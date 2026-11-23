MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces today a correction to its news release issued on November 20, 2026, entitled“Fairfax Announces Early Redemption of Senior Notes Due December 6, 2027”.

The news release incorrectly stated the redemption price of its 4.25% senior notes due December 6, 2027 (the“Notes”) was 100.375% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The correct redemption price is 100.465% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest. This correction does not change any other information reported in the November 20, 2026 news release.

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941