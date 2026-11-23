MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– (ARAB NEWSWIRE ) - EZVIZ, a leading global smart home brand, highlights its smart lock series for the Middle East. Each combines facial recognition with a built-in camera and four-inch indoor screen, allowing residents to check who's at the door and manage entry through the EZVIZ App. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Founded in 2013, EZVIZ serves over 130 countries and regions with AI-powered home security products, including cameras, video doorphones and smart locks. For households with relatives, visitors and service providers coming and going, checking the entrance before opening the door can be useful, especially when residents are away.

Keyless Entry and Front-Door Monitoring

The four smart lock models combine biometric entry with front-door monitoring. All four models support facial and fingerprint recognition and feature built-in cameras with four-inch indoor screens, allowing residents to see who's outside before opening the door. Through the EZVIZ App, they can also view the entrance, speak with visitors through two-way video calling and unlock remotely, whether at home or away. EZVIZ Y2000FVS Smart Lock

Coming home with shopping or luggage can make keys awkward to reach. The EZVIZ Y2000FVS Smart Lock uses 3D facial recognition and fingerprint access, with an ergonomic lever handle that keeps entry familiar.

Its detection can alert residents through the EZVIZ App when someone lingers outside. Biometric data is processed and stored locally, without storing or transmitting real-life user photos. EZVIZ DL20FVS Plus Smart Lock

The EZVIZ DL20FVS Plus Smart Lock adds palm-vein recognition alongside 3D facial recognition. Users can unlock by placing a palm in front of the sensor and pressing the handle, a useful alternative when wearing a face covering or when fingerprints are worn. Its facial recognition is designed to resist photos, videos, 3D masks and statues, with biometric data processed locally. EZVIZ Y3000FVP Plus Smart Lock

The EZVIZ Y3000FVP Plus Smart Lock uses radar to detect people lingering near the entrance and send real-time alerts. Its camera has a 150-degree diagonal field of view, while infrared night vision covers up to two metres. Residents can also review detection clips stored locally on the lock. EZVIZ DL50FVX Smart Lock

The EZVIZ DL50FVX Smart Lock uses two cameras to show both visitors and the lower doorstep, where parcels are often left. The views appear together in picture-in-picture on its four-inch indoor screen, while soft-light night vision provides full-colour images after dark.

The four models are available through Amazon at up to 40% off during White Friday, from November 19 to 30.

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