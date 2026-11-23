MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Liquidity Services, Inc. (“Liquidity” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LQDT). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Liquidity securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On November 19, 2026, Liquidity announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 financial results, reporting revenue of $106.4 million, down approximately 10% year-over-year and Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”) of $404.0 million, below the Company's guidance of $415 million to $455 million. Additionally, the Company reported that GMV in its Retail Supply Chain Group (“RSCG”) decreased 4%,“reflecting the planned transition towards higher-margin inventory and our response to elevated supply late in the fiscal fourth quarter.” On this news, the price of Liquidity shares declined by $10.94 per share, or approximately 24.9%%, from $43.97 per share on November 18, 2026 to close at $33.03 on November 19, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Liquidity securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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