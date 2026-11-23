STM MJBizCon Featured Pre-Roll Machines

One tray. Fill, transfer, and finish with a Dutch Crown.

STM Canna and RollCraft will showcase filling, closing, and infusion equipment connected by the One-Tray Workflow.

- Jason Dueweke, CEO of STM Canna

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- STM Canna will bring six pre-roll production machines to MJBizCon 2026, taking place December 2–4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At Booth 23117, STM Canna and RollCraft will showcase equipment for every stage of growth, from small-batch filling to high-volume production.

One of the main features of the exhibit will be STM's One-Tray Workflow, developed to reduce the amount of handling required as pre-rolls move through production.

With compatible STM equipment, the same 72-count tray can move from filling to weighing and then to automated Dutch Crown closing. Operators don't have to unload and reload individual joints at every step.

It's a relatively simple concept, but one that addresses a common challenge on production floors: moving product between machines takes time, requires labor, and creates additional opportunities for handling errors.

An Alternative to All-in-One Systems

Manufacturers shopping for pre-roll equipment generally have two approaches to consider. They can purchase an integrated system that performs multiple functions, or assemble a production line using separate machines.

STM focuses on the second approach.

"Not every manufacturer needs the same setup," said Jason Dueweke, CEO of STM Canna. "Some need to speed up filling. Others are losing time at closing. We want producers to be able to fix the part of their process that's holding them back, without having to replace equipment that's already working for them."

STM's filling, closing, and infusion equipment can be purchased and operated independently. A manufacturer might start with filling and closing, then add other equipment as production increases. If one stage needs more capacity, that machine can be upgraded without necessarily replacing the rest of the line.

Maintenance is another consideration. With separate machines, individual stations can be serviced or adjusted without requiring the entire production line to be serviced as one unit.

All-in-one systems can offer advantages in automation and integration, but they aren't necessarily the best fit for every producer. STM's approach gives manufacturers more flexibility in how they invest in equipment and organize their production floor.

Equipment at Booth 23117

STM Canna and RollCraft will display six machines:

RollCraft MRB: A compact tabletop filling machine aimed at craft producers and smaller production operations.

RollCraft ATC: An automated Dutch Crown closer that works with compatible filling equipment, including the RollCraft MRB.

STM Mini-RocketBox Plus: A commercial filling machine that supports the One-Tray Workflow using compatible 72-count trays.

STM Atomic Closer: A higher-capacity automated closer that produces a Dutch Crown finish without manual twisting or folding.

STM Astro Infuser 2.0: A concentrate injection machine used to make infused pre-rolls, including hash-hole products.

STM RocketBox Pro: A multi-station filling machine built for larger manufacturers and co-packers.

The exhibit will give visitors a chance to compare the machines, discuss tray and cone compatibility, and see which equipment makes sense for their current production setup.

From Craft Production to Commercial Manufacturing

STM Canna continues to supply equipment to cannabis manufacturers worldwide, with its machines used to produce billions of pre-rolls.

The company's RollCraft line serves producers looking for more affordable, compact automation, while STM's commercial equipment is built for operations requiring greater production capacity.

The two brands allow manufacturers to choose equipment based on what they need today, with room to expand as their business grows.

Visit STM Canna and RollCraft at Booth 23117 during MJBizCon 2026, December 2–4, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About STM Canna

STM Canna, based in Spokane Valley, Washington, designs and manufactures pre-roll production equipment for the cannabis industry. Its products include filling machines, automated closers, weighing equipment, and concentrate infusion systems. RollCraft, powered by STM Canna, offers compact equipment for craft producers and growing cannabis businesses.

For more information, visit stmcanna or rollcraft.

Erik Blackerby

STM Canna

+1 509-204-3148

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STM Canna to Showcase Six Pre-Roll Machines at MJBizCon 2026 News Provided By STM November 23, 2026, 22:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Technology



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