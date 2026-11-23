(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High grades of up to 19.8% copper and wide intersections such as 26.7m at 2.3% copper with mineralisation running from surface; New prospective exploration claims acquired KEY POINTS

FireFly has again demonstrated the scope for substantial growth at Green Bay by making another significant regional discovery

The Nash copper-rich Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) discovery, which is less than 10km from the Ming Mine, was found using the same combination of airborne geophysics and sampling which led to the recent Mount Joy discovery (ASX release 27/10/26)

Numerous similar targets have been identified using the same method and will be drilled over the coming months and into 2027

FireFly's maiden drill campaign at Nash returned thick near-surface copper intersections including:



26.7m @ 2.3% copper from just 9.0m downhole including 9.6m @ 4.6% Cu in hole FFR26-24

21.3m @ 1.2% copper from just 21.7m downhole in hole FFR26-36

A number of small surface trenches were also excavated returning samples of:

24.0m @ 1.2% copper, 10m @ 2.2% copper, 5.0m @ 3.5% copper and 4.0m @ 5.2% copper

Nash is defined by a +3km-long airborne electromagnetic (EM) conductive anomaly with a strong, large copper geochemical footprint

Abundant widespread surface rock chip samples have returned greater than 1% copper (44 individual samples) including 12.2% copper, 12.7% copper, 16.4% copper and 19.8% copper.

The RDI target only 1.1km away from Nash, on the same large scale geophysical anomaly, returned a maiden shallow drill intersection of:

11.2m @ 1.2% copper from just 15.9m downhole including 4.0m @ 2.3% Cu in hole FFR26-043

Importantly, most of the +3km conductive EM anomaly hosting Nash and RDI remains untested with mineralisation open in all directions

FireFly has been granted an exclusive option to acquire the contiguous Brass Buckle property less than 10km southeast of the Ming Mine, which consists of 16.5km 2 of highly prospective exploration claims immediately adjacent to the Nash discovery

The current Green Bay Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) stands at 60.2Mt at 2.4% CuEq in the higher confidence Measured & Indicated (M&I) categories plus a further 23.5Mt at 2.5% CuEq in Inferred Mineral Resources (ASX release 25/8/26)

Three surface rigs will continue with regional drilling, with further assays expected from these and other regional targets over the coming weeks

Numerous catalysts over coming months, with an MRE update set for March 2027 followed by a Feasibility Study on the 1.8Mtpa production restart scenario at the Ming Mine The Company is well-funded to achieve its growth objectives with ~A$349.7 million in cash and liquid investments (unaudited) as at 30 September 2026 FireFly Managing Director Steve Parsons said:“FireFly is now going to the next level, with an extremely strong growth outlook underpinned by major regional discoveries. “We have now made two highly significant discoveries in a month and we have identified numerous similar targets to test using the same exploration approach. “Regional exploration success is extremely valuable because it stands to have a major impact on our Mineral Resource and forecast production rates while leveraging existing infrastructure and the central processing hub at Ming. Given this potential to create substantial value, it will be a key focus for FireFly in 2027.” PERTH, Australia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX, TSX: FFM) ( FireFly or the Company ) is pleased to announce its second significant copper-gold discovery in a month at the Green Bay project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Nash discovery, which is less than 10km from the Green Bay Ming Mine Project, was initially identified by the airborne EM program completed by FireFly in 2024-2025. A 3km+ conductive anomaly was observed in the Nash area. Follow-up mapping and surface prospecting in the area of the EM anomaly discovered widespread copper mineralisation in surface rock samples. Approximately 44 rock chips collected returned grades of more than 1% Cu, and as high as 19.8% Cu. The first drill campaign targeted areas of coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalism. Results confirmed the presence of shallow copper mineralisation, with intersections including 26.7m @ 2.3% Cu from just 9.0m down the hole and including a high-grade zone of 9.6m @ 4.6% Cu. Given the shallow nature of the intersection, topsoil was removed around the drill collar and a small trench completed confirmed mineralisation outcrops at surface. A series of linear rock-saw channel samples were collected from bedrock, returning continuous intersections of 24.0m @ 1.2% Cu, 10m @ 2.2% Cu, 5.0m @ 3.5% Cu and 4.0m @ 5.2% Cu.





Figure 1: Location of Nash discovery only 10 km from the Ming Mine and future processing hub. Multiple VMS copper-gold targets for testing through 2027. The RDI Prospect, located 1.1 km from the Nash discovery along the same geophysical trend, also returned shallow mineralisation, with hole FFR26-043 intersecting 11.2m @ 1.2% Cu from 15.9m downhole. The shallow nature of the mineralisation demonstrates the potential for open pit operations in the area, with the discovery of satellite mill feed a valuable component that compliments the potential mining operations outlined in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment ( PEA ) announced on 25 August 2026. The majority of the Nash EM anomaly remains untested, and the mineralisation is open in all directions. In addition to the Nash discovery, the Company has further increased its exploration footprint by signing an option agreement to acquire the Brass Buckle project from Krinor Resources Inc. and local prospectors. The tenure is contiguous to the Nash and RDI prospects with recent FireFly drilling intersecting mineralisation in close proximity to the boundary of the newly optioned mineral properties. One surface rig is currently drilling at Nash with further results expected over the coming months. Work to advance Green Bay towards construction has accelerated since the Company released the results of the PEA for the upscaled restart of mining on 25 August 2026. Early works have commenced with seasonal clearing, camp expansion and select underground development underway. FireFly is well funded to continue its growth drilling, economic studies and pre-construction early works activities. The Company had ~A$349.7M in cash and liquid investments (unaudited) as at 30 September 2026.





Figure 2: Location of the Nash discovery showing the extensive VTEM anomaly in addition to surface rock chip samples. The VTEM anomaly extends onto the new Brass Buckle acquisition and RDI discovery Forward Work Plans

The FireFly growth strategy remains focused on advancing the Green Bay Ming Mine project towards the resumption of upscaled copper and gold production. Near term activities remain focused on:

6x underground drill rigs upgrading the Mineral Resource, through infill drilling, from Inferred to M&I Mineral Resources;

High-grade shallow extensions of Ming underground for additional Mineral Resource growth;

Completion of the Feasibility Study in Q1 2027;

Advancement of permitting, engineering and early works to support future development scenarios;

New discoveries from both underground and surface regional exploration drilling with 3x regional rigs operating (additional assay results are pending from Mount Joy and other regional targets); and A maiden MRE planned for completion in Q1 2027 at the Main Mine prospect located less than 3 km from the Ming Mine and future processing plant.





Figure 3: Forward work plan for the Green Bay project. Please note that all timeframes are indicative and subject to change. This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Directors. Contact Information

Steve Parsons

Managing Director

FireFly Metals Ltd

+61 8 9220 9030 Jessie Liu-Ernsting

Chief Development Officer

FireFly Metals Ltd

+1 416 572 2028 Paul Armstrong

Media Contact

Read Corporate

+61 8 9388 1474



About the Exploration Results

The Nash copper discovery was a result of FireFly's systematic greenfields generative exploration program that has been ongoing since acquisition of the project.

Geophysics and Surface Prospecting

The Company conducted lease-wide reconnaissance geophysical surveys with acquisition of airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ( VTEM ) and magnetic data in 2025. VTEM is effective for exploration of copper VMS mineralisation as demonstrated by the fact that known ore zones in the district are highly conductive and produce a strong EM response. Modern sensors have deeper penetrative capabilities in comparison to historical surveys completed in the area in the 1980s and 1990s. The VTEM data acquired by FireFly showed an extensive +3km by 1km anomaly ~10km southeast of the Ming Mine at Nash ( Figure 2 ).

Ground based prospecting and mapping across the Nash conductive trend and outlying areas identified widespread copper mineralisation, with 44 rock chip samples returning grades greater than 1% Cu including individual samples up to 19.8% Cu ( Figure 2 ).

The Nash discovery is believed to be the source of the historic O'Sullivan copper boulders, which have been the subject of exploration on the Baie Verte Peninsula for decades. Mineralisation at Nash shares the host rocks, alteration, mineralogy and copper grades observed in the boulders, and lies up-ice along the interpreted glacial transport direction supported by striations measured in the Nash trench. See Appendix B for a complete list of rock chip samples collected from the Nash region.









Figure 4: Summary of results of FireFly's exploration activities in the Nash area. Note the large-scale VTEM anomaly (pink) in Nash area. Rock chip sampling shows widespread surface copper mineralisation (squares) in the area. Maiden drilling in the area returned exceptional shallow copper intersections including 26.7m @ 2.3% Cu and 11.2m @ 1.2% Cu.

Drilling

Drill targets at Nash were prioritised based on geophysical and geochemical anomalies. Initial wide-spaced drilling at Nash contained the first evidence of primary copper mineralisation. Hole FFR26-006 returned 4.2m @ 1.8% Cu and FR26-008 intersected 5.5m @ 1.4% Cu.

