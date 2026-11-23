Firefly's Second Major Regional Discovery In A Month Shows Huge Exploration Upside
| Steve Parsons
Managing Director
FireFly Metals Ltd
+61 8 9220 9030
| Jessie Liu-Ernsting
Chief Development Officer
FireFly Metals Ltd
+1 416 572 2028
| Paul Armstrong
Media Contact
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474
About the Exploration Results
The Nash copper discovery was a result of FireFly's systematic greenfields generative exploration program that has been ongoing since acquisition of the project.
Geophysics and Surface Prospecting
The Company conducted lease-wide reconnaissance geophysical surveys with acquisition of airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic ( VTEM ) and magnetic data in 2025. VTEM is effective for exploration of copper VMS mineralisation as demonstrated by the fact that known ore zones in the district are highly conductive and produce a strong EM response. Modern sensors have deeper penetrative capabilities in comparison to historical surveys completed in the area in the 1980s and 1990s. The VTEM data acquired by FireFly showed an extensive +3km by 1km anomaly ~10km southeast of the Ming Mine at Nash ( Figure 2 ).
Ground based prospecting and mapping across the Nash conductive trend and outlying areas identified widespread copper mineralisation, with 44 rock chip samples returning grades greater than 1% Cu including individual samples up to 19.8% Cu ( Figure 2 ).
The Nash discovery is believed to be the source of the historic O'Sullivan copper boulders, which have been the subject of exploration on the Baie Verte Peninsula for decades. Mineralisation at Nash shares the host rocks, alteration, mineralogy and copper grades observed in the boulders, and lies up-ice along the interpreted glacial transport direction supported by striations measured in the Nash trench. See Appendix B for a complete list of rock chip samples collected from the Nash region.
Figure 4: Summary of results of FireFly's exploration activities in the Nash area. Note the large-scale VTEM anomaly (pink) in Nash area. Rock chip sampling shows widespread surface copper mineralisation (squares) in the area. Maiden drilling in the area returned exceptional shallow copper intersections including 26.7m @ 2.3% Cu and 11.2m @ 1.2% Cu.
Drilling
Drill targets at Nash were prioritised based on geophysical and geochemical anomalies. Initial wide-spaced drilling at Nash contained the first evidence of primary copper mineralisation. Hole FFR26-006 returned 4.2m @ 1.8% Cu and FR26-008 intersected 5.5m @ 1.4% Cu.
Down Hole EM ( DHEM ) was conducted in all drilling to test for off-hole anomalies. The DHEM survey conducted from hole FFR26-006 showed a strong conductor just 17m off the hole.
Testing of the off-hole anomaly in hole FFR26-024 confirmed the presence of broad high-grade copper mineralisation with 26.7m at 2.3% Cu returned from just 9.0m downhole ( Figure 5 ). This intersection included a higher-grade zone of 9.6m at 4.6% Cu.
Follow-up hole FFR26-036, drilled immediately west-southwest of the discovery, returned 21.3m at 1.20% Cu from 21.70m, including 3.70m at 2.10% Cu. Additional holes also intersected copper mineralisation.
All drillhole result details are shown in Appendix C.
Figure 5: Core photographs showing copper grades for part of the intersection (26.1m – 35.7m) in hole FFR26-024 at Nash. The complete intersection was 26.7m at 2.3% Cu returned from just 9.0m downhole and included a higher-grade zone of 5.9m at 4.9% Cu.
Nash Trenching
Given the shallow nature of the mineralisation intersected in Nash hole FFR26-024, topsoil was removed around the drill collar and a small trench completed. The trench exposure confirmed mineralisation is present at surface in the bedrock and was obscured by a thin layer of soil (typically <1m thick).
A series of linear rock-saw channel samples were collected from bedrock, returning continuous intersections including 24.0m @ 1.2% Cu, 10m @ 2.2% Cu, 5.0m @ 3.5% Cu and 4.0m @ 5.2% Cu (Figure 6). Details of the trench samples are shown in Appendix D.
Figure 6: Aerial plan photograph of the 25m x 40m surface area around the Nash discovery hole (26.7m @ 2.3% Cu) where a thin layer of topsoil was removed to expose the bedrock. A series of linear rock channels were cut and sampled in the bedrock, with continuous channel samples showing consistent high grades at surface.
A polished rock channel sample ( Figure 7 ) shows the mineralisation is hosted in strongly chlorite-altered pillow basalts with some primary textures preserved and minerals replaced with chalcopyrite.
Figure 7: Polished rock sample collected from the trench grading 6.1% Cu (see Appendix D trench 26_NS_TR_03 Sample SS002195 for full details of the assay result). The host rock is a chlorite-altered basalt with sulphides (pyrite and chalcopyrite) replacing primary features of the mafic pillows.
Brass Buckle Acquisition
FireFly has signed an option agreement with Krinor Resources Inc. and local prospectors under which FireFly may acquire the Brass Buckle property ( Figure 8 ), which is contiguous with FireFly's regional landholdings. The property is less than 10km southeast of the Ming Mine.
The Brass Buckle project consists of 16.5km2 of highly prospective exploration claims immediately adjacent to the Nash discovery. The focus of historic exploration has been on orogenic gold with rock chips of up to 219.8g/t gold returned from surface prospecting. Limited exploration for copper mineralisation has been undertaken.
The Nash VTEM anomaly continues onto Brass Buckle ( Figure 4 ) and drilling undertaken on FireFly claims at RDI, 60m from the boundary, returned a shallow intersection of 11.2m @ 1.2% Cu including a zone of 4.0m @ 2.3% Cu.
Under the option agreement, FireFly can acquire 100% of the Brass Buckle property by making staged payments and meeting minimum expenditure commitments on the mineral licences. Key terms of the agreement are as follows:
- Staged payments to the Optionors totalling C$500K:
- C$100k on signing (completed) C$100k on or before the first anniversary of signing C$150k on or before the each of the second and third anniversaries of signing
Appendix E shows the full schedule of claims for the Brass Buckle option agreement.
