MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The U.S. Department of Justice is asking a federal court to permanently forfeit more than $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from Binance during the Oct. 29 hack, according to a court filing submitted in Washington, DC.

Prosecutors say the targeted funds are held in USDC, the dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle. The request follows an earlier court order earlier this month that allowed U.S. authorities to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion in assets tied to the theft. In the weeks since the attack, the DOJ says it has helped freeze, seize, or return nearly $3 billion out of the more than $6 billion reported stolen.

The DOJ is seeking permanent forfeiture of over $1.1 billion held in USDC connected to the Binance hack. Earlier this month, prosecutors obtained a court order to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion in hack-linked assets. Authorities say they have already helped freeze, seize, or return nearly $3 billion of the reported total stolen. Blockchain analytics cited by Elliptic indicates hackers routed funds through mixers and thousands of wallets across multiple chains. Most of the stolen cryptocurrency had not yet been cashed out, and a large portion-18,270 BTC stolen directly from Binance-had not moved since the attack.

Key takeawaysDOJ seeks forfeiture of USDC tied to Binance theft

In its Monday filing, the DOJ asked the court to permanently forfeit the funds it says are traceable to the Binance hack. The requested forfeiture amount is more than $1.1 billion and is specifically associated with USDC holdings.

The move builds on prior legal steps taken shortly after the theft. Earlier in November, prosecutors secured a court order permitting U.S. authorities to seize or restrain assets linked to the hack totaling more than $1.2 billion. Together, those actions reflect an intensification of the government's effort not only to freeze stolen value, but to pursue long-term disposition through forfeiture.

The government's broader case also references rapid follow-through by federal investigators. In a statement quoted in the reporting, Brett Leatherman, operations director of the FBI's cyber branch, said the FBI and partners moved quickly after the theft to trace and freeze stolen assets and share information with“virtual asset service providers.”

Tracking the money: mixers, 27,000+ wallets, and stalled BTC

The DOJ filing arrives alongside updated blockchain analysis from Elliptic, which said Monday that hackers had moved at least $247 million in Bitcoin through crypto mixers-software tools commonly used to obscure transaction histories and complicate tracing.

Elliptic's updated assessment also separated remaining funds into categories tied to the hack: it said another $2.22 billion remained in wallets linked to the theft, while $2.85 billion had been frozen or seized.

According to Elliptic, the attackers moved stolen funds through more than 27,000 wallets across at least 16 different blockchains. Yet the firm emphasized that most of the crypto had not been converted into cash. In particular, Elliptic noted that the 18,270 BTC stolen directly from Binance had not moved since the attack-an important detail for both investigators and market participants, since immobile holdings can affect how quickly value can be liquidated and how long sanctions or enforcement actions remain relevant.

Why the next legal step matters for enforcement and recovery

For investors and exchanges, the practical significance of a forfeiture request is that it can move seized assets toward a final resolution rather than leaving them in a temporary restraining posture. While earlier court orders enabled authorities to seize or restrain assets, the DOJ's request for permanent forfeiture signals an effort to convert those actions into a court-backed end state.

The case also illustrates how stablecoins figure into modern recovery operations. By focusing on USDC holdings, prosecutors are targeting a crypto asset that functions as a widely used settlement and value-transfer instrument. That matters because stablecoin liquidity can accelerate attempts to move or exchange stolen value-making timely freezes and clear ownership arguments central to enforcement.

At the same time, the Elliptic findings suggest the hackers' strategy was not entirely focused on rapid cash-out. The large portion of stolen assets still not moved, and the immobility of the 18,270 BTC referenced by Elliptic, indicates that the laundering process may be more gradual than a single-day sweep into fiat ramps. That uncertainty-how quickly (or whether) remaining funds will be activated-could shape future court motions and further tracing efforts.

Binance's response and ongoing litigation

Binance has also pursued legal action to recover stolen assets. On Nov. 18, the exchange said it had secured a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing injunction from the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts. In the exchange's description, the orders are designed to target unidentified attackers and allow legal notices to be delivered via blockchain transactions to wallets linked to the theft.

As the hack unfolded, U.S. authorities linked the attack to a North Korean hacking group named TraderTraitor. Binance said the attackers gained access to its systems after tricking an employee into downloading malicious software. The exchange also stated that it committed more than $6.34 billion to cover losses and told customers that their funds were safe.

The involvement of multiple legal tracks-U.S. forfeiture proceedings, asset freezing through court orders, and Binance's own worldwide injunction efforts-underscores the complexity of recovering stolen crypto across borders and jurisdictions. It also highlights why the details of wallet-level movement, mixer usage, and cross-chain routing can become central evidence in determining what can be traced, seized, and ultimately forfeited.

Readers should watch for how the court responds to the DOJ's forfeiture request for the USDC, as well as any follow-on filings that could expand or narrow the government's claims. Elliptic's indication that large holdings remain unmoved suggests investigators may still be waiting to see whether remaining assets will be activated, converted, or further routed through additional wallets and chains.

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