Down Hole EM ( DHEM ) was conducted in all drilling to test for off-hole anomalies. The DHEM survey conducted from hole FFR26-006 showed a strong conductor just 17m off the hole.

Testing of the off-hole anomaly in hole FFR26-024 confirmed the presence of broad high-grade copper mineralisation with 26.7m at 2.3% Cu returned from just 9.0m downhole ( Figure 5 ). This intersection included a higher-grade zone of 9.6m at 4.6% Cu.

Follow-up hole FFR26-036, drilled immediately west-southwest of the discovery, returned 21.3m at 1.20% Cu from 21.70m, including 3.70m at 2.10% Cu. Additional holes also intersected copper mineralisation.

All drillhole result details are shown in Appendix C.









Figure 5: Core photographs showing copper grades for part of the intersection (26.1m – 35.7m) in hole FFR26-024 at Nash. The complete intersection was 26.7m at 2.3% Cu returned from just 9.0m downhole and included a higher-grade zone of 5.9m at 4.9% Cu.

Nash Trenching

Given the shallow nature of the mineralisation intersected in Nash hole FFR26-024, topsoil was removed around the drill collar and a small trench completed. The trench exposure confirmed mineralisation is present at surface in the bedrock and was obscured by a thin layer of soil (typically <1m thick).

A series of linear rock-saw channel samples were collected from bedrock, returning continuous intersections including 24.0m @ 1.2% Cu, 10m @ 2.2% Cu, 5.0m @ 3.5% Cu and 4.0m @ 5.2% Cu (Figure 6). Details of the trench samples are shown in Appendix D.









Figure 6: Aerial plan photograph of the 25m x 40m surface area around the Nash discovery hole (26.7m @ 2.3% Cu) where a thin layer of topsoil was removed to expose the bedrock. A series of linear rock channels were cut and sampled in the bedrock, with continuous channel samples showing consistent high grades at surface.

A polished rock channel sample ( Figure 7 ) shows the mineralisation is hosted in strongly chlorite-altered pillow basalts with some primary textures preserved and minerals replaced with chalcopyrite.









Figure 7: Polished rock sample collected from the trench grading 6.1% Cu (see Appendix D trench 26_NS_TR_03 Sample SS002195 for full details of the assay result). The host rock is a chlorite-altered basalt with sulphides (pyrite and chalcopyrite) replacing primary features of the mafic pillows.

Brass Buckle Acquisition

FireFly has signed an option agreement with Krinor Resources Inc. and local prospectors under which FireFly may acquire the Brass Buckle property ( Figure 8 ), which is contiguous with FireFly's regional landholdings. The property is less than 10km southeast of the Ming Mine.

The Brass Buckle project consists of 16.5km2 of highly prospective exploration claims immediately adjacent to the Nash discovery. The focus of historic exploration has been on orogenic gold with rock chips of up to 219.8g/t gold returned from surface prospecting. Limited exploration for copper mineralisation has been undertaken.

The Nash VTEM anomaly continues onto Brass Buckle ( Figure 4 ) and drilling undertaken on FireFly claims at RDI, 60m from the boundary, returned a shallow intersection of 11.2m @ 1.2% Cu including a zone of 4.0m @ 2.3% Cu.

Under the option agreement, FireFly can acquire 100% of the Brass Buckle property by making staged payments and meeting minimum expenditure commitments on the mineral licences. Key terms of the agreement are as follows:



Staged payments to the Optionors totalling C$500K:



C$100k on signing (completed)



C$100k on or before the first anniversary of signing

C$150k on or before the each of the second and third anniversaries of signing

Total minimum expenditure commitment on the project of C$500,000 with at least $100k spent within one year, $150k within two years, and $250k within three years, of signing of the option agreement.

2% Net Smelter Royalty ( NSR ) granted to the Optionors on production from the Brass Buckle property. FireFly has been granted the right to buy back 1% for C$1.5M. Should the Optionors propose to sell the NSR to a third party, FireFly has a right Of first refusal ( ROFR ) to acquire the NSR.



Appendix E shows the full schedule of claims for the Brass Buckle option agreement.









Figure 8: Location of the Brass Buckle project relative to FireFly's regional landholding around the Ming deposit. The project is located <10km from the Ming Mine.

ABOUT FIREFLY METALS LTD

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX, TSX: FFM) is an emerging copper-gold company focused on growing the high-grade Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The project is advancing towards development, with a Preliminary Economic Assessment showing the potential for a high-grade, low-cost and long-life operation with a pathway to produce 100kt of copper equivalent per annum.

The Green Bay Copper-Gold Project is underpinned by 60.2Mt of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at 2.43% for 1,464Kt copper equivalent (CuEq) and 23.5Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources at 2.51% for 592Kt CuEq, prepared and disclosed in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ( JORC Code (2012 Edition) ) and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ( NI 43-101 ).

The Company has a clear strategy to continue growing the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project through resource expansion, new discoveries and advancement towards development.

Further information regarding FireFly Metals Ltd is available on the ASX platform (ASX: FFM), the Company's website or SEDAR+

COMPLIANCE STATEMENTS

Mineral Resource Estimate – Green Bay Copper-Gold Project

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project referred to in this announcement and set out in Appendix A was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 25 August 2026, titled 'Preliminary Economic Assessment and Mineral Resource Update' and is also set out in the Technical Report titled 'Green Bay Ming Mine Copper-Gold Project - NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada' with an issue date of 22 September 2026 and an effective date of 14 August 2026, available on SEDAR+ at .

Mineral Resource Estimate – Little Deer

The Mineral Resource Estimate for Little Deer referred to in this announcement was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 29 October 2024, titled 'Resource Increases 42% to 1.2Mt of contained metal at 2% Copper Eq' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Little Deer Copper Project, titled 'Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Little Deer Complex Copper Deposits, Newfoundland, Canada' with an effective date of 26 June 2024, available on SEDAR+ at .

Metal Equivalents for Mineral Resource Estimates

Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates have been calculated at a copper price of US$10,626/t, gold price of US$3,587/oz and silver price of US$50.22/oz. Individual Mineral Resource grades for the metals are set out in Appendix A of this announcement.

Metallurgical factors have been applied to the metal equivalent calculation. Copper recovery used was 95%. Historical production at the Ming Mine has a documented copper recovery of ~96%. Precious metal (gold and silver) metallurgical recovery was assumed at 85% based on historical recoveries achieved at the Ming Mine in addition to metallurgical test work to increase precious metal recoveries completed by FireFly.

In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, the Company's operational experience and, where relevant, historical performance achieved at the Green Bay project whilst in operation.

Copper equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates were calculated based on the formula:

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.97106) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.01360).

Metal Equivalents for Exploration Results

Metal equivalents for Exploration Results announced in this announcement have been calculated at a copper price of US$11,000/t, gold price of US$3,600/oz, silver price of US$35/oz and zinc price of US$2,700/t. These prices are the CITI consensus long term metal prices as at 28 September 2026. Individual grades for the metals are set out in Appendix B of this announcement.

Metallurgical factors have been applied to the metal equivalent calculation. Copper recovery used was 95%. Historical production at the Ming Mine has a documented copper recovery of ~96%. Precious metal (gold and silver) metallurgical recovery was assumed at 85% based on historical recoveries achieved at the Ming Mine in addition to metallurgical test work to increase recoveries completed by FireFly. Zinc recovery is applied at 50% based on historical processing and potential upgrades to the mineral processing facility.

In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, the Company's operational experience and, where relevant, historical performance achieved at the Green Bay project whilst in operation.

Copper equivalents for the Exploration Results were calculated based on the formula:

CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.94145) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00915) + (Zn(%) x 0.12919)

Exploration Results

Previously reported exploration results referred to in this announcement were first reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.7 in the ASX announcements cross-referenced in this announcement.

Production Targets

The production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets referred to in this announcement were first reported by the Company on 25 August 2026. FireFly confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Original Announcements

FireFly confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements referred to or cross-referenced in this announcement and that, in the case of Mineral Resource Estimates, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' and Qualified Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results

Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results are reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition) and NI 43-101.