Figure 8: Location of the Brass Buckle project relative to FireFly's regional landholding around the Ming deposit. The project is located <10km from the Ming Mine.
ABOUT FIREFLY METALS LTD
FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX, TSX: FFM) is an emerging copper-gold company focused on growing the high-grade Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The project is advancing towards development, with a Preliminary Economic Assessment showing the potential for a high-grade, low-cost and long-life operation with a pathway to produce 100kt of copper equivalent per annum.
The Green Bay Copper-Gold Project is underpinned by 60.2Mt of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources at 2.43% for 1,464Kt copper equivalent (CuEq) and 23.5Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources at 2.51% for 592Kt CuEq, prepared and disclosed in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ( JORC Code (2012 Edition) ) and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ( NI 43-101 ).
The Company has a clear strategy to continue growing the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project through resource expansion, new discoveries and advancement towards development.
Further information regarding FireFly Metals Ltd is available on the ASX platform (ASX: FFM), the Company's website or SEDAR+
COMPLIANCE STATEMENTS
Mineral Resource Estimate – Green Bay Copper-Gold Project
The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project referred to in this announcement and set out in Appendix A was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 25 August 2026, titled 'Preliminary Economic Assessment and Mineral Resource Update' and is also set out in the Technical Report titled 'Green Bay Ming Mine Copper-Gold Project - NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment - Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada' with an issue date of 22 September 2026 and an effective date of 14 August 2026, available on SEDAR+ at .
Mineral Resource Estimate – Little Deer
The Mineral Resource Estimate for Little Deer referred to in this announcement was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 29 October 2024, titled 'Resource Increases 42% to 1.2Mt of contained metal at 2% Copper Eq' and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Little Deer Copper Project, titled 'Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Little Deer Complex Copper Deposits, Newfoundland, Canada' with an effective date of 26 June 2024, available on SEDAR+ at .
Metal Equivalents for Mineral Resource Estimates
Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates have been calculated at a copper price of US$10,626/t, gold price of US$3,587/oz and silver price of US$50.22/oz. Individual Mineral Resource grades for the metals are set out in Appendix A of this announcement.
Metallurgical factors have been applied to the metal equivalent calculation. Copper recovery used was 95%. Historical production at the Ming Mine has a documented copper recovery of ~96%. Precious metal (gold and silver) metallurgical recovery was assumed at 85% based on historical recoveries achieved at the Ming Mine in addition to metallurgical test work to increase precious metal recoveries completed by FireFly.
In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, the Company's operational experience and, where relevant, historical performance achieved at the Green Bay project whilst in operation.
Copper equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates were calculated based on the formula:
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.97106) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.01360).
Metal Equivalents for Exploration Results
Metal equivalents for Exploration Results announced in this announcement have been calculated at a copper price of US$11,000/t, gold price of US$3,600/oz, silver price of US$35/oz and zinc price of US$2,700/t. These prices are the CITI consensus long term metal prices as at 28 September 2026. Individual grades for the metals are set out in Appendix B of this announcement.
Metallurgical factors have been applied to the metal equivalent calculation. Copper recovery used was 95%. Historical production at the Ming Mine has a documented copper recovery of ~96%. Precious metal (gold and silver) metallurgical recovery was assumed at 85% based on historical recoveries achieved at the Ming Mine in addition to metallurgical test work to increase recoveries completed by FireFly. Zinc recovery is applied at 50% based on historical processing and potential upgrades to the mineral processing facility.
In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, the Company's operational experience and, where relevant, historical performance achieved at the Green Bay project whilst in operation.
Copper equivalents for the Exploration Results were calculated based on the formula:
CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.94145) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00915) + (Zn(%) x 0.12919)
Exploration Results
Previously reported exploration results referred to in this announcement were first reported by the Company in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.7 in the ASX announcements cross-referenced in this announcement.
Production Targets
The production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets referred to in this announcement were first reported by the Company on 25 August 2026. FireFly confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Original Announcements
FireFly confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements referred to or cross-referenced in this announcement and that, in the case of Mineral Resource Estimates, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' and Qualified Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results
Mineral Resource Estimates and Exploration Results are reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition) and NI 43-101.
Competent and Qualified Person Statements
The information in this announcement that relates to new Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Darren Cooke, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Cooke is a full-time employee of, and holds securities in, the Company. Mr Cooke has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition) and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Cooke has reviewed this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
All technical and scientific information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Group Chief Geologist, Mr Juan Gutierrez BSc, Geology (Masters), Geostatistics (Postgraduate Diploma), who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Gutierrez is a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition) and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez is a full-time employee of, and holds securities in, the Company. Mr Gutierrez has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition) and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez has reviewed this announcement and consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections, including statements regarding FireFly's plans, forecasts and projections with respect to its mineral properties and programs, estimated Mineral Resources, cost projections, plans, strategies and objectives, anticipated production or construction commencement dates, capital costs, production outputs, and anticipated or estimated financial results, including the Preliminary Economic Assessment results, production target, mine life, net present value, internal rate of return, payback period, cash costs, free cash flow and capital cost estimates. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as 'may', 'might', 'could', 'would', 'will', 'expect', 'intend', 'believe', 'forecast', 'milestone', 'objective', 'predict', 'plan', 'scheduled', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'continue', or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements are estimates only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to change. and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and its directors, officers, employees and contractors, which may include market conditions, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, economic, social and political conditions, changes to applicable regulation, unforeseen events, and those risks outlined in the Company's public disclosures.
Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, and anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, may therefore differ materially from results ultimately achieved. For example, there can be no assurance that FireFly will be able to identify additional Mineral Resources, upgrade existing Mineral Resources or declare Ore Reserves in the future, that FireFly's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic, or that a mine will be successfully developed on any of FireFly's mineral properties. The performance of FireFly may be influenced by a number of factors which are outside of the control of the Company, its directors, officers, employees and contractors. The Company does not make any representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of any forward-looking statements, and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
APPENDIX A
Green Bay Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate
Ming Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate
| MING DEPOSIT
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|(%)
|('000 t)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|3.5
|1.5
|52
|0.2
|20
|1.3
|147
|1.67
|Indicated
|53.8
|1.9
|1,041
|0.5
|878
|4.5
|7,707
|2.49
|TOTAL M&I
|57.3
|1.9
|1,093
|0.5
|899
|4.3
|7,853
|2.44
|Inferred
|17.3
|2.0
|344
|0.7
|404
|6.3
|3,522
|2.77
Little Deer Mineral Resource Estimate
| LITTLE DEER
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|(%)
|('000 t)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|2.9
|2.1
|62
|0.1
|9
|3.4
|320
|2.3
|TOTAL M&I
|2.9
|2.1
|62
|0.1
|9
|3.4
|320
|2.3
|Inferred
|6.2
|1.8
|110
|0.1
|10
|2.2
|430
|1.8
GREEN BAY TOTAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
|GREEN BAY
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|TOTAL MRE
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|(%)
|('000 t)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|3.5
|1.5
|52
|0.2
|20
|1.3
|147
|1.67
|Indicated
|56.7
|1.9
|1,103
|0.5
|887
|4.4
|8,027
|2.48
|TOTAL M&I
|60.2
|1.9
|1,155
|0.5
|908
|4.2
|8,173
|2.43
|Inferred
|23.5
|1.9
|454
|0.6
|414
|5.2
|3,952
|2.51
APPENDIX B
Rock Chip Sample Assay Results
Rock sample locations are listed in UTM grid, NAD83 Zone 21. Significant samples reported are those above a 0.5% copper or 0.5g/t gold.
| Sample ID
| Easting
| Northing
| Sample Type
|Assay
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Zn %
|SS000021
|570,286
|5,520,070
|Outcrop
|0.41
|3.12
|18.30
|0.04
|SS000022
|570,273
|5,520,069
|Outcrop
|0.62
|2.62
|58.20
|0.26
|SS000023
|570,262
|5,520,072
|Outcrop
|0.63
|1.53
|42.10
|0.03
|SS000024
|570,263
|5,520,068
|Outcrop
|0.10
|3.43
|127.20
|0.01
|SS000026
|570,274
|5,520,073
|Float
|0.61
|2.32
|19.40
|0.06
|SS000055
|569,613
|5,520,454
|Float
|1.87
|0.05
|4.90
|0.01
|SS000056
|569,612
|5,520,454
|Float
|2.96
|0.04
|4.40
|0.01
|SS000057
|569,613
|5,520,456
|Float
|5.67
|0.12
|8.20
|0.02
|SS000113
|569,463
|5,521,322
|Outcrop
|6.28
|4.61
|25.50
|0.04
|SS000115
|569,513
|5,521,548
|Outcrop
|1.73
|0.05
|1.20
|0.01
|SS000117
|569,485
|5,521,566
|Outcrop
|0.87
|0.03
|2.40
|0.01
|SS000118
|569,517
|5,521,526
|Outcrop
|0.76
|0.02
|0.50
|0.00
|SS000119
|569,395
|5,521,602
|Outcrop
|1.53
|0.07
|4.30
|0.01
|SS000121
|568,942
|5,521,118
|Outcrop
|6.86
|0.25
|17.10
|0.02
|SS000123
|568,640
|5,521,509
|Outcrop
|12.28
|0.73
|41.90
|0.01
|SS000133
|569,841
|5,521,907
|Float
|1.59
|0.14
|3.90
|0.00
|SS000134
|569,841
|5,521,915
|Outcrop
|0.72
|0.03
|0.70
|0.01
|SS000141
|567,451
|5,520,762
|Subcrop
|3.89
|0.15
|10.60
|0.01
|SS000154
|568,731
|5,520,218
|Float
|0.53
|0.01
|0.20
|0.01
|SS000172
|569,567
|5,520,528
|Float
|0.84
|0.02
|1.50
|0.01
|SS000181
|569,423
|5,520,835
|Float
|2.39
|0.03
|4.20
|0.01
|SS000186
|569,025
|5,521,242
|Float
|2.58
|0.03
|0.50
|0.00
|SS000193
|569,991
|5,519,171
|Outcrop
|0.60
|0.23
|0.30
|0.01
|SS000194
|569,994
|5,519,171
|Outcrop
|3.00
|2.99
|2.10
|0.01
|SS000197
|570,001
|5,519,170
|Outcrop
|8.43
|0.79
|5.70
|0.01
|SS000198
|569,994
|5,519,174
|Outcrop
