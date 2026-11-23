MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the“Company”), announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously rejected an unsolicited proposal from Hoffmann Family of Companies to acquire the Company for $2.03 per share in cash.

The Board has conducted a thorough review of the proposal. It determined that the proposal significantly undervalues the Company, does not represent fair value for Townsquare shareholders, and is not in the best interests of the Company or its shareholders. The Board has formally rejected the proposal.

“Our Board and management team have full confidence in Townsquare's strategy and the strength of our business,” said Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare.“We remain dedicated to building long-term value for all of our shareholders.”

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Townsquare Ignite, our robust digital advertising division, specializes in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audience through data-driven, results based strategies, by utilizing a) our proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform and b) our owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data. Townsquare Interactive, our subscription digital marketing services business, partners with SMBs to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization and other digital services. And through our portfolio of local radio stations strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States, we provide effective advertising solutions for our clients and relevant local content for our audiences. For more information, please visit , , and .

Investor Relations

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

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