Competent and Qualified Person Statements

The information in this announcement that relates to new Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Darren Cooke, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Cooke is a full-time employee of, and holds securities in, the Company. Mr Cooke has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition) and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Cooke has reviewed this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

All technical and scientific information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Group Chief Geologist, Mr Juan Gutierrez BSc, Geology (Masters), Geostatistics (Postgraduate Diploma), who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Gutierrez is a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition) and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez is a full-time employee of, and holds securities in, the Company. Mr Gutierrez has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition) and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez has reviewed this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections, including statements regarding FireFly's plans, forecasts and projections with respect to its mineral properties and programs, estimated Mineral Resources, cost projections, plans, strategies and objectives, anticipated production or construction commencement dates, capital costs, production outputs, and anticipated or estimated financial results, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment results, production target, mine life, net present value, internal rate of return, payback period, cash costs, free cash flow and capital cost estimates. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'may', 'might', 'could', 'would', 'will', 'expect', 'intend', 'believe', 'forecast', 'milestone', 'objective', 'predict', 'plan', 'scheduled', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'continue', or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements are estimates only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to change. and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and its directors, officers, employees and contractors, which may include market conditions, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, economic, social and political conditions, changes to applicable regulation, unforeseen events, and those risks outlined in the Company's public disclosures.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, and anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, may therefore differ materially from results ultimately achieved. For example, there can be no assurance that FireFly will be able to identify additional Mineral Resources, upgrade existing Mineral Resources or declare Ore Reserves in the future, that FireFly's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic, or that a mine will be successfully developed on any of FireFly's mineral properties. The performance of FireFly may be influenced by a number of factors which are outside of the control of the Company, its directors, officers, employees and contractors. The Company does not make any representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of any forward-looking statements, and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.



APPENDIX A

Green Bay Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate

Ming Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate

MING DEPOSIT

TONNES COPPER GOLD SILVER CuEq (Mt) Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade (%) ('000 t) (g/t) ('000 oz) (g/t) ('000 oz) (%) Measured 3.5 1.5 52 0.2 20 1.3 147 1.67 Indicated 53.8 1.9 1,041 0.5 878 4.5 7,707 2.49 TOTAL M&I 57.3 1.9 1,093 0.5 899 4.3 7,853 2.44 Inferred 17.3 2.0 344 0.7 404 6.3 3,522 2.77



Little Deer Mineral Resource Estimate

LITTLE DEER

TONNES COPPER GOLD SILVER CuEq (Mt) Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade (%) ('000 t) (g/t) ('000 oz) (g/t) ('000 oz) (%) Measured - - - - - - - - Indicated 2.9 2.1 62 0.1 9 3.4 320 2.3 TOTAL M&I 2.9 2.1 62 0.1 9 3.4 320 2.3 Inferred 6.2 1.8 110 0.1 10 2.2 430 1.8



GREEN BAY TOTAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

GREEN BAY TONNES COPPER GOLD SILVER CuEq TOTAL MRE (Mt) Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade Metal Grade (%) ('000 t) (g/t) ('000 oz) (g/t) ('000 oz) (%) Measured 3.5 1.5 52 0.2 20 1.3 147 1.67 Indicated 56.7 1.9 1,103 0.5 887 4.4 8,027 2.48 TOTAL M&I 60.2 1.9 1,155 0.5 908 4.2 8,173 2.43 Inferred 23.5 1.9 454 0.6 414 5.2 3,952 2.51

FireFly Metals Ltd Mineral Resource Estimates for the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project, incorporating the Ming Deposit and Little Deer Complex, are prepared and reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition) and NI 43-101.Mineral Resources have been reported at a 1.0% copper cut-off grade.Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates have been calculated at a copper price of US$10,626/t, gold price of US$3,587/oz and silver price of US$50.22/oz. Metallurgical recoveries have been set at 95% for copper and 85% for both gold and silver. These assumptions are made on the basis of historical production at the Ming Mine and additional metallurgical test work. Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula: CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.97106) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.01360).Totals may vary due to rounding.

APPENDIX B

Rock Chip Sample Assay Results

Rock sample locations are listed in UTM grid, NAD83 Zone 21. Significant samples reported are those above a 0.5% copper or 0.5g/t gold.

Sample ID

Easting

Northing

Sample Type

Assay Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Zn % SS000021 570,286 5,520,070 Outcrop 0.41 3.12 18.30 0.04 SS000022 570,273 5,520,069 Outcrop 0.62 2.62 58.20 0.26 SS000023 570,262 5,520,072 Outcrop 0.63 1.53 42.10 0.03 SS000024 570,263 5,520,068 Outcrop 0.10 3.43 127.20 0.01 SS000026 570,274 5,520,073 Float 0.61 2.32 19.40 0.06 SS000055 569,613 5,520,454 Float 1.87 0.05 4.90 0.01 SS000056 569,612 5,520,454 Float 2.96 0.04 4.40 0.01 SS000057 569,613 5,520,456 Float 5.67 0.12 8.20 0.02 SS000113 569,463 5,521,322 Outcrop 6.28 4.61 25.50 0.04 SS000115 569,513 5,521,548 Outcrop 1.73 0.05 1.20 0.01 SS000117 569,485 5,521,566 Outcrop 0.87 0.03 2.40 0.01 SS000118 569,517 5,521,526 Outcrop 0.76 0.02 0.50 0.00 SS000119 569,395 5,521,602 Outcrop 1.53 0.07 4.30 0.01 SS000121 568,942 5,521,118 Outcrop 6.86 0.25 17.10 0.02 SS000123 568,640 5,521,509 Outcrop 12.28 0.73 41.90 0.01 SS000133 569,841 5,521,907 Float 1.59 0.14 3.90 0.00 SS000134 569,841 5,521,915 Outcrop 0.72 0.03 0.70 0.01 SS000141 567,451 5,520,762 Subcrop 3.89 0.15 10.60 0.01 SS000154 568,731 5,520,218 Float 0.53 0.01 0.20 0.01 SS000172 569,567 5,520,528 Float 0.84 0.02 1.50 0.01 SS000181 569,423 5,520,835 Float 2.39 0.03 4.20 0.01 SS000186 569,025 5,521,242 Float 2.58 0.03 0.50 0.00 SS000193 569,991 5,519,171 Outcrop 0.60 0.23 0.30 0.01 SS000194 569,994 5,519,171 Outcrop 3.00 2.99 2.10 0.01 SS000197 570,001 5,519,170 Outcrop 8.43 0.79 5.70 0.01 SS000198 569,994 5,519,174 Outcrop 6.09 2.35 4.10 0.01 SS000199 569,995 5,519,175 Outcrop 6.12 1.00 4.10 0.01 SS000201 569,961 5,519,102 Outcrop 1.24 0.07 0.30 0.01 SS000202 569,949 5,519,097 Outcrop 1.51 0.93 3.20 0.01 SS000205 570,257 5,519,032 Float 0.57 0.13 0.50 0.01 SS000206 570,255 5,519,031 Float 0.91 0.22 0.60 0.01 SS000209 570,003 5,519,327 Outcrop 1.34 0.12 3.00 0.01 SS000211 570,003 5,519,328 Outcrop 12.68 0.53 12.60 0.02 SS000217 569,985 5,519,167 Float 2.89 0.67 1.90 0.01 SS000221 569,493 5,519,024 Outcrop 0.87 0.15 2.90 0.01 SS000225 569,455 5,518,883 Outcrop 2.93 0.25 2.60 0.01 SS000226 569,471 5,518,857 Outcrop 0.94 0.07 0.70 0.01 SS000301 570,629 5,519,893 Outcrop 0.09 2.59 0.30 0.01 SS000303 570,652 5,519,944 Float 0.43 1.13 5.60 0.01 SS000343 568,972 5,521,050 Outcrop 1.69 0.31 3.50 0.01 SS000345 568,968 5,521,058 Outcrop 0.67 0.04 4.70 0.01 SS000346 568,966 5,521,051 Outcrop 1.19 0.06 2.00 0.01 SS000360 569,140 5,521,118 Float 0.53 0.02 1.10 0.02 SS000361 569,144 5,521,105 Float 0.80 0.04 1.50 0.03 SS000368 568,637 5,521,505 Outcrop 16.44 0.18 76.90 0.00 SS000369 568,638 5,521,507 Outcrop 19.76 0.38 46.50 0.01 SS000370 568,639 5,521,513 Outcrop 15.17 0.27 33.60 0.01 SS000371 568,640 5,521,516 Outcrop 9.95 0.26 26.60 0.00 SS000393 568,456 5,520,874 Float 0.98 0.14 2.60 0.01 SS000395 568,411 5,520,832 Float 7.21 0.38 12.60 0.02 SS000422 568,244 5,521,098 Subcrop 0.67 0.00 0.30 0.00 SS000433 568,205 5,521,058 Float 0.54 0.03 0.10 0.00 SS000452 568,262 5,520,384 Float 0.69 0.63 0.50 0.00 SS000459 570,773 5,520,668 Float 0.04 1.90 38.00 10.70 SS000489 569,605 5,520,435 Float 0.79 0.01 1.10 0.01 SS000490 569,597 5,520,430 Float 1.85 0.03 3.50 0.00 SS000495 569,320 5,521,148 Unknown 2.26 0.03 0.70 0.02 SS000496 569,318 5,521,150 Outcrop 2.87 0.03 1.10 0.02 SS000518 569,108 5,521,972 Outcrop 2.71 0.06 11.70 0.01 SS000519 569,108 5,521,971 Outcrop 0.73 0.05 7.90 0.01 SS000520 569,107 5,521,971 Outcrop 1.57 0.03 7.80 0.01 SS000521 567,576 5,520,800 Outcrop 0.64 0.03 2.30 0.01 SS000526 569,273 5,522,148 Outcrop 1.35 0.89 9.10 0.01 SS000528 569,275 5,522,150 Outcrop 0.49 3.49 9.80 0.01 SS000529 569,280 5,522,148 Outcrop 0.81 0.23 8.90 0.01 SS000531 569,112 5,521,904 Outcrop 1.38 0.06 2.60 0.01 SS000532 569,114 5,521,902 Outcrop 0.79 0.18 4.80 0.01 SS000545 568,993 5,521,852 Outcrop 2.67 0.05 5.20 0.02 SS000546 568,993 5,521,852 Outcrop 5.69 0.07 9.30 0.03 SS000550 569,955 5,522,357 Outcrop 0.74 0.06 2.80 0.01 SS000555 568,968 5,521,838 Outcrop 0.67 0.00 0.80 0.01 SS000556 568,968 5,521,839 Outcrop 0.77 0.02 1.20 0.01 SS000559 568,996 5,521,855 Outcrop 1.86 0.04 2.80 0.02 SS000560 568,996 5,521,857 Outcrop 1.79 0.03 3.00 0.01 SS000561 568,996 5,521,853 Outcrop 0.83 0.03 2.60 0.01 SS000563 568,994 5,521,859 Outcrop 0.63 0.01 1.00 0.02 SS000564 568,995 5,521,860 Outcrop 2.94 0.04 4.50 0.01 SS000565 568,993 5,521,859 Outcrop 2.80 0.04 4.50 0.02 SS000575 570,009 5,522,195 Outcrop 3.79 0.04 8.40 0.01 SS000578 570,008 5,522,196 Outcrop 2.32 0.05 6.90 0.01 SS000600 567,403 5,521,768 Outcrop 0.58 0.02 0.20 0.01





