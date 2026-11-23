Bookstores, stationery shops, school supply stores, and online resellers can order directly from Really Big Coloring Books®.

Made in St. Louis, MO, each 8.5 × 11-inch notebook contains 200 blank pages on 60 lb. text paper, giving users room to write, sketch, and plan.

Cover colors include black, blue, brown, navy blue, green, pink, purple, orange, yellow, and red.

Schools, businesses, and organizations can inquire about customized notebooks for classrooms, employee programs, conferences, and promotional giveaways. Bookstores, stationery shops, school supply stores, and online resellers.

Schools, businesses, and organizations can inquire about customized notebooks for classrooms, employee programs, conferences, and promotional giveaways. Bookstores, stationery shops, school supply stores, and online resellers.

Full-size notebooks feature 200 blank pages, ten cover colors, and options for private branding and customization.

- N. Wayne Bell, PublisherST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Really Big Coloring Books, Inc., the St. Louis manufacturer behind ColoringBook and many other websites, offers its line of 200-page unruled notebooks to consumers, retailers, and resellers. Made in St. Louis, MO, each 8.5 × 11-inch notebook contains 200 blank pages on 60 lb. text paper, giving users room to write, sketch, and plan. "A blank page gives people room to work the way they think. You can sketch an idea, draw a diagram, or jot down notes on the same page. That's what makes an unruled notebook useful at school, at work, and at home, " says Wayne Bell. Not all activities require digital assistance, quipped Bell.The full-size format works for everything from quick pencil sketches to classroom diagrams and handwritten notes. Students can combine drawings and observations on the same page, teachers can use the notebooks for creative exercises, and families can keep recipes, lists, and ideas together. "Retailers can show all ten cover colors in one floor display, so shoppers can see the full range at a glance. We also offer private branding, customization, and personalization on any color, whether it's for a retailer's own line, a school, or a company event, says publisher Wayne Bell.”The notebooks are available for private branding and customization. Retailers and resellers can work directly with the manufacturer to develop a notebook for their own brand or product line. Schools, businesses, and organizations can inquire about customized notebooks for classrooms, employee programs, conferences, and promotional giveaways.Bookstores, stationery shops, school supply stores, and online resellers can order directly from Really Big Coloring Books. The range of covers suits both back-to-school displays and year-round stationery assortments.Cover colors include black, blue, brown, navy blue, green, pink, purple, orange, yellow, and red. Shoppers can choose a favorite or use different colors to organize subjects, classes, or projects.Consumers can browse the unruled notebook collection on ColoringBook. Retailers, resellers, and organizations can call 314-695-5757 for wholesale pricing, private branding and customization options, and ordering information.

Wayne Bell

Really Big Coloring Books

+1 314-695-5757

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Really Big Coloring Books® Offers New Line of U.S. Made Unruled Notebooks News Provided By Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. November 23, 2026, 22:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Retail



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