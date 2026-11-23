MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Dave Kinder, Executive Director of University PlaceWEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- University Place, a Franciscan Ministries community and sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is pleased to announce that it has been named among the Best Nursing Homes for 2027 for Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care in Indiana by U.S. News & World Report. Since 2009, U.S. News' annual Best Nursing Homes ratings have helped families seeking short-term rehabilitation or long-term care for themselves or a loved one.University Place earned its U.S. News Best Nursing Home status by achieving a“High Performing” rating, the highest possible, for Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. U.S. News grants the Best Nursing Home designation only to healthcare centers that meet U.S. News' proprietary assessment of consistent performance across quality measures.Since 2009, U.S. News' annual Best Nursing Homes analysis has served as an independent, data-driven guide for families navigating short-term rehabilitation or long-term care choices. The 2027 ratings rely on a comprehensive evaluation framework assessing 17 distinct quality measures across both Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care categories, capturing post-acute care quality, hospital readmission rates and other indicators of quality.“We are honored that University Place has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2027 by U.S. News & World Report. This distinction reflects the commitment, expertise and compassion our associates bring to their work every day. For residents and families, it offers added confidence in the quality of care and support available at University Place. Above all, it reinforces our commitment to treating every person with dignity, respect and compassion while helping each individual achieve the best possible outcomes,” said Dave Kinder, Executive Director of University Place.“Choosing a nursing home – whether for short-term rehabilitation following a surgery or illness like stroke, or for long-term residency – is one of the most crucial healthcare decisions a family can make,” said Jordan Derk, Ph.D., senior care researcher at U.S. News.“The Best Nursing Homes ratings are designed to equip families with transparent quality metrics so they can make confident, informed care decisions alongside their healthcare providers.”A Legacy of Compassionate CareRooted in a longstanding tradition of service and guided by a mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, University Place has a rich history of providing trusted, compassionate care. As part of Franciscan Ministries, the community is supported by the strength, oversight, and resources of a nationally respected nonprofit ministry with more than 130 years of experience in senior living and healthcare. This connection reinforces University Place's commitment to quality, accountability and continuous improvement – giving residents and families confidence and peace of mind in the care they receive. For more information, visit universityplace.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit Catholic senior living organization offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, post-acute rehabilitation and community-based services. In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries' charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area. For more information, visit franciscanministries or call 331.318.5200.RatingsSince its introduction in 2009, the annual U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings have provided older adults and their families with independent, data-driven information to help evaluate short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing care. For 2027, U.S. News evaluated more than 14,600 nursing homes nationwide, with only 18% earning a Best Nursing Home designation.The national evaluation examines important indicators of care quality, including nurse staffing, staffing consistency and retention, health inspection findings, hospital readmissions, emergency department visits and other measures of resident safety and clinical outcomes. Facilities earning a High Performing designation demonstrate strong performance under U.S. News & World Report's assessment methodology

Patrick Schuerer

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University Place Ranked Among Best in Indiana for Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care by US News & World Report News Provided By Franciscan Ministries November 23, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion



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