Plan view of rock chip samples in this announcement









APPENDIX C – Drilling Significant Intersection Table

Collar co-ordinates and orientation are listed in the UTM grid, NAD83 Zone 21. Significant intersections reported are those above a 0.5% copper cut-off or 0.5g/t gold and contain a maximum of 6 metres of internal waste. Please refer to the Compliance Statements for further details on parameters used in the copper equivalent calculation. All results are approximate true thickness. Intercepts of > 10 % CuEq x width are highlighted.

Hole No.

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Drilled Length From To Width Assay CuEq (m) (m) (m) (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Zn % % FFR25_048 570,284 5,520,014 170 20 -55 193 33.70 35.65 1.95 0.26 6.21 9.59 0.02 6.20 inc 34.20 34.75 0.55 0.68 20.10 30.90 0.02 19.89 FFR25_050 570,192 5,520,055 169 30 -45 299 32.00 33.50 1.50 0.07 1.33 6.88 0.03 1.39 FFR25_052 570,359 5,519,997 163 20 -55 242 204.10 204.70 0.60 0.09 1.28 0.80 0.03 1.41 FFR25_057 570,228 5,519,884 172 15 -45 264 31.40 31.85 0.45 1.14 1.03 10.70 0.02 2.21 59.10 59.50 0.40 0.02 0.55 0.10 0.01 0.54 82.80 83.65 0.85 0.02 1.03 0.10 0.02 0.99 FFR25_060 570,106 5,520,096 175 30 -50 212 36.35 36.70 0.35 0.22 2.46 1.90 0.04 2.56 FFR25_063 570,182 5,519,919 167 20 -55 254 15.35 15.65 0.30 0.07 5.55 0.50 0.02 5.30 FFR25_065 570,300 5,519,907 165 20 -50 303 22.80 24.30 1.50 0.04 2.30 0.39 0.03 2.22 FFR25_067 570,246 5,520,031 169 20 -47 187 22.75 23.25 0.50 0.12 1.38 8.40 0.01 1.50 FFR25_073 568,384 5,521,010 218 110 -50 207 114.55 115.00 0.45 0.54 0.05 0.80 0.03 0.59 FFR25_074 568,941 5,521,125 206 145 -50 216 56.00 56.70 0.70 0.01 2.34 0.10 0.01 2.22 FFR25_077 568,876 5,521,230 211 154 -50 234 163.05 165.05 2.00 2.33 0.10 1.75 0.01 2.44 FFR25_080 568,048 5,521,039 223 182 -65 204 No significant assays FFR25_083 568,618 5,521,196 212 145 -50 287 26.80 27.20 0.40 4.40 0.17 14.80 0.01 4.70 FFR26_006 568,981 5,521,876 213 150 -60 110 14.45 18.65 4.20 1.83 0.02 3.08 0.01 1.88 24.55 25.15 0.60 1.35 0.02 15.20 0.08 1.52 29.70 30.80 1.10 1.11 0.05 10.95 0.02 1.26 45.80 47.15 1.35 1.56 0.02 0.17 0.01 1.58 58.00 58.40 0.40 0.61 0.02 1.60 0.01 0.65 FFR26_008 569,001 5,521,868 213 210 -50 101 3.00 4.45 1.45 0.60 0.00 0.64 0.02 0.61 10.00 15.45 5.45 1.40 0.02 3.40 0.01 1.45 29.00 29.65 0.65 1.02 0.01 1.30 0.01 1.04 FFR26_010 569,127 5,522,168 220 150 -50 309 16.35 16.75 0.40 1.11 0.81 4.30 0.01 1.92 188.15 188.15 0.50 1.12 0.20 0.50 0.01 1.31 FFR26_012 569,031 5,522,334 220 150 -50 326 233.25 233.65 0.40 0.58 0.02 0.60 0.01 0.60 281.80 283.30 1.50 0.76 0.02 1.10 0.01 0.79 FFR26_013 569,227 5,521,996 217 150 -50 330 No significant assays FFR26_015 569,323 5,521,830 218 150 -50 308 285.60 287.60 2.00 0.56 0.18 4.25 0.04 0.77 FFR26_018 569,423 5,521,660 223 150 -50 389 179.50 180.50 1.00 0.82 0.07 1.30 0.01 0.90 FFR26_020 569,026 5,522,150 223 170 -55 35 No significant assays (Abandoned Hole) FFR26_022 569,026 5,522,150 224 170 -55 278 72.45 73.75 0.30 1.79 0.03 2.20 0.02 0.87 118.70 119.05 0.35 0.92 0.03 1.80 0.00 0.97 FFR26_024 568,994 5,521,886 214 185 -63 89 9.00 35.70 26.70 2.31 0.03 5.10 0.04 2.38 inc 26.10 35.70 9.60 4.64 0.05 10.69 0.05 4.79 FFR26_026 569,110 5,522,327 220 150 -55 209 48.20 48.85 0.65 0.50 0.10 5.00 0.01 0.65 FFR26_027 569,011 5,521,908 214 210 -60 151 29.10 46.90 17.80 0.60 0.03 1.08 0.05 0.65 57.50 57.85 0.35 1.31 0.04 1.10 0.01 1.35 FFR26_028 568,956 5,521,932 217 150 -45 125 33.75 34.05 0.30 1.54 0.03 2.90 0.02 1.60 37.60 41.20 3.60 0.53 0.01 0.14 0.01 0.54 48.05 54.40 6.35 1.02 0.04 0.98 0.01 1.06 inc 48.05 49.50 1.45 2.03 0.07 1.96 0.02 2.11 56.25 56.70 0.45 1.04 0.03 11.60 0.05 1.18 93.80 94.20 0.40 0.69 0.01 0.90 0.01 0.70 97.50 98.00 0.50 0.53 0.00 0.70 0.01 0.54 FFR26_029 568,996 5,521,947 215 185 -60 146 24.25 36.00 11.75 0.95 0.01 0.50 0.01 0.96 inc 24.25 27.35 3.10 1.42 0.02 0.57 0.01 1.45 inc 29.85 32.45 2.60 1.87 0.02 1.20 0.02 1.90 49.15 50.15 1.00 0.55 0.01 0.10 0.01 0.56 57.90 64.90 7.00 0.79 0.01 0.97 0.02 0.81 FFR26_030 569,034 5,521,965 216 185 -60 149 49.30 57.45 8.15 0.91 0.03 0.49 0.01 0.94 inc 55.85 56.85 1.00 2.63 0.04 1.50 0.02 2.69 95.75 101.25 5.50 0.71 0.03 0.35 0.01 0.74 FFR26_031 569085.7 5521891 213 185 -60 206 163.90 164.65 0.75 0.57 0.03 2.80 0.01 0.63 FFR26_032 569,013 5,521,952 215 185 -60 125 29.00 31.00 2.00 0.52 0.01 0.20 0.01 0.54 35.30 61.55 26.25 0.72 0.02 0.24 0.01 0.75 inc 46.75 49.00 2.25 2.48 0.03 0.46 0.01 2.52 FFR26_033 569,050 5,521,911 213 236 -60 122 69.55 70.55 1.00 0.85 0.01 0.30 0.01 0.86 71.55 72.30 0.75 0.02 1.06 0.10 0.01 1.02 FFR26_034 568,929 5,521,976 219 150 -45 179 48.50 49.05 0.55 0.62 0.04 0.60 0.02 0.67 80.00 90.85 10.85 0.87 0.06 0.61 0.01 0.93 FFR26_035 568,913 5,521,941 219 185 -60 128 No significant assays FFR26_036 568,966 5,521,891 213 185 -60 140 21.70 43.00 21.30 1.20 0.01 3.60 0.01 1.25 inc 24.20 27.90 3.70 2.10 0.02 3.78 0.02 2.16 101.00 101.40 0.40 2.75 10.55 3.60 0.01 12.71 FFR26_037 569,029 5,521,897 214 185 -60 107 31.50 32.00 0.50 0.90 0.07 1.40 0.01 0.98 66.65 66.95 0.30 1.42 0.06 1.10 0.01 1.49 75.90 76.80 0.90 0.88 0.09 1.12 0.01 0.97 FFR26_038 569790 5522257 193 110 -70 846 262.40 268.00 5.60 0.63 0.01 1.03 0.01 0.65 809.50 810.30 0.80 0.20 0.56 1.45 0.02 0.74 FFR26_040 569,977 5,522,226 184 135 -45 160 98.15 102.75 4.60 1.56 0.02 2.32 0.06 1.61 inc 98.15 98.85 0.70 7.69 0.08 9.20 0.02 7.85 115.20 116.35 1.15 2.61 0.04 3.69 0.01 2.68 145.90 146.30 0.40 0.51 0.01 0.80 0.00 0.53 FFR26_043 570,008 5,522,199 183 135 -45 95 15.90 27.10 11.20 1.22 0.02 1.86 0.03 1.26 inc. 15.90 19.85 3.95 2.32 0.05 3.24 0.04 2.40 57.45 58.45 1.00 0.94 0.03 0.70 0.01 0.97 69.65 70.15 0.50 0.53 0.01 0.70 0.01 0.55 FFR26_044 568,730 5,521,348 205 150 -50 311 Assays Pending (Not Logged) FFR26_046 568,630 5,521,527 202 150 -50 317 39.90 41.35 1.45 0.50 0.03 0.99 0.01 0.54 164.85 165.25 0.40 0.75 0.03 1.40 0.01 0.80 300.80 301.20 0.40 3.12 0.09 5.90 0.03 3.26 FFR26_048 568,580 5,521,621 203 150 -50 302 25.30 25.60 0.30 1.54 0.35 9.70 0.01 1.95 46.20 46.55 0.35 0.52 0.02 1.00 0.02 0.55 FFR26_053 568,486 5,521,797 208 150 -50 318 92.00 92.30 0.30 0.61 0.04 0.70 0.01 0.66 106.50 107.50 1.00 0.53 0.00 0.10 0.00 0.54 108.50 109.50 1.00 0.53 0.01 0.10 0.01 0.55 113.00 117.70 4.70 1.00 0.02 0.53 0.00 1.03 Inc 116.00 117.70 1.70 1.95 0.04 1.08 0.01 2.00 131.30 133.15 1.85 1.71 0.07 0.81 0.00 1.79 145.50 145.85 0.35 1.02 0.03 1.30 0.00 1.06 168.85 169.30 0.45 0.50 0.01 0.60 0.00 0.52 192.00 193.00 1.00 0.54 0.02 1.20 0.1 0.72 202.55 203.25 0.70 4.29 0.06 3.60 0.02 4.38 212.80 213.50 0.70 0.66 0.04 3.20 0.04 0.73 FFR26_055 568,384 5,521,971 218 150 -50 350 Assays Pending (Not Logged) FFR26_060 568,902 5,521,900 216 185 -60 116 75.00 75.35 0.35 0.85 0.02 0.60 0.01 0.87 FFR26_062 568,859 5,521,890 221 185 -60 122 No significant assays FFR26_073 568,907 5,521,872 214 150 -60 122 Assays Pending (Not Logged) FFR26_079 568,933 5,521,825 207 150 -60 95 Assays Pending (Not Logged) FFR26_082 568,993 5,522,029 221 160 -55 200 Assays Pending (Not Logged) FFR26_083 568,865 5,521,949 221 185 -60 11 Assays Pending (Not Logged – Abandoned Hole) FFR26_085 568,865 5,521,949 221 185 -60 119 Assays Pending (Not Logged)





