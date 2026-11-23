MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HBR, XRPC, LTCC and SOLC mark one year of bringing exposure to Hedera, XRP, Litecoin and Solana to investors through traditional brokerage accounts

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canary Capital Group LLC ("Canary Capital"), a digital asset-focused investment firm, is today marking the recent one-year anniversaries of four of its exchange-traded products, the Canary HBAR ETF (Nasdaq: HBR), the Canary XRP ETF (Nasdaq: XRPC ), the Canary Litecoin ETF (Nasdaq: LTCC ) and the Canary Marinade Solana ETF (SOLC ). Launched in October and November 2025, respectively, the funds represent an important milestone in expanding access to digital assets beyond the largest cryptocurrencies through traditional investment vehicles.

The funds were launched as part of Canary Capital's broader commitment to bringing innovative digital asset investment opportunities into traditional financial markets, allowing investors to gain exposure through familiar brokerage accounts without directly managing digital wallets or private keys.

A Year of Expanding Digital Asset Access

The launch of HBR, XRPC, LTCC and SOLC came at a pivotal time for the digital asset investment landscape, as investor interest has been increasingly expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum toward networks with distinct utility, infrastructure and real-world applications.

XRPC, for example, which currently has more than $315 million in assets*, provides exposure to XRP, the native digital asset of the XRP Ledger, through a traditional brokerage account.

While HBR, which has gathered more than $60 million in assets*, offers investors exposure to HBAR, the native asset of the Hedera network, a public distributed ledger designed to support enterprise-grade applications.

LTCC, the first U.S. spot Litecoin ETF, offers exposure to LTC, the native asset of the Litecoin network. One of the longest-running blockchains, Litecoin is often referred to as“digital silver” to Bitcoin's“digital gold” for its speed, efficiency and reliability.

SOLC provides spot exposure to SOL, the native asset of the Solana blockchain, a high-throughput network supporting a broad ecosystem of decentralized applications. The fund also stakes its SOL through Marinade, with a portion of the staking rewards passed to the fund.

Together, the funds reflect the continued evolution of the digital asset ETF market and the growing range of blockchain ecosystems becoming accessible through exchange-traded products.

"These anniversaries represent more than just a year of trading. They reflect how far the digital asset investment landscape has come and the growing demand for access to innovative blockchain networks through traditional investment vehicles," said Steven McClurg, Founder and CEO of Canary Capital. "From the beginning, our goal has been to expand the conversation beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum and make a broader range of digital assets accessible to investors. HBR and XRPC are important examples of that mission."

Looking Ahead

As the digital asset market continues to mature, Canary Capital remains focused on identifying opportunities to bridge traditional financial markets and emerging blockchain ecosystems. The firm continues to develop investment products designed to provide investors with access to digital assets through familiar, exchange-traded structures.

For more information about the Canary HBAR ETF (HBR), visit CanaryETFs.com/HB.

For more information about the Canary XRP ETF (XRPC), visit CanaryETFs.com/XRPC.

For more information about the Canary Litecoin ETF (LTCC), visit CanaryETFs.com/LTCC.

For more information about the Canary Marinade Solana ETF (SOLC), visit CanaryETFs.com/SOLC.

*As of Date – November 4, 2026

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About Canary Capital

Canary Capital is an investment management firm that blends rigorous risk management, strategic foresight, and innovative thinking to deliver private placement strategies, crypto hedge fund solutions, treasury management solutions, and publicly traded funds, with a focus on enterprise technology.

Disclosures

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at,, , and . Read them carefully before investing.

The Funds are not registered under the investment Company Act of 1940, and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as ETFs and mutual funds registered under the 1940 Act. Carefully consider the risk factors, investment objectives, fees, expenses, and other information associated with before making an investment decision. An investment in each Fund is not suitable for all investors, may be deemed speculative and is not intended as a complete investment program. An investment should be considered only by persons who can bear the risk of total loss associated with an investment. An investment in any Canary Capital product is not a direct investment in any cryptocurrency. Canary does not offer tax, financial, accounting or legal advice.

Paralel Distributors LLC is the marketing agent for the Canary Capital ETFs. Paralel is unaffiliated with Canary Capital. CNRY203