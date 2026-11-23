MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QINGDAO, China, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Nov. 15 to 21, the 2026 World Sailing Annual Conference convened at the Qingdao International Conference Center. Running in parallel, a showcase of intangible cultural heritage and folk customs offered a taste of traditional Chinese culture. More than 300 delegates and maritime industry guests from over 80 countries came together to discover Qingdao's distinctive traditional crafts and experience its rich folk heritage firsthand.

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Known as China's Sailing City and a renowned sporting hub, Qingdao seized this global maritime occasion to bring time-honored crafts from the Jiaodong Peninsula to the international stage. The exhibition featured 11 signature folk crafts, including Qingdao shell carving, Ji-style mother-of-pearl inlay, Laoshan paper-cutting, woodblock New Year prints, gold and silver filigree, dough figurines, traditional silk-wrapped flowers, cypress-root carving, colored paper-cutting, folk sugar painting, and Jiaodong embroidered silk balls. Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage presented live demonstrations, while displays and hands-on activities gave visitors the chance to see and try the crafts.

Inside the exhibition hall, Qingdao shell carving depicted mountains, the sea and sailing scenes using the natural colors and patterns of seashells, while Ji-style mother-of-pearl inlay shimmered with iridescent details. Paper-cutting featured lively designs, woodblock New Year prints showcased bold folk aesthetics, and gold and silver filigree displayed fine craftsmanship. Lifelike dough figurines, delicate silk-wrapped flowers, rustic cypress carvings, playful sugar paintings and Jiaodong embroidered silk balls, symbolizing reunion and happiness, further showcased the rich folk traditions of the Jiaodong Peninsula.

Visitors tried their hand at paper-cutting and sugar painting and explored mother-of-pearl inlay patterns. Guided by artisans, they watched demonstrations, made their own crafts and exchanged impressions through gestures and interpreters. These hands-on experiences offered international guests a closer look at Chinese folk culture and Qingdao's blend of maritime heritage and traditional customs.

Sport brings the world together; culture brings people closer. By using sailing as a bridge between cultures, the event seamlessly combined international sporting exchange with the promotion of intangible cultural heritage. As delegates discussed the future of sailing, they also discovered Qingdao's cultural heritage and Jiaodong folk traditions. The showcase highlighted China's rich traditional culture, reinforced Qingdao's identity as China's Sailing City and a renowned sporting hub, and fostered international cultural exchange and the integration of sport and tourism.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang Tel: 86-10-63074558