MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourth Sino-Hellenic International Theatre Festival

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 13 to 15, 2026, the fourth Sino-Hellenic International Theatre Festival took place at the Christmas Theater in Athens, on the shores of the Aegean Sea. At this cultural gathering, initiated by the Sino-Hellenic Performing Arts Alliance with strong backing from the Greek Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Chinese Embassy in Greece, a "digital wave" from southwest China proved just as eye-catching as the outstanding stage performances. A forum themed "The Next Act of Civilization: Art, Imagination, and the Shared Future of Humanity" was held as part of the festival. Chengdu's digital cultural and creative products, meanwhile, served as a distinctive bridge connecting ancient civilizations with modern technologies, and Eastern aesthetics with Western perspectives.

The Chengdu digital cultural and creative exhibition booth drew crowds throughout the festival. Digital collectibles featuring adorable giant pandas, along with merchandise inspired by the film "All Wishes Come True!", which blends traditional Chinese mythology with modern visual effects, attracted considerable interest from Greek visitors. This was not the first time Chengdu's digital cultural and creative products had appeared on the international stage. At the "Glory of Bronze Civilization: Sanxingdui - Jinsha Sites Salon" held in Athens on November 3, these creatively designed products infused with Eastern aesthetics had already begun to make their mark. From the profound history of the ancient Shu civilization to the vibrant expression of contemporary digital art, Chengdu is finding more engaging and technology-driven ways to tell China's story to the world.

Alexandra Mitsotaki, founder of the World Human Forum, was deeply touched: "China and Greece both have fascinating ancient civilizations. We need to broaden our horizons, take concrete steps to reach different countries and civilizations, and discover their rich diversity." Chengdu's digital cultural and creative products provide a vehicle for precisely this kind of discovery. Rather than serving as a one-way channel for cultural export, they harness digital technologies to help audiences around the world see something of themselves in the works, forging a two-way emotional bond.

Chengdu's confidence in taking its digital cultural and creative products global stems from the thriving industrial ecosystem behind them. In recent years, Chengdu's cultural and creative sectors have set their sights on nurturing an integrated ecosystem. As to government policy, in May 2025, the city introduced China's first systematic "1+4" policy package for the digital cultural and creative industries, covering four areas - film and television, gaming and esports, science fiction, and startup cultivation. It provides special subsidies of up to 50 million yuan and establishes a three-dimensional support system encompassing funding, development platforms, and services. On the market front, Chengdu has actively embraced new technologies. It has pioneered the Tianfu Software π Cube OPC Community at home, centered on "AI + digital cultural and creative industries", in a bid to fuel the growth of individual creators and small and micro businesses.

This ecosystem-based approach has yielded notable outcomes. To date, Chengdu-based companies have incubated numerous cultural and creative IPs with global influence, including "Ne Zha", "All Wishes Come True!", "Panda Homeland", and "Panghua". Additionally, Chengdu has demonstrated an open and inclusive approach by actively bringing in world-renowned IPs, such as Finland's "Angry Birds". Through local companies' R&D, content creation, and ongoing operations, these global IPs are shining anew in Chengdu. In 2025, the city's digital cultural and creative industries racked up 413.97 billion yuan in revenue, up 8.3% year on year, putting it firmly on track to hit its target of 600 billion yuan in core industry scale by 2030.

In this process, Chengdu-based companies have pursued different approaches, each playing to its strengths. Some focus on taking online literature global, breaking down language barriers through translation and adaptation tailored to local cultures. Others invite overseas creators to collaborate on cross-cultural animation works, while some establish offline experience centers overseas to strengthen emotional connections with users. These diverse going-global pathways give Chengdu's digital cultural and creative products not only a grounding in Eastern philosophical thought but also a technological core that drives innovation.

At the event in Athens, Ioannis Kalogerakos, a professor of ancient Greek philosophy at the University of Athens, observed: "True harmony does not mean uniformity, but the creative coexistence of different elements." The successful debut of Chengdu's digital cultural and creative products in Athens precisely embodies this philosophy. Rather than seeking to impose a single cultural symbol on another civilization, they use digital technologies to build bridges for communication, enabling ancient Greek and Chinese civilizations to spark new creativity through exchanges and mutual learning.

From the bronze sacred tree of Sanxingdui to Ne Zha's Wind Fire Wheels, and from the stone columns of ancient Greek temples to Chengdu's digital IPs, humanity's pursuit of beauty and imagination has never changed. With digital cultural and creative products as its brush and open cooperation as its ink, Chengdu is painting a new picture on the global cultural landscape - one in which every civilization can appreciate its own beauty while celebrating the beauty of others. This not only offers diverse pathways for Chengdu's digital cultural and creative products to reach global markets, but also contributes a distinctive cultural force to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Lyu Tel: 86-10-63074558