-volume stations requiring fewer media changes.

What are the common packaging quantities?

Common quantities include 500, 1,000 and 5,000 labels. Buyers should confirm whether the quantity is per roll, stack or carton.

Which material option offers the best balance?

The 70 gsm triple-proof thermal paper with a 40 gsm glassine liner is the standard best-value option for many general shipping applications. Final selection should be confirmed through sample testing.

Can the label specification be customized?

Yes. Label size, paper, adhesive, liner, core, perforation, roll direction, quantity and packaging can be customized after technical confirmation.

Are free samples available?

Yes. SY Label provides free samples for printer, barcode, feeding and adhesion testing. Delivery arrangements depend on the destination and sample requirements.

Request a Suitable 4×6 Shipping Label Sample

Reliable thermal label performance depends on the complete construction-not only the label size or price. Confirm the exact dimensions, printer, format, facestock, liner, adhesive, packaging quantity and operating environment before approving production.

SY Label manufactures direct thermal shipping labels in roll and fanfold formats for customers in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and other markets. Standard stock and customized OEM solutions are available.

Send us your printer model and application requirements to request free samples and identify a suitable label construction.

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About us

Shangyue (Shanghai) Printing Co., Ltd. was established in 2001. It is a high-tech enterprise with a factory area of over 20,000 square meters and more than 100 employees. It has physical factories in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Kunshan, Jinan, and a sales company in Tianjin.