Plan view of drillholes in this announcement











APPENDIX D

Nash Trench Channel Sample Assay Results

Collar co-ordinates and orientation are listed in the UTM grid, NAD83 Zone 21. Significant intersections reported are those above a 1.0% copper cut-off and contain a maximum of 6 metres of internal waste. Please refer to the Compliance Statements for further details on parameters used in the copper equivalent calculation. All results are approximate true thickness.

Trench ID

Total Length Sample ID

Easting

Northing

From To Width Assay (m) (m) (m) (m) Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Nash Trench 1 (26_NS_TR_01): Significant Continuous Assays:

26_NS_TR_01 29.00 - - - 1.00 25.00 24.00 1.20 0.03 1.59 Nash Trench 1 Individual Samples: SS002179 568,986.7 5,521,859.7 1.00 2.00 1.00 1.42 0.03 2.00 SS002178 568,986.6 5,521,858.8 2.00 3.00 1.00 1.40 0.06 2.30 SS002177 568,986.5 5,521,857.8 3.00 4.00 1.00 0.67 0.03 1.00 SS002176 568,986.4 5,521,857.0 4.00 5.00 1.00 0.50 0.02 0.90 SS002175 568,986.4 5,521,856.1 5.00 6.00 1.00 1.22 0.03 5.20 SS002174 568,986.3 5,521,855.1 6.00 7.00 1.00 0.58 0.01 2.90 SS002173 568,986.2 5,521,854.2 7.00 8.00 1.00 1.19 0.02 2.00 SS002172 568,986.1 5,521,853.0 8.00 9.00 1.00 0.73 0.01 0.50 SS002171 568,986.0 5,521,852.2 9.00 10.00 1.00 1.62 0.03 1.50 SS002170 568,985.9 5,521,851.4 10.00 11.00 1.00 1.23 0.02 1.00 SS002169 568,985.8 5,521,850.4 11.00 12.00 1.00 1.85 0.03 1.50 SS002168 568,985.7 5,521,849.4 12.00 13.00 1.00 0.36 0.01 0.10 SS002166 568,985.7 5,521,848.6 13.00 14.00 1.00 0.90 0.02 1.00 SS002165 568,985.6 5,521,847.4 14.00 15.00 1.00 1.19 0.03 1.40 SS002164 568,985.5 5,521,846.5 15.00 16.00 1.00 2.00 0.05 2.30 SS002163 568,985.4 5,521,845.5 16.00 17.00 1.00 1.08 0.02 1.20 SS002162 568,985.4 5,521,844.6 17.00 18.00 1.00 0.85 0.01 0.70 SS002161 568,985.3 5,521,843.7 18.00 19.00 1.00 1.22 0.04 1.10 SS002160 568,985.2 5,521,842.7 19.00 20.00 1.00 0.80 0.01 0.50 SS002159 568,985.2 5,521,841.7 20.00 21.00 1.00 0.79 0.01 0.80 SS002158 568,985.2 5,521,840.8 21.00 22.00 1.00 1.95 0.02 2.30 SS002157 568,985.2 5,521,839.9 22.00 23.00 1.00 1.23 0.03 1.30 SS002156 568,985.2 5,521,838.9 23.00 24.00 1.00 1.85 0.04 2.20 SS002155 568,985.1 5,521,838.0 24.00 25.00 1.00 2.09 0.03 2.50 Nash Trench 2 (26_NS_TR_02): Significant Continuous Assays: 26_NS_TR_02 26.0 - - - 6.00 11.00 5.00 1.39 0.05 1.18 - - - 14.00 23.00 9.00 2.36 0.06 3.84 Nash Trench 2 Individual Samples: SS000668 568,989.6 5,521,853.0 6.00 7.00 1.00 1.11 0.05 1.20 SS000669 568,989.6 5,521,852.2 7.00 8.00 1.00 2.15 0.06 1.90 SS000670 568,989.5 5,521,851.2 8.00 9.00 1.00 1.57 0.06 1.30 SS000671 568,989.4 5,521,850.2 9.00 10.00 1.00 1.67 0.06 1.40 SS000672 568,989.3 5,521,849.4 10.00 11.00 1.00 0.46 0.04 0.10 SS000673 568,989.0 5,521,844.5 14.00 15.00 1.00 2.35 0.06 3.20 SS000674 568,988.9 5,521,843.7 15.00 16.00 1.00 2.11 0.06 3.00 SS000675 568,988.9 5,521,842.7 16.00 17.00 1.00 0.92 0.05 1.00 SS000676 568,988.9 5,521,841.6 17.00 18.00 1.00 1.05 0.05 1.50 SS000677 568,988.9 5,521,840.7 18.00 19.00 1.00 2.55 0.07 4.40 SS000678 568,988.8 5,521,839.8 19.00 20.00 1.00 4.24 0.10 7.30 SS000679 568,988.7 5,521,838.7 20.00 21.00 1.00 3.42 0.07 5.80 SS000680 568,988.6 5,521,837.9 21.00 22.00 1.00 3.84 0.08 7.40 SS000681 568,988.6 5,521,836.8 22.00 23.00 1.00 0.77 0.03 1.00 Nash Trench 3 (26_NS_TR_03): Significant Continuous Assays: 26_NS_TR_03 24.5 - - - 0 10.00 10.00 2.20 0.04 3.80 26_NS_TR_03 24.5 - - - 15.00 20.00 5.00 3.53 0.05 6.46 Nash Trench 3 Individual Samples: SS002181 568,995.2 5,521,857.2 0.00 1.00 1.00 4.50 0.05 6.70 SS002182 568,995.1 5,521,856.3 1.00 2.00 1.00 3.35 0.05 5.10 SS002183 568,995.0 5,521,855.4 2.00 3.00 1.00 3.47 0.04 4.90 SS002185 568,995.0 5,521,854.4 3.00 4.00 1.00 2.86 0.04 4.40 SS002186 568,994.9 5,521,853.4 4.00 5.00 1.00 3.85 0.04 5.40 SS002187 568,994.8 5,521,852.5 5.00 6.00 1.00 0.98 0.03 4.30 SS002188 568,994.7 5,521,851.6 6.00 7.00 1.00 1.40 0.05 5.50 SS002189 568,994.5 5,521,850.8 7.00 8.00 1.00 0.77 0.02 1.20 SS002190 568,994.4 5,521,850.1 8.00 9.00 1.00 0.64 0.03 0.40 SS002191 568,994.3 5,521,849.1 9.00 10.00 1.00 0.20 0.01 0.10 SS002193 568,993.2 5,521,842.5 15.00 16.00 1.00 1.56 0.02 2.70 SS002194 568,992.9 5,521,841.6 16.00 17.00 1.00 4.34 0.06 7.60 SS002195 568,992.6 5,521,840.7 17.00 18.00 1.00 6.10 0.08 9.50 SS002197 568,992.4 5,521,839.7 18.00 19.00 1.00 3.89 0.05 9.90 SS002198 568,992.1 5,521,838.7 19.00 20.00 1.00 1.75 0.03 2.60 Nash Trench 4 (26_NS_TR_04): Significant Continuous Assays: 26_NS_TR_04 17.0 - - - 13.00 17.00 4.00 5.24 0.06 5.33 Nash Trench 4 Individual Samples: SS000696 568,998.1 5,521,844.6 13.00 14.00 1.00 7.47 0.12 6.80 SS000697 568,998.1 5,521,843.5 14.00 15.00 1.00 7.38 0.07 7.40 SS000698 568,998.1 5,521,842.7 15.00 16.00 1.00 4.21 0.03 4.90 SS000699 568,998.1 5,521,841.8 16.00 17.00 1.00 1.90 0.02 2.20





Plan view of Nash channel samples in this announcement







APPENDIX E – JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION

Table 1

Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Sampling is by diamond drilling (DD) completed by FireFly. A total of 50 drill holes for 10,648 m at depths from 11 to 846 m are reported. DD sample intervals are based on geological observations. All the core is sampled in 1m intervals with some smaller samples down to minimum core length of 0.3m to accommodate geological and mineralisation contacts. Half NQ diamond drill core was submitted for analysis. The following is a summary of the core sampling procedure:



All sample collection, core logging, and specific gravity determinations were completed by FireFly under the supervision of a professionally qualified registered geologist.

NQ core was marked for splitting during logging and is sawn using a diamond core saw with a mounted jig to assure the core is cut lengthwise into equal halves.

