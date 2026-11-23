Noel Deyzel Video

Deyzel shares how his upbringing and the belonging he found in the gym inspired free, ad-free access to his training app from January 1, 2027.

- Noel Deyzel

PROSPER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Noel Deyzel has announced that the Noel Deyzel App will become entirely free and ad-free on January 1, 2027. The change will remove the app's paid subscription model and provide access to its training programs, nutrition planning tools, workout logging, progress tracking and community features without a recurring fee.

The transition is intended to make structured fitness resources more accessible to people beginning training, returning after time away or looking for a more consistent approach to their workouts. Access will be provided without introducing advertising. The decision reflects both Deyzel's experience of financial hardship during childhood and the role the gym later played in his personal development.

Training Programs and Workout Records

The app includes multiweek training programs for different experience levels, individual workouts available on demand and Deyzel's own weekly training sessions. Users can select a program that provides a schedule and exercises to follow across successive workouts, then record weights, repetitions and completed sets as they train.

Those records provide a reference when returning to an exercise, helping users compare sessions and review their training history. Bringing programs and workout records together allows users to organise their training in one place: a planned session establishes what to do, while the log records what was completed.

Meal Planning and Preparation

The nutrition section includes a calorie calculator, a recipe library, a meal plan builder and a shopping list. Users can select recipes and adjust portions around their plans. The library includes meals drawn from Deyzel's content alongside other options, while the shopping list connects planned meals with the ingredients needed to prepare them.

These tools extend the app beyond the workout itself, allowing users to organise meals alongside their training schedules. From January 1, these resources will be included in the app's free access.

Progress Tracking and Community

Goal-setting features, progress tracking and an activity log allow users to keep records of their activity over time. Exercise history and strength tracking provide additional ways to review training performance. The community section includes Noel's Live Feed, with training tips, discussions and updates, providing fitness-related content between workouts alongside the app's individual planning and tracking tools.

The Personal Experience Behind the Decision

Deyzel described a difficult upbringing in an abusive household affected by domestic violence. His mother raised the family on her own from an early age, with very limited financial resources. He later found a sense of belonging through the gym and credits that experience with helping him develop discipline and grow as a person.

“The gym gave me a place to feel I belong,” Deyzel said.“It taught me discipline and so much which helped me develop as a person.”

That experience informs his encouragement of others to begin training. Making the app free is intended to remove its subscription cost as one barrier to accessing guidance and structure. The decision also connects with an Instagram video in which Deyzel encouraged viewers to consider the fathers, friends, brothers and husbands they want to become. In discussing that message, he described his belief that childhood circumstances do not have to determine future behaviour or family relationships.

His account places the gym within a wider story of personal development, with belonging and discipline central to his description of what training contributed to his life. These comments reflect his own experience; the app provides fitness and nutrition planning resources rather than mental health treatment.

Availability From January 1

The Noel Deyzel App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The transition to entirely free, ad-free access is scheduled for January 1, 2027, removing subscription fees from the app's training, nutrition, tracking and community resources. Further information about the app and its features is available on the official website.

App information:



Apple App Store:



Google Play:



Original video:



About Noel Deyzel

Noel Deyzel is a bodybuilder and content creator who publishes fitness education, training and nutrition content, and personal reflections. The Noel Deyzel App brings together training programs, meal planning, workout logging, progress tracking and community features.

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Noel Deyzel App to Become Free and with no ads on January 1, 2027 News Provided By DI November 23, 2026, 22:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, Social Media, World & Regional



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