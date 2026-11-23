MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Energy Fuels Inc. (“Energy Fuels” or the“Company”) (NYSE: UUUU). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Energy Fuels securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On June 23, 2026, Energy Fuels entered into a Merger Agreement to acquire Vacuumschmelze (“VAC”) from Ara Partners for $1.9 billion. On October 13, 2026, Energy Fuels filed with the SEC a Current Report on Form 8-K, disclosing that Energy Fuels had entered into a Merger Agreement Amendment“for the purpose of amending and clarifying certain provisions of the Merger Agreement, including with respect to an ongoing dispute with a customer regarding a commercial supply agreement.” Energy Fuels disclosed that e-VAC Magnetics LLC is involved in a contractual dispute that began in April 2026 regarding a magnet production facility in Sumter, South Carolina. On July 1, 2026,“The customer purported to provide official notices of termination of the commercial supply agreement,” and, on July 7, 2026, e-VAC Magnetics LLC began arbitration proceedings, seeking a“declaration that the termination was wrongful” and“an award of the payments the customer is obligated to make.” Energy Fuels stated that it“was aware of this dispute during the negotiation of the Merger Agreement, and the parties incorporated a purchase price adjustment to account for the matter.” On this news, the price of Energy Fuels shares declined by $0.93 per share, or approximately 10%, from $9.27 per share on October 13, 2026 to close at $8.34 on October 14, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Energy Fuels securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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