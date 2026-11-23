MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORT Robotics, Inc. (“FORT,”“FORT Robotics” or the“Company”), the Trust Layer for Physical AI, today announced that it will host an Analyst Day for institutional investors and equity research analysts on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

The event is being held in connection with FORT's previously announced proposed business combination (the“Business Combination”) with Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: NTWO) (“Newbury Street II”). Topics to be covered during the Analyst Day presentation include: a transaction overview and summary; FORT's business strategy, technology and market opportunity; a financial summary; and customer testimonials.

FORT Robotics Analyst Day Event Details



Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Time: Registration will commence at 10:00 a.m. ET with the presentation to begin promptly at 10:30 a.m. ET Location: New York, NY (venue details will be provided to confirmed attendees)



To register to attend the event in person, please RSVP by email to .... In-person attendance is reserved for equity research analysts and institutional investors.

A live webcast and archived replay of the Analyst Day will be available on FORT's website at .

About FORT Robotics

FORT Robotics is the Trust Layer for Physical AI, with the charter of making autonomous machines safe, secure, and reliable enough to deploy at scale alongside humans. Partnering with FORT gives robot manufacturers and end users the ability to certify safety, maximize efficiency, and accelerate time to market.

Since its founding in 2018, FORT has become a leading provider of safety solutions across the robotics industry, with its solutions being used across warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, mining, energy, defense, and other industries. FORT has secured 25 patents and deployed more than 23,000 units to a global base of over 680 customers, including Fortune 500 category leaders.

Backed by leading strategic and financial investors including Tiger Global, Mark Cuban Companies, and Prologis Ventures, FORT Robotics is pursuing a Nasdaq listing through its Business Combination with Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: NTWO).

More information at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,”“target,”“continue,”“could,”“may,”“might,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements include: projections of market opportunity and market share; estimates of customer adoption rates and usage patterns; projections regarding the Company's ability to commercialize new products, technologies and industry use cases; projections of development and commercialization costs and timelines; expectations regarding the Company's ability to execute its business model and the expected financial benefits of such model; expectations regarding the Company's ability to attract, retain and expand its customer base; expectations regarding the Company's future growth, revenue, gross margin and operating results; expectations regarding the Company's international expansion; the Company's deployment of proceeds from capital raising transactions; its expectations concerning relationships with strategic partners, suppliers, governments, state-funded entities, regulatory bodies and other third parties; the Company's ability to maintain, protect and enhance its intellectual property; the expected benefits of, and the Company's ability to successfully integrate, the Mapless AI acquisition and any future acquisitions; the anticipated scope, timing and benefits of the Company's strategic partnerships and collaborations; future ventures or investments in companies, products, services or technologies; development of favorable regulations affecting its markets; the successful consummation and potential benefits of the proposed Business Combination and expectations related to its terms and timing; and the potential for the Company to increase in value.

These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include: that the Company is pursuing an emerging technology, faces significant technical challenges and may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; the Company's historical net losses and limited operating history; the Company's expectations regarding future financial performance, capital requirements and unit economics; risks related to development, commercialization and customer adoption of new products; the Company's use and reporting of business and operational metrics; the Company's competitive landscape; the Company's dependence on members of its senior management and its ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the potential need for additional future financing; the Company's ability to manage growth and expand its operations; risks related to integrating Mapless AI's technology, personnel and operations, and the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the acquisition will not be realized; potential future acquisitions or investments in companies, products, services or technologies; the Company's reliance on strategic partners and other third parties and the risk that these relationships may not develop as expected or may be terminated; risks associated with defense and government customers; risks related to international operations; the Company's ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; risks associated with privacy, data protection or cybersecurity incidents and related regulations; the use, rate of adoption and regulation of artificial intelligence and machine learning; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations; uncertainty or changes with respect to taxes, trade conditions and the macroeconomic environment; the combined company's ability to maintain internal control over financial reporting and operate as a public company; the possibility that required regulatory approvals for the proposed transaction are delayed or are not obtained, which could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; the risk that additional shareholders of Newbury Street II could elect to have their shares redeemed, leaving the combined company with insufficient cash to execute its business plans; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings or government investigations that may be commenced against the Company or Newbury Street II; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination; the ability of Newbury Street II or the combined company to issue equity or equity-linked securities in connection with the proposed Business Combination or in the future; and other factors described in the Registration Statement (as defined below) and Newbury Street II's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of (i) the IPO Prospectus (as defined below), (ii) the annual report on Form 10-K filed by Newbury Street II with the SEC on March 6, 2026, (iii) the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed by Newbury Street II thereafter, (iv) the Registration Statement and (v) other documents filed by Newbury Street II and the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings will identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. There may be additional risks that neither Newbury Street II nor the Company presently knows, or that Newbury Street II and/or the Company currently believe are immaterial, that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For these reasons, among others, investors and other interested persons are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Past performance by Newbury Street II's or the Company's management teams and their respective affiliates is not a guarantee of future performance. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on the historical record of the performance of Newbury Street II's or the Company's management teams or businesses associated with them as indicative of future performance of an investment or the returns that Newbury Street II or the Company will, or may, generate going forward. None of the parties nor any of their representatives gives any assurance that any of Newbury Street II, the Company, or the combined company will achieve its expectations. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor Newbury Street II undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Business Combination, Newbury Street II and the Company have filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the SEC (the“Registration Statement”), which includes a proxy statement to Newbury Street II shareholders and a prospectus for the registration of Newbury Street II's securities to be issued in connection with the Business Combination. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Business Combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the Business Combination. Newbury Street II's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read the Registration Statement and other documents filed in connection with the Business Combination, as these materials contain important information about the Company, Newbury Street II, and the Business Combination. Shareholders may obtain a copy of the Registration Statement, as well as other documents filed by Newbury Street II with the SEC, without charge, at the SEC's website located at or by directing a written request to Newbury Street II Acquisition Corp, 121 High Street, Floor 3, Boston, Massachusetts 02110.

BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF NEWBURY STREET II ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE BUSINESS COMBINATION.

Participants in the Solicitation

Newbury Street II, the Company, and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Newbury Street II's shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of certain of Newbury Street II's executive officers and directors in the solicitation by reading Newbury Street II's filings with the SEC, including the final prospectus of Newbury Street II dated as of October 31, 2024 and filed by Newbury Street II with the SEC on November 1, 2024 (the“IPO Prospectus”). To the extent that holdings of Newbury Street II's securities have changed from the amounts reported in the IPO Prospectus, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Information concerning the interests of Newbury Street II's and the Company's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of their respective equity holders generally, will be set forth in the Registration Statement relating to the Business Combination.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

NEITHER THE SEC NOR ANY STATE SECURITIES REGULATORY AGENCY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE BUSINESS COMBINATION DESCRIBED HEREIN, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE BUSINESS COMBINATION OR ANY RELATED TRANSACTIONS OR PASSED UPON THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS PRESS RELEASE. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY CONSTITUTES A CRIMINAL OFFENSE.

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