Gold jewelry is inspected and weighed during an evaluation at The Gold Rush Store, which buys gold in the Nashville area.

With gold off its January peak, The Gold Rush Store says sellers in the Nashville area can price gold jewelry now and hold collector coins for a closer look.

- Tom Gravell, Owner, The Gold Rush StoreSMYRNA, TN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With gold below its January record, The Gold Rush Store, which buys gold jewelry, coins and silver bullion in the Nashville area, is telling sellers in Nashville, Brentwood, Green Hills, La Vergne, Murfreesboro and Franklin that waiting for the old price to return is a bet, not a plan. Gold jewelry, broken chains and sterling flatware can be tested and priced at today's rate now. Collector coins and signed pieces should wait for a separate look before anything is sold as scrap.Spot gold set a record of $5,589.38 an ounce on January 28, according to CBS News, and traded at $3,907 on October 30, according to Fortune. Every gram of gold in a ring, chain or coin lost value by the same share. Melt value is the gold content priced at spot. A buyer's offer sits below it to cover testing, refining and overhead, so the store walks each seller through both numbers before any decision.Is now a good time to sell gold?Yes, for gold a household has already decided to part with, the store says, because no one can predict the next move. Gold moves with inflation reports, the dollar and interest rates, and the Federal Reserve's next rate decision is due December 9. A 2012 study by researcher Dirk Baur found November was one of two months with a statistically significant average gain from 1980 to 2010, about 1.8%, but the pattern has been unreliable in recent years. The store's advice is to judge any offer against the day's spot price rather than January's.Does a pawn shop pay the same as a gold buyer?Often not, because the two businesses price gold for different reasons. A pawn shop is mainly a collateral lender, and when it buys outright it tends to weigh resale demand, brand and storage costs. A dedicated gold buyer prices the metal itself: karat, weight and the day's market price, less refining. The difference matters most for broken jewelry, single earrings and outdated styles, which have little resale appeal but keep their full gold content. Sellers comparing offers can ask any buyer to show the weight, the karat reading and the price per gram used. Many jewelry stores, pawn shops and other businesses treat gold buying as a side line rather than their expertise, the store says, while at The Gold Rush Store it is the main business.Should old coins be sold for melt value?Not always. Common bullion coins and junk silver trade close to metal value, but semi-rare dates sell for a premium above common examples of the same coin, and the store's rare coin guide lists dates that bring $100 or more. Those coins are better priced one by one than added to a scrap weight.Who tests the gold at The Gold Rush Store?Every piece is sorted by metal and karat, then weighed and tested with professional equipment in front of the seller, and the offer math is explained before any decision is made. There is no obligation to sell after an evaluation. Sellers bring a valid government-issued photo ID, which the store asks for on every purchase as a registered Tennessee precious metals dealer. The owners are the buyers, and they are available to speak with reporters about pricing, testing and what Middle Tennessee sellers are weighing this fall.Where can sellers in Franklin and Bellevue meet with The Gold Rush Store?By appointment, at locations in Franklin and Bellevue, on the west side of Nashville. The walk-in showroom in Smyrna, southeast of Nashville, is open Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM and Saturday from 11 AM to 3 PM. One phone line books all three.About The Gold Rush Store: The Gold Rush Store buys and sells gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion, coins, paper money, diamonds and gold jewelry. Its showroom is in the Nashville area at 1932 Almaville Rd, Suite 110, Smyrna, TN 37167, and it serves Smyrna, La Vergne, Murfreesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Bellevue, Green Hills and Nashville. It holds a 5.0 Google rating from more than 1,100 reviews. Phone: (615) 893-2414. More information is available at .

Tom Gravell

The Gold Rush Store

+1 6158932414

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Gold Rush Store Explains How to Sell Gold Near Nashville as Prices Pull Back News Provided By seenai November 23, 2026, 21:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.