|6.09
|2.35
|4.10
|0.01
|SS000199
|569,995
|5,519,175
|Outcrop
|6.12
|1.00
|4.10
|0.01
|SS000201
|569,961
|5,519,102
|Outcrop
|1.24
|0.07
|0.30
|0.01
|SS000202
|569,949
|5,519,097
|Outcrop
|1.51
|0.93
|3.20
|0.01
|SS000205
|570,257
|5,519,032
|Float
|0.57
|0.13
|0.50
|0.01
|SS000206
|570,255
|5,519,031
|Float
|0.91
|0.22
|0.60
|0.01
|SS000209
|570,003
|5,519,327
|Outcrop
|1.34
|0.12
|3.00
|0.01
|SS000211
|570,003
|5,519,328
|Outcrop
|12.68
|0.53
|12.60
|0.02
|SS000217
|569,985
|5,519,167
|Float
|2.89
|0.67
|1.90
|0.01
|SS000221
|569,493
|5,519,024
|Outcrop
|0.87
|0.15
|2.90
|0.01
|SS000225
|569,455
|5,518,883
|Outcrop
|2.93
|0.25
|2.60
|0.01
|SS000226
|569,471
|5,518,857
|Outcrop
|0.94
|0.07
|0.70
|0.01
|SS000301
|570,629
|5,519,893
|Outcrop
|0.09
|2.59
|0.30
|0.01
|SS000303
|570,652
|5,519,944
|Float
|0.43
|1.13
|5.60
|0.01
|SS000343
|568,972
|5,521,050
|Outcrop
|1.69
|0.31
|3.50
|0.01
|SS000345
|568,968
|5,521,058
|Outcrop
|0.67
|0.04
|4.70
|0.01
|SS000346
|568,966
|5,521,051
|Outcrop
|1.19
|0.06
|2.00
|0.01
|SS000360
|569,140
|5,521,118
|Float
|0.53
|0.02
|1.10
|0.02
|SS000361
|569,144
|5,521,105
|Float
|0.80
|0.04
|1.50
|0.03
|SS000368
|568,637
|5,521,505
|Outcrop
|16.44
|0.18
|76.90
|0.00
|SS000369
|568,638
|5,521,507
|Outcrop
|19.76
|0.38
|46.50
|0.01
|SS000370
|568,639
|5,521,513
|Outcrop
|15.17
|0.27
|33.60
|0.01
|SS000371
|568,640
|5,521,516
|Outcrop
|9.95
|0.26
|26.60
|0.00
|SS000393
|568,456
|5,520,874
|Float
|0.98
|0.14
|2.60
|0.01
|SS000395
|568,411
|5,520,832
|Float
|7.21
|0.38
|12.60
|0.02
|SS000422
|568,244
|5,521,098
|Subcrop
|0.67
|0.00
|0.30
|0.00
|SS000433
|568,205
|5,521,058
|Float
|0.54
|0.03
|0.10
|0.00
|SS000452
|568,262
|5,520,384
|Float
|0.69
|0.63
|0.50
|0.00
|SS000459
|570,773
|5,520,668
|Float
|0.04
|1.90
|38.00
|10.70
|SS000489
|569,605
|5,520,435
|Float
|0.79
|0.01
|1.10
|0.01
|SS000490
|569,597
|5,520,430
|Float
|1.85
|0.03
|3.50
|0.00
|SS000495
|569,320
|5,521,148
|Unknown
|2.26
|0.03
|0.70
|0.02
|SS000496
|569,318
|5,521,150
|Outcrop
|2.87
|0.03
|1.10
|0.02
|SS000518
|569,108
|5,521,972
|Outcrop
|2.71
|0.06
|11.70
|0.01
|SS000519
|569,108
|5,521,971
|Outcrop
|0.73
|0.05
|7.90
|0.01
|SS000520
|569,107
|5,521,971
|Outcrop
|1.57
|0.03
|7.80
|0.01
|SS000521
|567,576
|5,520,800
|Outcrop
|0.64
|0.03
|2.30
|0.01
|SS000526
|569,273
|5,522,148
|Outcrop
|1.35
|0.89
|9.10
|0.01
|SS000528
|569,275
|5,522,150
|Outcrop
|0.49
|3.49
|9.80
|0.01
|SS000529
|569,280
|5,522,148
|Outcrop
|0.81
|0.23
|8.90
|0.01
|SS000531
|569,112
|5,521,904
|Outcrop
|1.38
|0.06
|2.60
|0.01
|SS000532
|569,114
|5,521,902
|Outcrop
|0.79
|0.18
|4.80
|0.01
|SS000545
|568,993
|5,521,852
|Outcrop
|2.67
|0.05
|5.20
|0.02
|SS000546
|568,993
|5,521,852
|Outcrop
|5.69
|0.07
|9.30
|0.03
|SS000550
|569,955
|5,522,357
|Outcrop
|0.74
|0.06
|2.80
|0.01
|SS000555
|568,968
|5,521,838
|Outcrop
|0.67
|0.00
|0.80
|0.01
|SS000556
|568,968
|5,521,839
|Outcrop
|0.77
|0.02
|1.20
|0.01
|SS000559
|568,996
|5,521,855
|Outcrop
|1.86
|0.04
|2.80
|0.02
|SS000560
|568,996
|5,521,857
|Outcrop
|1.79
|0.03
|3.00
|0.01
|SS000561
|568,996
|5,521,853
|Outcrop
|0.83
|0.03
|2.60
|0.01
|SS000563
|568,994
|5,521,859
|Outcrop
|0.63
|0.01
|1.00
|0.02
|SS000564
|568,995
|5,521,860
|Outcrop
|2.94
|0.04
|4.50
|0.01
|SS000565
|568,993
|5,521,859
|Outcrop
|2.80
|0.04
|4.50
|0.02
|SS000575
|570,009
|5,522,195
|Outcrop
|3.79
|0.04
|8.40
|0.01
|SS000578
|570,008
|5,522,196
|Outcrop
|2.32
|0.05
|6.90
|0.01
|SS000600
|567,403
|5,521,768
|Outcrop
|0.58
|0.02
|0.20
|0.01
Plan view of rock chip samples in this announcement
APPENDIX C – Drilling Significant Intersection Table
Collar co-ordinates and orientation are listed in the UTM grid, NAD83 Zone 21. Significant intersections reported are those above a 0.5% copper cut-off or 0.5g/t gold and contain a maximum of 6 metres of internal waste. Please refer to the Compliance Statements for further details on parameters used in the copper equivalent calculation. All results are approximate true thickness. Intercepts of > 10 % CuEq x width are highlighted.
| Hole No.
