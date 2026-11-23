Lionel University - Learning That Takes You Higher

Founders of Lionel University, Dr. Sal Arria and Dr. Fred Hatfield

Since 1988, Lionel University aligns professional certificates, exercise science degrees, & flexible learning for working adults & military-connected students.

- Josh Lehman, CEO of Lionel UniversitySANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lionel University, an accredited online institution specializing in exercise science, fitness, and human performance, is highlighting its connected educational pathways designed to help fitness professionals, working adults, and military-connected students advance their knowledge and pursue long-term educational goals.Founded in 1988 by fitness professionals Dr. Sal Arria and Dr. Fred Hatfield, Lionel University has built its academic identity around a specialized mission: providing education focused on the science and practice of fitness, health, and human performance.Unlike institutions offering exercise science as one subject within a broad academic catalog, Lionel University concentrates its programs on education relevant to the fitness and wellness professions.Connecting Fitness Certificates With College DegreesLionel University's educational model allows students to pursue learning at different stages of their professional development, from professional certificates to associate, bachelor's, and master's degree programs in Exercise Science.Check out Lionel University degree programs:Eligible prior college coursework, professional credentials, and other qualifying learning experiences may be evaluated for applicable academic credit under university policies.This approach is designed to help students build upon previous education while pursuing additional academic qualifications.For fitness professionals entering the industry, changing career direction, or seeking advanced knowledge, the university's connected pathways provide opportunities for continued academic progression.Supporting Working Adults Through Flexible Online LearningLionel University's fully online academic format is designed for students balancing educational goals with employment, family responsibilities, and other professional commitments.According to institutional student data, 86% of Lionel University students are employed while enrolled, and more than 80% access their courses three to six days per week. The university also reports that more than 90% of surveyed students intend to continue into their next academic term. Student experience findings indicate that 98% of respondents are satisfied with their studies, while approximately 94% to 95% would recommend their course to a friend. More than 90% report achieving the learning goals established at the beginning of their courses. These results reflect the university's emphasis on accessible learning, student engagement, and academic development.Combining Academic Knowledge With Industry ExperienceLionel University's faculty model emphasizes the connection between scientific knowledge and professional application.According to university-reported faculty data, 100% of faculty members are active professionals in exercise science or related fields, with an average of more than 15 years of professional experience. Additionally, 84% hold advanced degrees, and the university reports a 13:1 student-to-faculty ratio.Coursework emphasizes subjects relevant to fitness and human performance, including exercise physiology, biomechanics, nutrition, coaching, program design, and evidence-based practice.Lionel University has maintained institutional accreditation through the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) since 2009. DEAC is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.Lionel University's Certified Personal Trainer credential is recognized by the Health & Fitness Association (HFA). The university is also recognized through the National Strength and Conditioning Association's (NSCA) Education Recognition Program.Learn more about Lionel University's Certified Personal Trainer program:Expanding Educational Opportunities for Military-Connected StudentsMilitary-connected students are an important part of Lionel University's academic community, reflecting the university's longstanding commitment to supporting those who serve and their families.The university serves active-duty service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, military spouses, and military families through online academic programs and education-benefit support.Lionel University participates in the Department of Defense Tuition Assistance program and is approved to accept Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) education benefits, including GI Billbenefits, for eligible students enrolled in approved programs.Eligible students may also access institutional scholarship opportunities, federal student aid, and assistance evaluating military training and previous college coursework.Dedicated Military Specialists help students understand applicable education benefits, funding requirements, and available academic pathways.Learn more about military education benefits:Continuing a Mission of Specialized Fitness EducationAs Lionel University approaches four decades of service to the fitness education community, the institution remains focused on connecting professional preparation with academic advancement.Its certification-to-degree pathways, online delivery model, practitioner-led instruction, and military education resources reflect a continuing commitment to students pursuing education in exercise science and human performance.Through these offerings, Lionel University seeks to provide an educational environment in which students can begin with foundational knowledge, pursue advanced academic study, and continue developing throughout their professional lives.To learn more about Lionel University's exercise science programs, professional certificates, transfer credit opportunities, and military education resources, visit .About Lionel UniversityFounded in 1988, Lionel University is an accredited, fully online institution specializing in exercise science, fitness, health, and human performance education. The university offers professional certification programs and associate, bachelor's, and master's degrees in Exercise Science.Lionel University has maintained institutional accreditation through the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) since 2009. Its educational model emphasizes flexible online learning, experienced faculty, academic progression, and connections between scientific knowledge and professional practice.

Matthew Habecker

Lionel University

+1 971-275-3197

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Lionel University Builds Fitness Career Pathways Through Accredited Online Education News Provided By Lionel University November 23, 2026, 22:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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