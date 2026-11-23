Mitch Davis and Kris Hamburger celebrating A Night of Love. Photo: Getty Images

A Landmark University Partnership and a True Roadmap from Kris Hamburger

- Kris Hamburger, Founder MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The first annual A Night of Love gala was a huge success. A Work in Progress and Love Foundation closed its inaugural gala at Faena Forum on Wednesday night with a sold out room, a landmark education partnership announced from the stage, and a social reach that carried the cause far beyond the ballroom.The evening, hosted by Kris Hamburger and Mitch Davis, featured live performances by UB40 and Mark Ronson (DJ Set) and brought together more than 400 guests in support of children with autism and their families.The night belonged to the foundation, and from the stage Hamburger laid out its roadmap in plain terms. The foundation exists for one reason: support for autistic people and their families should not end at the schoolhouse door. It should not end at eighteen, or twenty one, or at any of the cliffs families fall off when a program ages out. The work is advocacy for families navigating the system, education built around how autistic children actually think and learn, and communities where autistic adults can build full lives."So what if we started with the child in front of us?" Hamburger asked the room. "What if we learned how each child thinks, communicates, and experiences the world? The more we listen to families from the very beginning, the more we understand what's possible."The roadmap is already moving. In Los Angeles, the foundation has doubled funding for JFLA to provide families with ABA services and specialty school tuition, and that model is now expanding to Florida and Illinois. In Chicago, its Alchemy School is designed around how autistic children think and learn, with a dual environment approach that brings the same exercises and practices into both school and home, so progress does not reset at the front door. In Texas, The Living Community is being built as a place where autistic children and adults can build full lives, with dignity, purpose, neighbors, research facilities, and specialized medical care for nonspeaking and verbally challenged children.The headline announcement of the night added the newest piece of that roadmap: a partnership between the foundation and Florida Memorial University to create the EVERWoven Center for Autism Education and Practice.The Center is a three year partnership, formalized in a memorandum of understanding signed the night of the gala. Through FMU's School of Education and Social Sciences, it will train the next generation of autism educators through a graduate certificate, with at least 150 supervised hours of practicum learning the craft with real families in the real community. Credits from the certificate stack directly into the University's Master of Science in Exceptional Student Education, and the first cohort of twenty to twenty five students is targeted for Fall 2027. "Here in Miami," Hamburger said, "we're extending that support to help fund education for ABA therapists at FMU."The room did not just show up in person. Guests created 500+ posts on social media that generated millions of impressions drawn from a guest list with a combined social following of 31.5 million.Florida Memorial University, founded in 1879 and located in Miami Gardens, is the only historically Black university in South Florida, which makes it a fitting home for a program built on the belief that the people who serve a community should be trained inside it.Kris Hamburger closed his remarks with the promise the night was built on. "We didn't come here tonight simply to talk about love, or to imagine figures of light," he said. "We came to put love into action, for one another, and for our children. To our children: We see you. We hear you. And together, we're building a world where you and your family can stay together and thrive."Every dollar raised through the gala funds the foundation's work directly: advocacy for families navigating the system, the Alchemy School in Chicago, The Living Community in Texas, expanded family funding in Florida and Illinois, and the new educator training partnership with Florida Memorial University. The need keeps growing. Federal surveillance estimates that about 1 in 31 children is autistic, and the services available to those children thin sharply once they become adults.Donations in support of the foundation can be made at workinprogress.About A Work in Progress and Love FoundationA Work in Progress and Love Foundation is a nonprofit organization working to change what is possible for autistic people and their families. Through advocacy, education, and community building, the foundation advances a single proposition: support should not end at the schoolhouse door. Its work includes direct funding that helps families access ABA services and specialty school tuition, the Alchemy School in Chicago, The Living Community in Texas, and a growing educator training effort anchored by its partnership with Florida Memorial University.About Florida Memorial UniversityFounded in 1879, Florida Memorial University is a private, coeducational institution and the only historically Black university in South Florida. Located in Miami Gardens, FMU is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges and enrolled 2,556 students in Fall 2026, the largest class in its history.

Yami Alvarado

Carma Connected

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A Night of Love Gala in Miami Delivers a Sold Out Room News Provided By Carma Connected November 23, 2026, 22:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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