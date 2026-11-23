Official logo of TRIOND Inc. Remodeling and Design, a San Francisco general contractor specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, whole-home remodeling, ADU construction, and residential design-build services throughout the Bay Area.

Residential remodeling and construction project featuring structural framing and San Francisco Bay views. TRIOND Inc. Remodeling and Design celebrates five consecutive years of Nextdoor recognition, highlighting its commitment to quality craftsmanship and

Modern kitchen featuring custom wood cabinetry, a spacious island, sleek countertops, and contemporary lighting. TRIOND Inc. Remodeling and Design specializes in kitchen remodeling, home renovations, and residential design-build services in San Francisco.

San Francisco general contractor recognized by Nextdoor from 2022–2026, specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, ADUs, and home improvements.

- Gilad Shamri, CEO of TRIOND Inc. Remodeling and Design

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TRIOND Inc. Remodeling and Design, a residential general contractor and design-build firm serving San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area, is celebrating five consecutive years of Nextdoor recognition, spanning 2022 through 2026. The milestone reflects the company's continued connection with local homeowners and the importance of neighborhood recommendations when selecting a trusted remodeling contractor in San Francisco.

According to its Nextdoor business profile, TRIOND has earned Neighborhood Favorite recognition in 107 neighborhoods, including Noe Valley, Mission Dolores, Pacific Heights, and Russian Hill. This recognition highlights the value of homeowner referrals, community relationships, and consistent service in San Francisco's competitive home remodeling industry.

Five Years of Community Recognition and Homeowner Trust

"Being recommended by the neighbors we serve is one of the most meaningful forms of recognition our team can receive," said Gilad Shamri, CEO of TRIOND Inc. Remodeling and Design. "Homeowners invite us into their homes and trust us with an important investment. Our responsibility is to earn that trust through thoughtful design, clear communication, and craftsmanship we can stand behind."

For five consecutive years, from 2022 through 2026, TRIOND's Nextdoor recognition has reflected the company's relationships with homeowners throughout San Francisco. As homeowners increasingly rely on neighborhood recommendations, online reviews, and local business directories to research home improvement professionals, community recognition continues to play an important role in helping residents identify local general contractors.

Serving San Francisco Neighborhoods with Residential Remodeling and Design-Build Services

TRIOND provides residential remodeling and construction services throughout San Francisco, including kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, whole-home remodeling, home additions, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and garage conversions. The company's Nextdoor recognition includes neighborhoods such as Noe Valley, Mission Dolores, Pacific Heights, and Russian Hill, reflecting its visibility within San Francisco's residential communities.

TRIOND's published project portfolio also highlights remodeling and construction work across several San Francisco neighborhoods:

Bernal Heights: A full-home renovation project focused on improving residential living spaces and functionality.

Eureka Valley: A bathroom remodeling project involving updates to an existing residential bathroom.

Sunset District: A kitchen remodeling project designed to improve the home's kitchen space.

Portola: An ADU and garage conversion project creating additional usable living space.

These projects demonstrate the variety of remodeling needs found throughout San Francisco, where homeowners often seek to modernize existing properties, improve functionality, and maximize available living space.

From kitchen renovations and bathroom remodeling to complete home transformations and ADU construction, TRIOND brings design and construction expertise together to help homeowners plan and complete residential improvement projects. Kitchen Remodeling, Bathroom Renovations, and Whole-Home Improvements in San Francisco

As a San Francisco design-build contractor, TRIOND provides integrated residential remodeling services that combine project planning, design, and construction.

Kitchen Remodeling: TRIOND helps homeowners update kitchens through layout improvements, cabinetry, countertops, lighting, storage solutions, and modern design features. Kitchen renovation projects are planned around functionality, everyday living, and each homeowner's design preferences.

Bathroom Remodeling: The company's bathroom renovation services include bathroom redesigns, shower and bathtub updates, vanities, tile installation, and improvements to comfort and functionality.

Whole-Home Remodeling: TRIOND works on comprehensive residential renovations that may include interior reconfigurations, living space improvements, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, and coordinated design elements throughout the home.

ADU Construction and Garage Conversions: For homeowners seeking additional living space, TRIOND provides accessory dwelling unit construction and garage conversion services, helping property owners explore ways to expand the functionality of their existing properties.

Home Additions: TRIOND also offers residential home addition services for homeowners looking to increase usable square footage while maintaining a cohesive design with their existing homes.

Through its design-build approach, TRIOND aims to provide homeowners with a coordinated remodeling experience from initial planning through construction. Continuing to Serve San Francisco and the Bay Area

As TRIOND celebrates five consecutive years of Nextdoor recognition, the company remains focused on serving homeowners throughout San Francisco and its surrounding Bay Area service locations. The company credits its continued neighborhood recognition to homeowners who share their remodeling experiences and recommend its services to friends, family, and neighbors.

For residents researching kitchen remodeling contractors in San Francisco, bathroom renovation specialists, ADU builders, or a local general contractor for a complete home renovation, TRIOND offers residential design and construction services tailored to individual project needs.

Homeowners interested in learning more about TRIOND's services, viewing completed remodeling projects, or requesting a consultation can visit .

About TRIOND Inc. Remodeling and Design

TRIOND Inc. Remodeling and Design is a San Francisco-based residential general contractor and design-build firm serving homeowners throughout San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area.

The company specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovations, whole-home remodeling, home additions, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and garage conversions. Recognized on Nextdoor for five consecutive years from 2022 through 2026, TRIOND focuses on thoughtful residential design, quality craftsmanship, clear communication, and homeowner satisfaction.

For more information, visit .

Lotem Hayun

TRIOND Inc. Remodeling and Design

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