MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Foreign direct investment inflows into enterprises with foreign participation in Kyrgyzstan amounted to $1.31 billion in 2025, excluding capital outflows. This was 27.3% more than in 2024 and 30.3% more than in 2021.

This is according to Trend's calculations based on data from the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Manufacturing, mining and quarrying, wholesale and retail trade, and financial intermediation and insurance together received 85.7% of total inflows, compared with 86.3% in 2024 and 58.3% in 2021.

Compared with 2024, investment in mining and quarrying rose 2.2-fold, while investment in manufacturing increased 1.8-fold. Investment in financial intermediation and insurance fell by 21.3%, while investment in wholesale and retail trade declined 2.2-fold.

China was the largest source of foreign direct investment in 2025, accounting for 47.5% of total inflows. It was followed by Russia (13.9%), Kazakhstan (9.3%), Türkiye (9.1%), and the Netherlands (5.4%).

Inflows from countries outside the CIS rose 1.7-fold compared with 2024, mainly due to higher investment from India, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Türkiye, and China. Inflows from CIS countries fell by 25.2%, mainly due to lower investment from Russia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan.

Almost all foreign investment (86.4%) went to Bishkek and the Chui, Jalal-Abad, and Naryn regions.

Compared with 2024, inflows increased in the Jalal-Abad, Naryn, Issyk-Kul, Osh, and Chui regions. Compared with 2021, they increased in all regions except Talas.