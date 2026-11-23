MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Veteran family-owned At Home By Choice Home Care offers practical, non-medical support at home for seniors and their families across Lake and Porter counties.

CROWN POINT, IN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most families do not plan for the moment a parent or spouse starts needing more help at home. It usually shows up gradually, through small changes in everyday life. A shower that used to be easy now feels risky. Meals get skipped. A husband or wife who has been providing most of the care is running out of energy. At Home By Choice Home Care, a veteran family-owned agency based in Crown Point, helps families across Lake and Porter counties recognize those changes and put the right support in place so their loved one can keep living at home.Owned and operated by Dennis and Lori van Waardenburg, At Home By Choice provides non-medical home care to seniors in communities including Crown Point, St. John, Highland, Dyer, Munster, Schererville, Valparaiso, Chesterton and Portage. Its caregivers help with the activities of daily living that become harder with age, illness or recovery, such as bathing, getting dressed, preparing meals and moving safely around the house.For many families, the first sign is a task that has become a struggle. An older adult who is having trouble getting in and out of the shower may still be managing most of their day, but that one moment carries real risk. A caregiver can be there to steady them, help with bathing and grooming, and take on the parts of the morning routine that have become tiring. The agency's personal care services for seniors are built around that kind of hands-on, practical help, so a loved one can stay independent in the rest of their day.Memory loss brings a different set of needs. A parent living with dementia may still be happiest in familiar surroundings, but keeping up with daily routines like meals, dressing and the rhythm of the day can become difficult without someone alongside them. At Home By Choice offers dementia and Alzheimer's care at home, with caregivers who bring patience and consistency to each visit and help keep the day calm and predictable.Families who provide most of the care themselves often need support too. Spouses and adult children can carry a heavy load for months or years before asking for help. The agency's respite care for family caregivers gives them a dependable break, whether that is time to rest, run errands or simply step away, knowing their loved one is in good hands.Coming home after a hospital or rehab stay is another moment when needs can change overnight. At Home By Choice's 7-Day Safe Transition Home program focuses on that first week back, when families are often working out who will help with bathing, getting dressed, preparing meals and getting around the house."When families call, I like to ask what part of the day has gotten harder," said Dennis van Waardenburg, co-owner of At Home By Choice Home Care. "It might be getting dressed in the morning, making dinner, or finding time to step away when you're the one providing care. Once we know where the family needs help, we can talk through what kind of support would fit."Support can be shaped around what each family needs. Alongside regular care schedules, the agency offers Quik Care, short visits of under two hours that are based on specific tasks rather than a set amount of time. The agency also has specialized programs for seniors with particular needs, and as a veteran family-owned business, it provides care for veterans in the community as well.Families in Lake and Porter counties who are noticing changes in a loved one's needs can call At Home By Choice Home Care at (219) 386-5781 to discuss care options and ask about an in-home assessment.

Emma Sivess

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Crown Point Home Care Agency Helps Families Plan for Changing Needs at Home News Provided By Unlimited Content November 23, 2026, 22:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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