| Easting
| Northing
| Elevation
| Azimuth
| Dip
|Drilled Length
|From
|To
|Width
|Assay
|CuEq
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Zn %
|%
|FFR25_048
|570,284
|5,520,014
|170
|20
|-55
|193
|33.70
|35.65
|1.95
|0.26
|6.21
|9.59
|0.02
|6.20
|inc
|34.20
|34.75
|0.55
|0.68
|20.10
|30.90
|0.02
|19.89
|FFR25_050
|570,192
|5,520,055
|169
|30
|-45
|299
|32.00
|33.50
|1.50
|0.07
|1.33
|6.88
|0.03
|1.39
|FFR25_052
|570,359
|5,519,997
|163
|20
|-55
|242
|204.10
|204.70
|0.60
|0.09
|1.28
|0.80
|0.03
|1.41
|FFR25_057
|570,228
|5,519,884
|172
|15
|-45
|264
|31.40
|31.85
|0.45
|1.14
|1.03
|10.70
|0.02
|2.21
|59.10
|59.50
|0.40
|0.02
|0.55
|0.10
|0.01
|0.54
|82.80
|83.65
|0.85
|0.02
|1.03
|0.10
|0.02
|0.99
|FFR25_060
|570,106
|5,520,096
|175
|30
|-50
|212
|36.35
|36.70
|0.35
|0.22
|2.46
|1.90
|0.04
|2.56
|FFR25_063
|570,182
|5,519,919
|167
|20
|-55
|254
|15.35
|15.65
|0.30
|0.07
|5.55
|0.50
|0.02
|5.30
|FFR25_065
|570,300
|5,519,907
|165
|20
|-50
|303
|22.80
|24.30
|1.50
|0.04
|2.30
|0.39
|0.03
|2.22
|FFR25_067
|570,246
|5,520,031
|169
|20
|-47
|187
|22.75
|23.25
|0.50
|0.12
|1.38
|8.40
|0.01
|1.50
|FFR25_073
|568,384
|5,521,010
|218
|110
|-50
|207
|114.55
|115.00
|0.45
|0.54
|0.05
|0.80
|0.03
|0.59
|FFR25_074
|568,941
|5,521,125
|206
|145
|-50
|216
|56.00
|56.70
|0.70
|0.01
|2.34
|0.10
|0.01
|2.22
|FFR25_077
|568,876
|5,521,230
|211
|154
|-50
|234
|163.05
|165.05
|2.00
|2.33
|0.10
|1.75
|0.01
|2.44
|FFR25_080
|568,048
|5,521,039
|223
|182
|-65
|204
|No significant assays
|FFR25_083
|568,618
|5,521,196
|212
|145
|-50
|287
|26.80
|27.20
|0.40
|4.40
|0.17
|14.80
|0.01
|4.70
|FFR26_006
|568,981
|5,521,876
|213
|150
|-60
|110
|14.45
|18.65
|4.20
|1.83
|0.02
|3.08
|0.01
|1.88
|24.55
|25.15
|0.60
|1.35
|0.02
|15.20
|0.08
|1.52
|29.70
|30.80
|1.10
|1.11
|0.05
|10.95
|0.02
|1.26
|45.80
|47.15
|1.35
|1.56
|0.02
|0.17
|0.01
|1.58
|58.00
|58.40
|0.40
|0.61
|0.02
|1.60
|0.01
|0.65
|FFR26_008
|569,001
|5,521,868
|213
|210
|-50
|101
|3.00
|4.45
|1.45
|0.60
|0.00
|0.64
|0.02
|0.61
|10.00
|15.45
|5.45
|1.40
|0.02
|3.40
|0.01
|1.45
|29.00
|29.65
|0.65
|1.02
|0.01
|1.30
|0.01
|1.04
|FFR26_010
|569,127
|5,522,168
|220
|150
|-50
|309
|16.35
|16.75
|0.40
|1.11
|0.81
|4.30
|0.01
|1.92
|188.15
|188.15
|0.50
|1.12
|0.20
|0.50
|0.01
|1.31
|FFR26_012
|569,031
|5,522,334
|220
|150
|-50
|326
|233.25
|233.65
|0.40
|0.58
|0.02
|0.60
|0.01
|0.60
|281.80
|283.30
|1.50
|0.76
|0.02
|1.10
|0.01
|0.79
|FFR26_013
|569,227
|5,521,996
|217
|150
|-50
|330
|No significant assays
|FFR26_015
|569,323
|5,521,830
|218
|150
|-50
|308
|285.60
|287.60
|2.00
|0.56
|0.18
|4.25
|0.04
|0.77
|FFR26_018
|569,423
|5,521,660
|223
|150
|-50
|389
|179.50
|180.50
|1.00
|0.82
|0.07
|1.30
|0.01
|0.90
|FFR26_020
|569,026
|5,522,150
|223
|170
|-55
|35
|No significant assays (Abandoned Hole)
|FFR26_022
|569,026
|5,522,150
|224
|170
|-55
|278
|72.45
|73.75
|0.30
|1.79
|0.03
|2.20
|0.02
|0.87
|118.70
|119.05
|0.35
|0.92
|0.03
|1.80
|0.00
|0.97
|FFR26_024
