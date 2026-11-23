Equities Recover After Disastrous Week
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks throughout North America rocketed by the close Monday, with miners carrying much of the load, after heavily minus reading at the end of last week.
The TSX sprang 891.59 points, or 2.7%, to close Monday at 34,081.44.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.16 cents to 69.59 cents U.S.
U.S.-listed shares of Canadian gold miners?gained, with Barrick Mining up $3.52, or 7.8%, to $48.76., while Agnico Eagle jumped $13.31, or 6.1%, to $229.98.
Canadian tech stocks climbed with Celestica advancing $18.64, or 6.4%, to $306.54, while Shopify jumped $15.87, or 9%, to $192.96.
AbraSilver took on 91 cents, or 11.1%, to $9.10, while GMining Ventures advanced $4.09, or 10.9%, to $41.50.
BlackBerry shares hiked 93 cents, or 8.4%, to $12.03.
Among telecoms, Telus faded 77 cents, or 4.9%, to $15.08, while Cogeco Communications dipped 54 cents, or 1%, to $54.86.
In telecoms, Strathcona Resources retreated $2.08, or 5.5%, to $35.99, while Vermilion Energy lost 49 cents, or 3.3%, to $14.25.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 25.56 points, or 3.7%, to 712.63.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were higher by the close, headed by a 7.3% hike in gold, while materials while up 6.7%, and information technology picked up 4.9%.
The two laggards were energy, sliding 1.5%, while telecoms sank 1.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities surged on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, reviving the artificial intelligence trade and pushing major indexes higher after all three major market averages ended Friday in a correction.
The Dow Jones Industrials recovered 1,451.64 points, or 3%, to 49,598.97
The S&P 500 prospered 327.34 points, or 4.7%, to 7,237.73
The tech-heavy NASDAQ barreled ahead 1,471.83 points, or 6.5%, to 24,089.56.
Nvidia soared 31% after the company's board returned Huang as the head of the company, effective immediately. Huang had resigned earlier this month after reportedly engaging in a number of extramarital affairs, one of which was with an alleged Chinese spy.
President Donald Trump applauded the move and told the media that Huang“did nothing wrong.” The president also said that he spoke with Nvidia's board and“convinced” them to reinstate him.
Other stocks in the AI trade jumped in sympathy with Nvidia on Monday. Micron Technology added 19%, while CoreWeave skyrocketed 22%.
Advanced Micro Devices was up almost 7%.“Magnificent Seven” members Alphabet and Meta Platforms popped 6% each, and Microsoft gained more than 1%.
By the end of last week - the worst weekly decline for the NASDAQ and Dow in more than six years, and the largest for the S&P 500 since April 2025 - all three of the major averages were in a correction, down 10% from their recent highs, and the NASDAQ was lower for the year.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury hiked, lowering yields to 4.93% from 4.92% Friday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite
directions.
Oil prices ditched $3.22 to $80.19 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices resurfaced $123.70 to $3,639.10 U.S. an ounce.
Stocks throughout North America rocketed by the close Monday, with miners carrying much of the load, after heavily minus reading at the end of last week.
The TSX sprang 891.59 points, or 2.7%, to close Monday at 34,081.44.
The Canadian dollar slid 0.16 cents to 69.59 cents U.S.
U.S.-listed shares of Canadian gold miners?gained, with Barrick Mining up $3.52, or 7.8%, to $48.76., while Agnico Eagle jumped $13.31, or 6.1%, to $229.98.
Canadian tech stocks climbed with Celestica advancing $18.64, or 6.4%, to $306.54, while Shopify jumped $15.87, or 9%, to $192.96.
AbraSilver took on 91 cents, or 11.1%, to $9.10, while GMining Ventures advanced $4.09, or 10.9%, to $41.50.
BlackBerry shares hiked 93 cents, or 8.4%, to $12.03.
Among telecoms, Telus faded 77 cents, or 4.9%, to $15.08, while Cogeco Communications dipped 54 cents, or 1%, to $54.86.
In telecoms, Strathcona Resources retreated $2.08, or 5.5%, to $35.99, while Vermilion Energy lost 49 cents, or 3.3%, to $14.25.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 25.56 points, or 3.7%, to 712.63.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were higher by the close, headed by a 7.3% hike in gold, while materials while up 6.7%, and information technology picked up 4.9%.
The two laggards were energy, sliding 1.5%, while telecoms sank 1.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
U.S. equities surged on Monday after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, reviving the artificial intelligence trade and pushing major indexes higher after all three major market averages ended Friday in a correction.
The Dow Jones Industrials recovered 1,451.64 points, or 3%, to 49,598.97
The S&P 500 prospered 327.34 points, or 4.7%, to 7,237.73
The tech-heavy NASDAQ barreled ahead 1,471.83 points, or 6.5%, to 24,089.56.
Nvidia soared 31% after the company's board returned Huang as the head of the company, effective immediately. Huang had resigned earlier this month after reportedly engaging in a number of extramarital affairs, one of which was with an alleged Chinese spy.
President Donald Trump applauded the move and told the media that Huang“did nothing wrong.” The president also said that he spoke with Nvidia's board and“convinced” them to reinstate him.
Other stocks in the AI trade jumped in sympathy with Nvidia on Monday. Micron Technology added 19%, while CoreWeave skyrocketed 22%.
Advanced Micro Devices was up almost 7%.“Magnificent Seven” members Alphabet and Meta Platforms popped 6% each, and Microsoft gained more than 1%.
By the end of last week - the worst weekly decline for the NASDAQ and Dow in more than six years, and the largest for the S&P 500 since April 2025 - all three of the major averages were in a correction, down 10% from their recent highs, and the NASDAQ was lower for the year.
Investors this week will get a breather, no matter what price action looks like. Markets are closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, and Friday's session will be shortened with the closing bell set to ring at 1 p.m. ET.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury hiked, lowering yields to 4.93% from 4.92% Friday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite
directions.
Oil prices ditched $3.22 to $80.19 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices resurfaced $123.70 to $3,639.10 U.S. an ounce.
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