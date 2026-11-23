MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on December 1, 2026 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website and will be archived on the site.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 70 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at or @parkerhannifin.

###

CONTACT: Contact: Media - Aidan Gormley - Director, Global Communications and Branding 216-896-3258... Financial Analysts - Jeff Miller - Vice President, Investor Relations 216-896-2708...