|568,994
|5,521,886
|214
|185
|-63
|89
|9.00
|35.70
|26.70
|2.31
|0.03
|5.10
|0.04
|2.38
|inc
|26.10
|35.70
|9.60
|4.64
|0.05
|10.69
|0.05
|4.79
|FFR26_026
|569,110
|5,522,327
|220
|150
|-55
|209
|48.20
|48.85
|0.65
|0.50
|0.10
|5.00
|0.01
|0.65
|FFR26_027
|569,011
|5,521,908
|214
|210
|-60
|151
|29.10
|46.90
|17.80
|0.60
|0.03
|1.08
|0.05
|0.65
|57.50
|57.85
|0.35
|1.31
|0.04
|1.10
|0.01
|1.35
|FFR26_028
|568,956
|5,521,932
|217
|150
|-45
|125
|33.75
|34.05
|0.30
|1.54
|0.03
|2.90
|0.02
|1.60
|37.60
|41.20
|3.60
|0.53
|0.01
|0.14
|0.01
|0.54
|48.05
|54.40
|6.35
|1.02
|0.04
|0.98
|0.01
|1.06
|inc
|48.05
|49.50
|1.45
|2.03
|0.07
|1.96
|0.02
|2.11
|56.25
|56.70
|0.45
|1.04
|0.03
|11.60
|0.05
|1.18
|93.80
|94.20
|0.40
|0.69
|0.01
|0.90
|0.01
|0.70
|97.50
|98.00
|0.50
|0.53
|0.00
|0.70
|0.01
|0.54
|FFR26_029
|568,996
|5,521,947
|215
|185
|-60
|146
|24.25
|36.00
|11.75
|0.95
|0.01
|0.50
|0.01
|0.96
|inc
|24.25
|27.35
|3.10
|1.42
|0.02
|0.57
|0.01
|1.45
|inc
|29.85
|32.45
|2.60
|1.87
|0.02
|1.20
|0.02
|1.90
|49.15
|50.15
|1.00
|0.55
|0.01
|0.10
|0.01
|0.56
|57.90
|64.90
|7.00
|0.79
|0.01
|0.97
|0.02
|0.81
|FFR26_030
|569,034
|5,521,965
|216
|185
|-60
|149
|49.30
|57.45
|8.15
|0.91
|0.03
|0.49
|0.01
|0.94
|inc
|55.85
|56.85
|1.00
|2.63
|0.04
|1.50
|0.02
|2.69
|95.75
|101.25
|5.50
|0.71
|0.03
|0.35
|0.01
|0.74
|FFR26_031
|569085.7
|5521891
|213
|185
|-60
|206
|163.90
|164.65
|0.75
|0.57
|0.03
|2.80
|0.01
|0.63
|FFR26_032
|569,013
|5,521,952
|215
|185
|-60
|125
|29.00
|31.00
|2.00
|0.52
|0.01
|0.20
|0.01
|0.54
|35.30
|61.55
|26.25
|0.72
|0.02
|0.24
|0.01
|0.75
|inc
|46.75
|49.00
|2.25
|2.48
|0.03
|0.46
|0.01
|2.52
|FFR26_033
|569,050
|5,521,911
|213
|236
|-60
|122
|69.55
|70.55
|1.00
|0.85
|0.01
|0.30
|0.01
|0.86
|71.55
|72.30
|0.75
|0.02
|1.06
|0.10
|0.01
|1.02
|FFR26_034
|568,929
|5,521,976
|219
|150
|-45
|179
|48.50
|49.05
|0.55
|0.62
|0.04
|0.60
|0.02
|0.67
|80.00
|90.85
|10.85
|0.87
|0.06
|0.61
|0.01
|0.93
|FFR26_035
|568,913
|5,521,941
|219
|185
|-60
|128
|No significant assays
|FFR26_036
|568,966
|5,521,891
|213
|185
|-60
|140
|21.70
|43.00
|21.30
|1.20
|0.01
|3.60
|0.01
|1.25
|inc
|24.20
|27.90
|3.70
|2.10
|0.02
|3.78
|0.02
|2.16
|101.00
|101.40
|0.40
|2.75
|10.55
|3.60
|0.01
|12.71
|FFR26_037
|569,029
|5,521,897
|214
|185
|-60
|107
|31.50
|32.00
|0.50
|0.90
|0.07
|1.40
|0.01
|0.98
|66.65
|66.95
|0.30
|1.42
|0.06
|1.10
|0.01
|1.49
|75.90
|76.80
|0.90
|0.88
|0.09
|1.12
|0.01
|0.97
|FFR26_038
|569790
|5522257
|193
|110
|-70
|846
|262.40
|268.00
|5.60
|0.63
|0.01
|1.03
|0.01
|0.65
|809.50
|810.30
|0.80
|0.20
|0.56
|1.45
|0.02
|0.74
|FFR26_040
|569,977
|5,522,226
|184
|135
|-45
|160
|98.15
|102.75
|4.60
|1.56
|0.02
|2.32
|0.06
|1.61
|inc
|98.15
|98.85
|0.70
|7.69
|0.08
|9.20
|0.02
|7.85
|115.20
|116.35
|1.15
|2.61
|0.04
|3.69
|0.01
|2.68
|145.90
|146.30
|0.40
|0.51
|0.01
|0.80
|0.00
|0.53
|FFR26_043
|570,008
|5,522,199
|183
|135
|-45
|95
|15.90
|27.10
|11.20
|1.22
|0.02
|1.86
|0.03
|1.26
|inc.
