VPR Brands, LP / Key word(s): Financial

VPR Brands, LP Declares Special Cash Distribution of $0.04 Per Common Unit

23.11.2026 / 22:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Approximately $3.67 Million to Be Returned to Common Unitholders FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - November 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - VPR Brands, LP (OTCQB: VPRB) (“VPR Brands” or the“Company”) announced today that Soleil Capital Management LLC, VPR Brands' general partner, has declared a special cash distribution of $0.04 per outstanding common unit. The distribution is payable on December 18, 2026, to holders of record of the Company's common units as of December 4, 2026 (the“Record Date”), and the ex-distribution date for the distribution will be December 21, 2026. Based on the 91,746,806 common units outstanding on November 23, 2026, the aggregate distribution will be approximately $3.67 million. The final aggregate distribution amount will depend on the number of common units outstanding on the Record Date. “Our unitholders have supported VPR Brands through years of work to protect and enforce our patent rights,” said Kevin Frija, Chief Executive Officer of VPR Brands.“The proceeds we received from that work this year allow us to return a portion of that cash to them.” Distribution mechanics Because the distribution represents more than 25% of the price of the Company's common units, the common units will trade with“due bills” representing an assignment of the right to receive the distribution from the Record Date through the close of trading on OTCQB on December 18, 2026 (this period of time representing the“Distribution Right Period”), which is the payment date and the last trading day before the December 21, 2026 ex-distribution date. Unitholders who sell their common units during the Distribution Right Period will sell the right to the distribution with those units and such unitholders will not be entitled to receive the distribution. Accordingly, if an investor wishes to receive the distribution, the investor will need to hold its common units through and including the payment date of December 18, 2026. Due bills obligate a seller of common units to deliver the distribution payable on such common units to the buyer (the“Distribution Right”). The Record Date of December 4, 2026, will be used as the date for establishing the due bill tracking of the Distribution Right to the holder of common units. The Company's transfer agent will act as paying agent for the distribution. Due-bill obligations are customarily settled between the brokers representing the buyers and the sellers of common units. The Company has no obligation for either the amount of the due bill or the processing of the due bill. Buyers and sellers of the Company's common units should consult their brokers before trading to understand the effect of due bill procedures. Investors should consult their brokers about how a trade will affect their entitlement. This is a one-time distribution. Any future distribution would require a separate declaration by the General Partner. Unitholders should consult their tax advisers about the treatment of this distribution. About VPR Brands, LP VPR Brands, LP is a technology and consumer products company that combines intellectual property development and monetization with the commercialization of its own brands. The Company owns U.S. Patent No. 8,205,622, covering auto-draw electronic cigarette technology. The Company designs, markets and distributes vapor products, pocket lighters and related accessories under brands including HoneyStick, Dissim and Grandfadda. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe,"“intend,” "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in VPR Brands' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as they same may be updated from time to time. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond VPR Brands' control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects VPR Brands' current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. VPR Brands assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein. Investor contact

Kevin Frija, Chief Executive Officer

(954) 715-7001

News Source: VPR Brands, LP

23.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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