Three Generations of the Polvino-Sullivan Family Continue a Legacy of Compassionate Care in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thomas Funeral Chapels continues a legacy of family-owned care that began in 1929. Founded by Thomas A. Polvino and carried forward today by his daughter, Lana Polvino Sullivan, and grandson, Gregory Thomas Sullivan, the funeral home remains rooted in the same lakeshore community it has served for nearly a century. That continuity, spanning three generations, has made Thomas Funeral Chapels a familiar and trusted presence for Rochester area families during some of life's most difficult moments.Among the services the funeral home offers, green burial has become one of the ways families in the Rochester area choose to honor a loved one with a simpler, more natural approach to burial. Thomas Funeral Chapels arranges green burial through partner cemeteries, guiding families through an option that uses biodegradable materials and forgoes embalming chemicals and traditional vaults. For many families, the choice reflects a desire to return a loved one to the earth in a way that feels aligned with their values. Details on how the option works, and how it differs from a traditional burial, are available at green burial options in Rochester.The funeral home also arranges a full range of cremation options, from direct cremation to cremation paired with a visitation or a memorial service, giving families the flexibility to shape a tribute that fits their loved one. Personalization remains a hallmark of the Thomas Funeral Chapels approach, with tribute videos, keepsakes, and livestreamed services helping out-of-town relatives take part in a service no matter where they live. These options, combined with the family's deep roots in the Charlotte neighborhood, allow Thomas Funeral Chapels to serve families with a blend of longstanding familiarity and modern flexibility.Families planning ahead or facing an immediate need can reach Thomas Funeral Chapels at (585) 663-3837. The funeral home's current reviews and ratings, including feedback from families it has served, can be found on its Google Business Profile. For those seeking additional guidance during a difficult time, Thomas Funeral Chapels also maintains a grief support resource page with information to help families and children process loss. The chapel at 4545 Lake Ave remains open to welcome families from Charlotte, greater Rochester, and the surrounding area who are seeking a funeral home with deep local roots.About Thomas Funeral Chapels:Thomas Funeral Chapels is a family-owned, independent funeral home located at 4545 Lake Ave in Rochester's Charlotte neighborhood. Founded in 1929 by Thomas A. Polvino, the funeral home is now led by his daughter, Lana Polvino Sullivan, and grandson, Gregory Thomas Sullivan, both licensed funeral directors. Thomas Funeral Chapels arranges traditional funeral services, cremation, green burial, and personalized tributes, including livestreaming for families who cannot attend in person. The funeral home serves families throughout the Rochester area.

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Thomas Funeral Chapels

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Thomas Funeral Chapels Marks Nearly a Century of Family-Owned Service on Rochester's Lakeshore News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 23, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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