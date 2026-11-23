Morimoto New Product Releases

Three vehicle applications bring new XB Evo and XB Evo Hybrid headlight choices to truck and SUV enthusiasts.

- Tom Tecklenburg, EVP Driven Lighting Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Morimoto, the flagship automotive lighting brand of Driven Lighting Group, announces the launch of new XB Evo and XB Evo Hybrid headlights for the 2023+ Ford Super Duty, 2025+ Toyota 4Runner and 2024+ Toyota Tacoma. The launches expand Morimoto's vehicle-specific lighting portfolio across three key truck and SUV applications.

Each application offers XB Evo and XB Evo Hybrid headlights, with optional application-specific Supercharged LED Drivers available for off-road use only.

All three product lines are available in time for Morimoto's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions.

The Toyota 4Runner and Tacoma headlights share Morimoto's LF2-528 platform, with dedicated vehicle-specific product listings. Designed, engineered, developed and tested by Morimoto, the Toyota headlights reflect the brand's commitment to innovation and performance.

As part of the Toyota launch, Morimoto partnered with 4Runner Lifestyle and Tacoma Lifestyle, providing exclusive behind-the-scenes access to share the product development story with their enthusiast communities.

About Morimoto

Morimoto is Driven Lighting Group's flagship automotive lighting brand, offering premium headlights, tail lights and auxiliary lighting designed for automotive enthusiasts.

Patrick Born

Driven Lighting Group

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Morimoto Expands XB Evo Lineup for Ford Super Duty, Toyota 4Runner and Tacoma News Provided By Patrick Born, Driven Lighting Group November 23, 2026, 22:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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