Half of the cut core is placed in clean individual plastic bags with the appropriate sample tag.

QA/QC samples are inserted into the sample stream at prescribed intervals.

The samples are then placed in rice bags for shipment to the offsite laboratory's facility. The remaining half of the core is retained and incorporated into FireFly's secure core library located on the property. The following is a summary of the channel sampling procedure:



Channel sampling was completed under the supervision of a professionally qualified registered FireFly geologist.

Four approximately N-S channel cuts were planned on the trenched outcrop exposure and equally spaced. Effort was made to maximize the continuity of bedrock sampled.

The location of the channel cuts and 1 m sampling intervals was spray painted onto the exposed bedrock.

Over areas where bedrock could not be exposed, the cumulative length of channel cut was maintained, and recorded as non-exposed bedrock.

The 1 m length channel samples was maintained and not altered to increase the anticipated grade of the sample through surface observations.

Channels were cut using a rock saw and handpicked directly into a sample by a FireFly geologist. A hammer and chisel were used to extract all the material cut by the rock saw for sampling.

Channel samples were logged and described by FireFly geologists in the field.

A representative sample is retained from each channel sample.

QA/QC samples are inserted into the sample stream at prescribed intervals. The samples are then placed in rice bags for shipment to the offsite laboratory's facility. The following is a summary of the rock chip sampling procedure:



Prospectors are directed to areas of interest under the supervision of professionally qualified registered FireFly geologist.

Rock chip sampling is completed with a rock hammer.

Prospectors field describe and photograph the samples typically noting significant mineralisation.

Sample locations are recorded by the prospectors using a handheld GPS in UTM grid, NAD83 Zone 21.

Samples are bagged, sealed, and returned to FireFly geologists for logging.

Samples are logged and described onsite by with one representative sample retained.

QA/QC samples are inserted into the sample stream at prescribed intervals. The samples are then placed in rice bags for shipment to the offsite laboratory's facility. FireFly sample analysis was completed at ISO-certified Eastern Analytical laboratories and AGAT Laboratories. The samples are dried, crushed, and pulverised. Samples are crushed to approximately 80% passing - 10 mesh and split using a riffle splitter to approximately 250 g. A ring mill is used to pulverize the sample split to 95% passing - 150 mesh. Sample pulps and rejects are picked up at Eastern by FireFly staff and returned directly to the Project site. Sample rejects are securely stored at the FireFly site. Sample pulps and rejects at AGAT are currently stored at the lab facility. Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). FireFly diamond drilling exclusively NQ (47.8 mm diameter) size with core oriented by REFLEX ACT III core orientation tool. Drill sample recovery

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

All care is taken to ensure the full recovery of the core, yet certain drilling conditions, such as broken ground, can impede 100% recovery.

There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade. FireFly core recovery averages >95%.

Every effort is taken to ensure the full recovery of all material cut during the channel sampling process. FireFly does not believe that sample bias has occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. The following steps are completed during the core logging procedure:



Sample security and chain of custody start with the removal of core from the core tube and boxing of drill core at the drill site.

The boxed core remains under the custody of the drill contractor until it is transported from the drill to the secure onsite core facility.

Core boxes are opened and inspected to ensure correct boxing and labelling of the core by the drill contractor.

The core is meter marked, cleaned and oriented with the orientation line drawn using the marks form REFLEX ACT III core orientation tool.

The drill core is geologically logged, photographed, and then marked and tagged for sampling and splitting.

Core logging describes variations in lithology, alteration, and mineralisation.

Data associated with core logging and related assay results and other downhole information including orientation surveys are recorded in the AcQuire database system.

Measured parameters include structural orientation with respect to core axis, lost core as a percentage of recovered length, and fracture density which are determined by the intensity and thickness of mineralisation at specific intervals.

Each core sample is assigned a tag with a unique identifying number. Sample lengths are typically one meter but can be smaller depending on zone mineralogy and boundaries.

Sample core that is not mineralised is marked in

1.0-meter lengths.

Wing samples are marked at 0.5 meters and sampled at the extremities of mineralised intervals to ensure anomalous grades do not continue into the surrounding wall rock. 100% of the core is logged. The following steps are completed during the rock chip and channel sample logging procedure:

Sample security and chain of custody start with the placement of the rock sample into a sample bag in the field.

Sample logging by FireFly geologists describe variations in lithology, alteration, and mineralisation.

Data associated with sample logging and related assay results are initially recorded in spreadsheets before transferring to the AcQuire database system.