|15.90
|19.85
|3.95
|2.32
|0.05
|3.24
|0.04
|2.40
|57.45
|58.45
|1.00
|0.94
|0.03
|0.70
|0.01
|0.97
|69.65
|70.15
|0.50
|0.53
|0.01
|0.70
|0.01
|0.55
|FFR26_044
|568,730
|5,521,348
|205
|150
|-50
|311
|Assays Pending (Not Logged)
|FFR26_046
|568,630
|5,521,527
|202
|150
|-50
|317
|39.90
|41.35
|1.45
|0.50
|0.03
|0.99
|0.01
|0.54
|164.85
|165.25
|0.40
|0.75
|0.03
|1.40
|0.01
|0.80
|300.80
|301.20
|0.40
|3.12
|0.09
|5.90
|0.03
|3.26
|FFR26_048
|568,580
|5,521,621
|203
|150
|-50
|302
|25.30
|25.60
|0.30
|1.54
|0.35
|9.70
|0.01
|1.95
|46.20
|46.55
|0.35
|0.52
|0.02
|1.00
|0.02
|0.55
|FFR26_053
|568,486
|5,521,797
|208
|150
|-50
|318
|92.00
|92.30
|0.30
|0.61
|0.04
|0.70
|0.01
|0.66
|106.50
|107.50
|1.00
|0.53
|0.00
|0.10
|0.00
|0.54
|108.50
|109.50
|1.00
|0.53
|0.01
|0.10
|0.01
|0.55
|113.00
|117.70
|4.70
|1.00
|0.02
|0.53
|0.00
|1.03
|Inc
|116.00
|117.70
|1.70
|1.95
|0.04
|1.08
|0.01
|2.00
|131.30
|133.15
|1.85
|1.71
|0.07
|0.81
|0.00
|1.79
|145.50
|145.85
|0.35
|1.02
|0.03
|1.30
|0.00
|1.06
|168.85
|169.30
|0.45
|0.50
|0.01
|0.60
|0.00
|0.52
|192.00
|193.00
|1.00
|0.54
|0.02
|1.20
|0.1
|0.72
|202.55
|203.25
|0.70
|4.29
|0.06
|3.60
|0.02
|4.38
|212.80
|213.50
|0.70
|0.66
|0.04
|3.20
|0.04
|0.73
|FFR26_055
|568,384
|5,521,971
|218
|150
|-50
|350
|Assays Pending (Not Logged)
|FFR26_060
|568,902
|5,521,900
|216
|185
|-60
|116
|75.00
|75.35
|0.35
|0.85
|0.02
|0.60
|0.01
|0.87
|FFR26_062
|568,859
|5,521,890
|221
|185
|-60
|122
|No significant assays
|FFR26_073
|568,907
|5,521,872
|214
|150
|-60
|122
|Assays Pending (Not Logged)
|FFR26_079
|568,933
|5,521,825
|207
|150
|-60
|95
|Assays Pending (Not Logged)
|FFR26_082
|568,993
|5,522,029
|221
|160
|-55
|200
|Assays Pending (Not Logged)
|FFR26_083
|568,865
|5,521,949
|221
|185
|-60
|11
|Assays Pending (Not Logged – Abandoned Hole)
|FFR26_085
|568,865
|5,521,949
|221
|185
|-60
|119
|Assays Pending (Not Logged)
Plan view of drillholes in this announcement
APPENDIX D
Nash Trench Channel Sample Assay Results
Collar co-ordinates and orientation are listed in the UTM grid, NAD83 Zone 21. Significant intersections reported are those above a 1.0% copper cut-off and contain a maximum of 6 metres of internal waste. Please refer to the Compliance Statements for further details on parameters used in the copper equivalent calculation. All results are approximate true thickness.
| Trench ID
|Total Length
| Sample ID
| Easting
| Northing
|From
|To
|Width
|Assay
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
| Nash Trench 1 (26_NS_TR_01): Significant Continuous Assays:
|26_NS_TR_01
|29.00
|-
|-
|-
|1.00
|25.00
|24.00
|1.20
|0.03
|1.59
|Nash Trench 1 Individual Samples:
|SS002179
|568,986.7
|5,521,859.7
|1.00
|2.00
|1.00
|1.42
|0.03
|2.00
|SS002178
|568,986.6
|5,521,858.8
|2.00
|3.00
|1.00
|1.40
|0.06
|2.30
|SS002177
|568,986.5
|5,521,857.8
|3.00
|4.00
|1.00
|0.67
|0.03
|1.00
|SS002176
|568,986.4
|5,521,857.0
|4.00
|5.00
|1.00
|0.50
|0.02
|0.90
|SS002175
|568,986.4
|5,521,856.1
|5.00
|6.00
|1.00
|1.22
|0.03
|5.20
|SS002174
|568,986.3
|5,521,855.1
|6.00
|7.00
|1.00
|0.58
|0.01
|2.90
|SS002173
|568,986.2
|5,521,854.2
|7.00
|8.00
|1.00
|1.19
|0.02
|2.00
|SS002172
|568,986.1
|5,521,853.0
|8.00
|9.00
|1.00
|0.73
|0.01
|0.50
|SS002171
|568,986.0
|5,521,852.2
|9.00
|10.00
|1.00
|1.62
|0.03
|1.50
|SS002170
|568,985.9
|5,521,851.4
|10.00
|11.00
|1.00
|1.23
|0.02
|1.00
|SS002169
|568,985.8
|5,521,850.4
|11.00
|12.00
|1.00
|1.85
|0.03
|1.50
|SS002168
|568,985.7
|5,521,849.4
|12.00
|13.00
|1.00
|0.36
|0.01
|0.10
|SS002166
|568,985.7
|5,521,848.6
|13.00
|14.00
|1.00
|0.90
|0.02
|1.00
|SS002165
|568,985.6
|5,521,847.4
|14.00
|15.00
|1.00
|1.19
|0.03
|1.40
|SS002164
|568,985.5
|5,521,846.5
|15.00
|16.00
|1.00
|2.00
|0.05
|2.30
|SS002163
|568,985.4
|5,521,845.5
|16.00
|17.00
|1.00
|1.08
|0.02
|1.20
|SS002162
|568,985.4
|5,521,844.6
|17.00
|18.00
|1.00
|0.85
|0.01
|0.70
|SS002161
|568,985.3
|5,521,843.7
|18.00
|19.00
|1.00
|1.22
|0.04
|1.10
|SS002160
|568,985.2
|5,521,842.7
|19.00
|20.00
|1.00
|0.80
|0.01
|0.50
|SS002159
|568,985.2
|5,521,841.7
|20.00
|21.00
|1.00
|0.79
|0.01
|0.80
|SS002158
|568,985.2
|5,521,840.8
|21.00
|22.00
|1.00
|1.95
|0.02
|2.30
|SS002157
|568,985.2
|5,521,839.9
|22.00
|23.00
|1.00
|1.23
|0.03
|1.30
|SS002156
|568,985.2
|5,521,838.9
|23.00
|24.00
|1.00
|1.85
|0.04
|2.20
|SS002155
|568,985.1
|5,521,838.0
|24.00
|25.00
|1.00
