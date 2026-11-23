MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 8th Air Assault Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, intelligence identified the location of the Rubicon S drone unit in Rylsk. It turned out that the unit had set up its workshop inside a local police station. Using drones, 8th Corps troops carried out precision strikes, hitting the workshop and the accommodation used by Rubicon S personnel. The location of drone operators from Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) was also targeted.

According to the corps, the strikes triggered the detonation of an ammunition depot that Russian forces had kept in the same police station in the city center, despite all safety requirements.

"Storing ammunition in the middle of a city poses a threat first and foremost to civilians. We are not the ones who created that threat," the Air Assault Forces said.

Ukrainian forces refute Russian claim of capturing Shylivka in Donetsk region

The corps noted that following the powerful explosions, local authorities had a new task: shifting the blame. Russian sources launched an information campaign claiming that Ukraine had allegedly remotely mined the center of Rylsk using drones.

"We state unequivocally that this is yet another Russian lie. We did not carry out any remote mining using drones. The explosions in central Rylsk resulted from the detonation of an ammunition depot inside a local police facility," the Air Assault Forces said.