100% of rock ship and channel samples are described by a FireFly geologist. A representative sample for all channel and chip samples are retained onsite. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. For diamond drill core:



FireFly drilling is NQ.

For NQ diameter the core was sawn in half following a sample cutting line determined by geologists during logging and submitted for analysis on nominal 1m intervals or defined by geological boundaries determined by the logging geologist.

Samples are dried at approximately 60°C, crushed and pulverized. Samples are crushed in a Rhino jaw crusher to approximately 75-80% -10mesh, and split using a riffle splitter to approximately 250g. The remainder of the sample is bagged, labelled and stored as coarse reject. A ring mill is used to pulverize the sample split to 95% passing - 150 mesh. Sample pulps are picked up at Eastern Analytical by FireFly staff and returned directly to the Project site.

Sample pulps and rejects at AGAT are currently stored at the lab facility.

For pre-FireFly samples, sample preparation, analytical procedures and QA/QC used on the property were assumed that sampling practices meet industry standards and display acceptable levels of accuracy and precision at the time.

All core sampled in the prospective intervals when required wing samples are marked from 0.5 meters up to 5m and sampled at the extremities of mineralised intervals to ensure anomalous grades do not continue into the surrounding wall rock.

No purpose lab audit has been completed. FireFly personnel have visited the Eastern Analytical and AGAT Laboratories facilities on several occasions and observed that lab practices and equipment overall cleanliness meet industry standards.

Field duplicates were completed using 1⁄4 core and inserted into the sample series at a rate of 2% of samples. Analysis results were acceptable considering the style of mineralisation being heterogeneous with stockwork stringers of chalcopyrite. Sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. For rock chip and channel samples:

A representative piece of the rock chip and channel sample are selected by FireFly geologist to retain on site.

The remainder of the rock chip or channel sample is sent for assay, typically > 80 % of the sample.

Samples are dried at approximately 60°C, crushed and pulverized. Samples are crushed in a Rhino jaw crusher to approximately 75-80% -10mesh, and split using a riffle splitter to approximately 250g. The remainder of the sample is bagged, labelled and stored as coarse reject. A ring mill is used to pulverize the sample split to 95% passing - 150 mesh. Sample pulps are picked up at Eastern Analytical by FireFly staff and returned directly to the Project site.

Sample pulps and rejects at AGAT are currently stored at the lab facility. Sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

All FireFly results reported in this announcement were analysed by Eastern Analytical in Springdale, NL and AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, ON.

34 elements were determined by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP). A 200mg subsample is totally dissolved in four acids and analysed by ICP-OES.

Ore grade elements, Cu, Zn, Pb, Fe and Ag are dissolved via 3 acid digestion and analysed by atomic adsorption (AA) at Eastern Analytical and by ICP-OES at AGAT.

Gold assays were determined by fire assay with atomic adsorption finish.

As part of the QA/QC program duplicate, blank and Certified Reference Material (CRM) samples are inserted alternately. Blanks are inserted one every 50 samples. CRMs are inserted every 20 samples. Field duplicates are taken approximately one every 40 samples. Blanks and CRMs are also randomly inserted in zones of suspected high grades. The minimum insertion rate for CRMs is 5%, which FireFly adheres to.

In addition to the Company QAQC samples (described earlier) included within the batch the laboratory included its own CRMs (Certified Reference Materials), blanks and duplicates. Sample assay results continue to be evaluated through control charts, log sheets, sample logbook and signed assay certificates to determine the nature of any anomalies or failures and failures were re-assayed at the laboratory. Verification of sampling and assaying

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

FireFly routinely sends sample pulps for independent umpire lab check to SGS laboratory in Burnaby. Results correlate very well with Eastern Analytical and AGAT results.

There are no purpose twinned holes in the dataset.

FireFly logging data, assay certificates and other relevant information are stored in an AcQuire database and on a site server. FireFly has not adjusted assay data and is not aware of any adjustments made by other historic companies. Location of data points

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Drill collars were surveyed by the FireFly geology crew upon completion of the drill holes.

The set-ups for the surface drill collars were marked by the FireFly geology crew, and the drilling contractor was expected to set up properly online. A FireFly geologist checked the drill set-up during the drilling program to ensure accuracy.

Downhole surveys are completed using a Reflex Sprint IQ gyro multi-shot instrument to provide azimuth and dip reading down the hole. The Reflex Sprint IQ gyro instrument is calibrated at least once a year to ensure accuracy of results.

Previous drilling has been set-out and picked up in both national and local grids using a combination of GPS and Survey instruments and are assumed to be to industry standards.

Field rock sample locations were picked up using handheld GPS instruments with +/- 6m accuracy.

Trench start and end points are surveyed using a differential GPS by FireFly personnel.

Collar coordinates are recorded in UTM grid (NAD83 Zone 21). Topographic control is from Digital Elevation Contours (DEM) 2024 and site surveyed DGPS pickups, which is considered adequate. Data spacing and distribution

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied.

Spacing for the exploration data reported in this announcement is variable. Some of the results are infill drilling, and intersections are typically less than 90m from another drill hole. Most of the drill holes are exploration holes testing geology or mineralization potential.

The data spacing and distribution is considered sufficient to establish geological and/or grade continuity.

The data can be incorporated into future Mineral Resource updates. Appropriate Mineral Resource classifications will be applied at that time. Core is sampled to geology contacts; sample compositing is not applied until the estimation stage. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Surface drill hole orientation for FireFly holes reported in this announcement was sub-perpendicular to the mineralisation. Mineralised intersections are approximate true width. No material sampling bias is considered to have been introduced by the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Core was placed in wooden core boxes close to the drill rig by the drilling contractor. The core was collected daily by the drilling contractor and delivered to the secure core logging facility on the Ming Mine site. Access to the core logging facility is limited to FireFly employees or designates. Rock chip and channel samples are placed in a sample bag by prospectors or FireFly geologists and photographed on site. The samples are collected daily to a secure sample logging facility on the Ming Mine site. Access to rock chip and channel samples are limited to FireFly employees or designates. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

Regular reviews of DD sampling techniques are completed by Senior Geologists and Resource Geologists and conclude that sampling techniques are satisfactory and industry standard. All recent FireFly sample data has been extensively QAQC reviewed internally and externally.



Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.

The Ming Regional Project area comprises 27 map-staked mineral licences registered to FireFly Metals Canada Ltd. and 1470199 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of FireFly Metals Ltd. (011507M, 019026M, 019060M, 023175M, 023708M, 023732M, 023968M, 023971M, 025546M, 025547M, 025548M, 025549M, 025552M, 026769M, 026770M, 027500M, 030871M, 031375M, 031800M, 034366M, 034399M, 034902M, 035201M, 035487M, 035654M, 036297M, 040021M).

As per this announcement, FireFly acquired 11 mineral exploration licences from Krinor Resources Inc., and are registered to 1470199 B.C. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of FireFly Metals Ltd. (026516M, 026807M, 027369M, 027552M, 027553M, 038287M, 038706M, 038857M, 038943M, 041187M, 041188M)

Mineral licence 036297M was covered by diamond drilling. All mineral lands are contiguous.

Two mining leases (141ML, 188ML), registered to FireFly Metals Canada Limited, are related to the Ming Mine. All lands are in good standing with the Provincial Government, and FireFly is up to date with lease payments and required exploration expenditure. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. Ming Regional Project History:



1903: Auriferous sulphides and copper were found in the area by Enos England.

1936: The Main Mine sulphide zone was found about 600ft north of the Enos England discovery.

1944: The Rambler Main Mine deposit had been explored by a total of 79 drill holes.

1955 – 1956: Advocate Mines Ltd. flew an airborne electromagnetic survey.

1960: The Rambler Main Mine property reverted to the Newfoundland government under the Underdeveloped Minerals Act.

1961: Consolidated Rambler Mines Ltd. began to explore and develop the Rambler Main Mine deposit.

1961-1982: Consolidated Rambler Mines carried out property exploration including soil geochemistry, ground and airborne geophysical surveys, prospecting, and diamond drilling.

1964: Main Mine was brought into production, and East Mine was discovered with 28,400 feet of diamond drilling. Additional drilling was carried out on a gold zone beneath Rambler Pond (1,590 ft) and a copper zone at Big Rambler Pond (1,472 feet).

1967: Operations at Main Mine were suspended to accommodate the large tonnage from East Mine. Operations at Main Mine never resumed.

1968: The Big Rambler Pond deposit was discovered and mined from 1970-1971.

1974: Operations ceased at East Mine due to low copper prices and depleted reserves.

1982: Ming Mine ceased operations when exploitable reserves were exhausted.

1987: The Newfoundland Department of Mines and Energy investigated the gold and base metal potential of the Consolidated Rambler Tailings area.

