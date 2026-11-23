MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Changes Effective at Market Open on November 25, 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) (“FingerMotion” or the“Company”) today announced that it has changed its corporate name to BlueFlare, Inc. and that its common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol“BFLR,” effective at the open of trading on November 25, 2026.

The name and symbol changes reflect the Company's strategic transformation into a pure-play North American infrastructure business focused on delivering firm, behind-the-meter power and modular high-performance computing capacity. The changes follow the Company's previously announced proposed business combination with BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. (now BlueFlare Canada Inc.), a Calgary-based developer of behind-the-meter power generation and modular high-performance computing infrastructure.

Beginning November 25, 2026, the Company's common stock will trade on Nasdaq under the symbol“BFLR.” No action is required by existing stockholders. Outstanding stock certificates and the Company's CUSIP number remain unchanged. Stockholders' shares will automatically convert to the new trading symbol in brokerage accounts.

“This name and symbol change marks the completion of FingerMotion's deliberate pivot to a North American power-first digital infrastructure company,” said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.“BlueFlare, Inc. is built to deliver firm power and computing-ready capacity on timelines enterprises can plan around. We are enthusiastic to move forward under a name and ticker that clearly reflect our strategy and our future.”

“BlueFlare is a power-first company. We own the generation, we self-perform the build, and we operate the sites. Today's name and ticker change give the market a clear view of who we are and what we deliver,” said Landon Ruszkowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of BlueFlare Canada Inc.

The Company's operations continue under the leadership team previously outlined in connection with the business combination, with Jolie Kahn serving as Chief Executive Officer, President and Chair of the Board, Landon Ruszkowski continuing as President and Chief Executive Officer of BlueFlare Canada Inc., and Christopher V. Polimeni continuing as Chief Financial Officer. Headquarters of the BlueFlare platform remain in Calgary, Alberta.

About BlueFlare, Inc.

BlueFlare, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFLR) is a North American infrastructure company focused on firm, behind-the-meter power generation and modular high-performance computing capacity for enterprise clients. BlueFlare Canada Inc. self-performs design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and operations of natural-gas-powered computing campuses, primarily in Alberta, Canada.

This press release is for informational purposes only. It is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it is not a solicitation of any vote or approval. No sale of securities will take place in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful. Any securities that may be issued in connection with the financing have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933. They may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption. No securities are being offered in Canada except under an applicable prospectus exemption. The term sheet is non-binding and does not constitute a binding agreement to consummate the proposed transaction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and applicable Canadian securities laws, and is subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“targets,”“designed to,”“will,”“may” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Those risks include: the transaction not closing, or closing on different terms; failure to negotiate or execute a definitive merger agreement; failure to obtain stockholder, shareholder, Nasdaq or regulatory approvals; failure to complete the required financing; failure to regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; difficulties in separating the legacy businesses; risks related to permitting, Alberta electricity regulation, construction, equipment supply, natural gas supply and pricing, project financing and customer demand; and the risks described in FingerMotion's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Neither company undertakes to update them except as required by law.

Important Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

This press release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed business combination between FingerMotion, Inc. and BlueFlare Canada Inc. (formerly BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc.). In connection with the proposed business combination, FingerMotion intends to file relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including a proxy statement/prospectus. Investors and security holders of FingerMotion are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials when they become available because they will contain important information about FingerMotion, BlueFlare, and the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these materials and other documents filed with the SEC at the SEC's website at . In addition, the documents filed by FingerMotion with the SEC may be obtained free of charge from FingerMotion at or by contacting FingerMotion Investor Relations at ....

Participants in the Solicitation

FingerMotion, BlueFlare, and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from FingerMotion's stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information about FingerMotion's directors and executive officers is set forth in FingerMotion's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and proxy statements. Additional information regarding the interests of persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed business combination will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Media and Investor Contacts

BlueFlare, Inc.

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