|2.09
|0.03
|2.50
|Nash Trench 2 (26_NS_TR_02): Significant Continuous Assays:
|26_NS_TR_02
|26.0
|-
|-
|-
|6.00
|11.00
|5.00
|1.39
|0.05
|1.18
|-
|-
|-
|14.00
|23.00
|9.00
|2.36
|0.06
|3.84
|Nash Trench 2 Individual Samples:
|SS000668
|568,989.6
|5,521,853.0
|6.00
|7.00
|1.00
|1.11
|0.05
|1.20
|SS000669
|568,989.6
|5,521,852.2
|7.00
|8.00
|1.00
|2.15
|0.06
|1.90
|SS000670
|568,989.5
|5,521,851.2
|8.00
|9.00
|1.00
|1.57
|0.06
|1.30
|SS000671
|568,989.4
|5,521,850.2
|9.00
|10.00
|1.00
|1.67
|0.06
|1.40
|SS000672
|568,989.3
|5,521,849.4
|10.00
|11.00
|1.00
|0.46
|0.04
|0.10
|SS000673
|568,989.0
|5,521,844.5
|14.00
|15.00
|1.00
|2.35
|0.06
|3.20
|SS000674
|568,988.9
|5,521,843.7
|15.00
|16.00
|1.00
|2.11
|0.06
|3.00
|SS000675
|568,988.9
|5,521,842.7
|16.00
|17.00
|1.00
|0.92
|0.05
|1.00
|SS000676
|568,988.9
|5,521,841.6
|17.00
|18.00
|1.00
|1.05
|0.05
|1.50
|SS000677
|568,988.9
|5,521,840.7
|18.00
|19.00
|1.00
|2.55
|0.07
|4.40
|SS000678
|568,988.8
|5,521,839.8
|19.00
|20.00
|1.00
|4.24
|0.10
|7.30
|SS000679
|568,988.7
|5,521,838.7
|20.00
|21.00
|1.00
|3.42
|0.07
|5.80
|SS000680
|568,988.6
|5,521,837.9
|21.00
|22.00
|1.00
|3.84
|0.08
|7.40
|SS000681
|568,988.6
|5,521,836.8
|22.00
|23.00
|1.00
|0.77
|0.03
|1.00
|Nash Trench 3 (26_NS_TR_03): Significant Continuous Assays:
|26_NS_TR_03
|24.5
|-
|-
|-
|0
|10.00
|10.00
|2.20
|0.04
|3.80
|26_NS_TR_03
|24.5
|-
|-
|-
|15.00
|20.00
|5.00
|3.53
|0.05
|6.46
|Nash Trench 3 Individual Samples:
|SS002181
|568,995.2
|5,521,857.2
|0.00
|1.00
|1.00
|4.50
|0.05
|6.70
|SS002182
|568,995.1
|5,521,856.3
|1.00
|2.00
|1.00
|3.35
|0.05
|5.10
|SS002183
|568,995.0
|5,521,855.4
|2.00
|3.00
|1.00
|3.47
|0.04
|4.90
|SS002185
|568,995.0
|5,521,854.4
|3.00
|4.00
|1.00
|2.86
|0.04
|4.40
|SS002186
|568,994.9
|5,521,853.4
|4.00
|5.00
|1.00
|3.85
|0.04
|5.40
|SS002187
|568,994.8
|5,521,852.5
|5.00
|6.00
|1.00
|0.98
|0.03
|4.30
|SS002188
|568,994.7
|5,521,851.6
|6.00
|7.00
|1.00
|1.40
|0.05
|5.50
|SS002189
|568,994.5
|5,521,850.8
|7.00
|8.00
|1.00
|0.77
|0.02
|1.20
|SS002190
|568,994.4
|5,521,850.1
|8.00
|9.00
|1.00
|0.64
|0.03
|0.40
|SS002191
|568,994.3
|5,521,849.1
|9.00
|10.00
|1.00
|0.20
|0.01
|0.10
|SS002193
|568,993.2
|5,521,842.5
|15.00
|16.00
|1.00
|1.56
|0.02
|2.70
|SS002194
|568,992.9
|5,521,841.6
|16.00
|17.00
|1.00
|4.34
|0.06
|7.60
|SS002195
|568,992.6
|5,521,840.7
|17.00
|18.00
|1.00
|6.10
|0.08
|9.50
|SS002197
|568,992.4
|5,521,839.7
|18.00
|19.00
|1.00
|3.89
|0.05
|9.90
|SS002198
|568,992.1
|5,521,838.7
|19.00
|20.00
|1.00
|1.75
|0.03
|2.60
|Nash Trench 4 (26_NS_TR_04): Significant Continuous Assays:
|26_NS_TR_04
|17.0
|-
|-
|-
|13.00
|17.00
|4.00
|5.24
|0.06
|5.33
|Nash Trench 4 Individual Samples:
|SS000696
|568,998.1
|5,521,844.6
|13.00
|14.00
|1.00
|7.47
|0.12
|6.80
|SS000697
|568,998.1
|5,521,843.5
|14.00
|15.00
|1.00
|7.38
|0.07
|7.40
|SS000698
|568,998.1
|5,521,842.7
|15.00
|16.00
|1.00
|4.21
|0.03
|4.90
|SS000699
|568,998.1
|5,521,841.8
|16.00
|17.00
|1.00
|1.90
|0.02
|2.20
Plan view of Nash channel samples in this announcement
APPENDIX E – JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION
Table 1
Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
|
|Drilling techniques
|
|
|Drill sample recovery
|
|
|Logging
|
| The following steps are completed during the core logging procedure:
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
| For diamond drill core:
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|Location of data points
|
|
|Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|Sample security
|
|
|Audits or reviews
|
|
Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|Exploration done by other parties
|
| Ming Regional Project History:
|Geology
|
| Ming Regional Project:
|Drill hole Information
|
|
|Data aggregation methods
|
|
Sample 1: Length - 0.5m; Grade - 1.8% Cu
Sample 2: Length - 0.75m; Grade – 0.08% Cu
Sample 3 Length – 1.05m; Grade – 2.02% Cu
Sample 4: Length – 1.05m; Grade – 2.42% Cu
Sum of Lengths / Intersection width - 3.35m
Intersection grade is:
((0.5x1.8) + (0.75x0.08) + (1.05x2.02) + (1.05x2.42))/3.35 = 1.68%
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
|
|Diagrams
|
|
|Balanced reporting
|
|
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|
|Further work
|
|
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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