1988: The property was awarded to the Rambler Joint Venture Group (a Consortium of Teck Exploration, Petromet Resources Ltd, and Newfoundland Exploration Company Ltd). Exploration consisted of ground geophysics and soil geochemistry, resulting in discovery of the Ming West deposit. 48 diamond drill holes (25,534ft) were completed.

2001-2004: Altius Minerals Corporation: Under the terms of an option to purchase agreement with Ming Minerals, Altius conducted exploration on the Rambler property in 2001, 2003, and 2004. In 2001, a litho-geochemical program was initiated to chemically fingerprint rocks of the hanging wall and footwall to the sulphide deposits.

2005-2023: Rambler Metals and Mining PLC: Rambler Metals and Mining is a UK-based company listed on London's Alternate Investment Market (AIM). Rambler held 100% interest in Ming Mine conducting a multi-phase diamond drilling program consisting of surface drilling, directional drilling, and underground delineation drilling. A total of 220,704m from 1,365 diamond drill holes were completed by Rambler.

2012-2022: Ming Mine produced 3Mt at 1.86% Cu and 0.71% Au for total of 55Kt of copper and 68Koz of gold.

2023: The Ming Mine was placed on care and maintenance in February. 2023: AuTECO Minerals Ltd (now FireFly Metals Ltd) acquired the project from the administrator in October. Nash Area History:

1978: Area was optioned to Noranda by Lever & Tuach who completed helicopter-borne electromagnetics, soil geochemistry, geological mapping and prospecting. Ionex completed prospecting, soil and lake bottom geochemistry, electromagnetic surveys, and trenching. Several exploration drill holes were completed with negative results.

1983: Consolidated Rambler mines completed lake sediment and soil geochemical sampling, mapping, and prospecting.

1983: Iron Ore Company of Canada completed prospecting finding chalcopyrite rich boulders. Two scout diamond drill holes revealed no significant mineralization.

1987: Canaustra Gold Exploration Ltd. found numerous mineralized outcrop and boulder occurrences. Some of the boulders were thought to have been transported from the Rambler orebodies to construct roads.

1989: Corona Corp. completed various prospecting, drilling, geochemical, and geophysical programs in the area focusing on gold mineralization.

1989: Cliff resources completed geophysical surveys near the Twin Ponds occurrence and drilled 29 holes to test IP anomalies.

1993: Allan Cramm completed prospecting and trenching programs to source the copper-rich boulders. No bedrock sources were found.

1994: Allan Cramm option the property to PDC who completed lithogeochemical sampling work and geological mapping.

1996: The property was returned to Allan Cramm who completed geological mapping, prospecting, and the re-establishment of grid lines.

1998: Frontier Geosciences completed a time domain EM survey. 2024: FireFly flew a helicopter-borne electromagnetic survey over the Ming Regional Project identifying the Nash target area of interest. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. Ming Regional Project:

The Green Bay project is a Noranda-type Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) hosted by Cambrian-Ordovician metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks of the Pacquet Harbour Group. The style of mineralisation, alteration, host rock, and tectonism most closely resembles other VMS deposits throughout the world. The deposit consists of several individual massive sulphide lens and their underlying stockwork zones. It is thought that the stockwork zone represents the near surface channel ways of a submarine hydrothermal system and the massive sulphide lens represents the accumulation of sulphides precipitated from the hydrothermal solutions, on the sea floor, above and around the discharge vent. The Ming deposits are polymetallic (Cu, Au, Ag ± Zn) massive sulphides that occur along the flank of a felsic dome. The Ming deposits have undergone strong deformation and upper greenschist to amphibolite facies metamorphism. The massive sulphide bodies are now thin and elongate down the plunge of the regional lineation (30-35oNE). Typical aspect ratios of length down-plunge to width exceed 10:1, and the bodies exhibit mild boudinage along the plunge. The foot wall stock work comprises mainly of quartz-sericite-chlorite schist, which hosts disseminated and stringer pyrite and chalcopyrite with minor sphalerite, galena, and pyrrhotite with locally significant gold contents that could represent a discordant stockwork stringer feeder zone. The mineralisation is crosscut by younger mafic dykes. Nash Project Area: The Nash Project area is a Cyprus-type VMS occurrence hosted in Cambrian aged mafic metavolcanic rocks of the lower Pacquet Harbour Group. The mineralization style at Nash almost entirely consists of chalcopyrite with minor pyrite or pyrrhotite. The preliminary geological interpretation of this area is that the rocks hosting the Nash discovery existed in a high-temperature boiling zone with chalcopyrite replacing amygdules in the pillow lavas and infilling the brecciated matrix along the pillow margins. This mineralization style is accompanied by a high-temperature black chlorotic alteration and silicification of the mafic metavolcanic host rock. Drill hole Information

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:



easting and northing of the drill hole collar



elevation or RL (Reduced Level – elevation above sea level in meters) of the drill hole collar



dip and azimuth of the hole



down hole length and interception depth

hole length. If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to Appendix C in this announcement Data aggregation methods

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

All channel sample intersections are reported above a cut-off grade of 1.0 % Cu. A maximum of 6m of internal waste was allowed.

All channel sample intersections are 1.0 m length therefore no weighted averaging techniques are used.

All drill hole intersections are reported above a lower cut-off grade of 0.5% copper or 0.5g/t gold. A maximum of 6m of internal waste was allowed.

For samples of varying lengths, a length-weighted average is applied for the reported intersection. The formula is (Sum(Cu grade % x sample length)/Total Interval Width). The weighted average of the intersection must exceed the cut-off grades stated above. Minimum sampling interval of 0.5m is enforced. Geological contacts are enforced in sampling and frequently provide boundaries for intersections due to grade associated with varying lithotypes. Maximum internal dilution of 6m below the cut-off grade is incorporated into the reported intersections, stopping smearing of narrow high grades over broad distances. Consideration is also given to potential minimum mining widths as part of the test for prospects of eventual economic extraction. An example of the calculation is from hole MUG24_060, from 191.7m:

Sample 1: Length - 0.5m; Grade - 1.8% Cu

Sample 2: Length - 0.75m; Grade – 0.08% Cu

Sample 3 Length – 1.05m; Grade – 2.02% Cu

Sample 4: Length – 1.05m; Grade – 2.42% Cu

Sum of Lengths / Intersection width - 3.35m

Intersection grade is:

((0.5x1.8) + (0.75x0.08) + (1.05x2.02) + (1.05x2.42))/3.35 = 1.68%

The competent person would include the 0.75m @ 0.08% Cu in the intersection because in a mining scenario, it is unlikely that this internal dilution could be separated.

Metal equivalents for the drilling at the Green Bay Project have been calculated at a copper price of US$11,000/t, gold price of US$3,600/oz, silver price of US$35/oz and zinc price of $2,700/t. Individual grades for the metals are set out in Appendix C of this announcement.

The following metallurgical recovery factors have been applied to the calculation of metal equivalents:

Copper: 95%

Gold/Silver: 85%

Zinc: 50%

Recovery factors applied are based on historical processing of Ming ore at Nugget Pond and future processing plant configurations based on historical metallurgical test work.

It is the Company's view that all elements in the copper equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold. Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.94145) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00915) + (Zn(%) x 0.12919) Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').

All diamond drill intersections reported in the body of this announcement are down hole.

The drill holes are drilled as close to orthogonal to the plane of the mineralized lodes as possible. However, more information is needed to properly assess true thickness.

All drill holes are drilled near perpendicular to the interpreted orientation of mineralisation. Channel sampling mineralization widths are reported near perpendicular to the interpreted orientation of mineralisation in a similar orientation to diamond drilling. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

Maps and sections are included in the body of this announcement as deemed appropriate by the competent person.

A plan view of rock chip samples reported in this announcement is presented in Appendix B. A plan view of drill holes reported in this announcement is presented in Appendix C. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

All significant assays (above a 0.5% copper or 0.5g/t gold cut-off and containing a maximum of 6m of internal waste) received from the current drill program have been reported in Appendix C.

All significant channel samples (above a 1.0 % copper cut-off and containing a maximum of 6m of internal waste) have been reported in Appendix D. All significant prospecting samples (above a 0.5% copper or 0.5g/t gold cut-off) have been reported in Appendix B. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples – size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

Appropriate plans are included in the body of this announcement.

Downhole Electromagnetics (DHEM) surveys were completed by Eastern Geophysics Ltd. and the results were modelled by Southern Geoscience Consultants.

A large loop size was used for a transmitter 1 x 1 km in size.

Such loops were also used to acquire time-domain ground electromagnetic data, which was completed by Eastern Geophysics Ltd. Airborne electromagnetic (VTEM) and magnetic surveys were completed by Geotech Ltd. See ASX announcement dated 24 July 2025 for further technical details on the VTEM surveys. Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

FireFly will be conducting additional drill testing at Nash to determine the size and mineral potential of the area. Diagrams in the main body of this announcement show areas of possible mineralization.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at