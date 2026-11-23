MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced that it has been ranked 6th in the Q3 2026 U.S. PIPE and Private Placement Markets Investment Banking League Table by Number of Transactions, according to PlacementTracker.

During the third quarter of 2026, Univest completed 32 transactions, raising an aggregate of approximately $237.4 million in capital across Registered Direct Offerings, PIPE transactions, and Private Placement offerings.

This marks Univest's third consecutive quarter ranked among the top six placement agents by transaction count, following 5th-place finishes in the Q1 and Q2 2026 league tables. Univest's quarterly transaction count has increased steadily throughout 2026, from 9 transactions in the first quarter and 23 in the second quarter to 32 in the third quarter.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally, including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, and wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-added service and focuses on building long-term relationships with its clients. As a prominent name on Wall Street, Univest has successfully raised over $1.8 billion in capital for issuers across the globe since 2019 and has completed approximately 100 transactions spanning a wide array of investment banking services in various industries, including technology, life sciences, industrial, consumer goods, etc. For more information, please visit: .

About PlacementTracker

PlacementTracker, part of EPFR, Inc., is a leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and Private Placement markets. PlacementTracker's league tables are widely used by issuers, investment banks, and institutional investors to assess market activity and transaction trends. For more information, please visit: .

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 25A

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: ...