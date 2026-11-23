MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought The Chemours Company securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in The Chemours Company ("Chemours" or the "Company") (NYSE: CC ) have until December 7, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Chemours Company securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Chemours Company case, Darcy v. The Chemours Company et al., was filed on October 8, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court District of Delaware (Wilmington) (Case No. 1:26-cv-01299).

Investors who suffered losses on The Chemours Company investments can contact Glancy about the Chemours Company class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 7, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for The Chemours Company investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026

Class period: February 20, 2026 to August 4, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 8, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court District of Delaware (Wilmington)

What happened?

On August 4, 2026, Chemours announced second quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reduced its adjusted EBITDA full-year guidance to $775 million to $825 million (from $800 million to $900 million previously). Further, in the accompanying earnings call, management admitted that " [a]s a result of the initial channel fill, aftermarket customers built additional inventory, creating an oversupplied channel heading into 2026." Management further disclosed that "from the Q2 and Q3 perspective, there's probably about $65 million of aftermarket sales that you think realistically should have been allocated to more of this year."

On this news, Chemours shares fell $3.34, or 18.63%, to close at $14.59 per share on August 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Chemours Company complaint allege?

The Chemours Company securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about The Chemours Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants had materially overstated aftermarket demand for their Opteon products; (2) demand for such products was decreasing as a result of Defendants' overselling Opteon products in the preceding fiscal year; (3) as a result of these undisclosed issues, Defendants' financial guidance for the 2026 fiscal year was unreliable; and (4) as a result, defendants' positive statements about The Chemours Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Chemours Company securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 7, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against The Chemours Company alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Defendants had materially overstated aftermarket demand for their Opteon products. The December 7, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help The Chemours Company investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Chemours Company class action must move the Court by December 7, 2026. To learn more, visit the Chemours Company case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Chemours Company class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Chemours Company case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired The Chemours Company securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Chemours Company shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Chemours Company lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Chemours Company class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court District of Delaware (Wilmington) by December 7, 2026.

What if I miss the Chemours Company deadline? After December 7, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but The Chemours Company investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Chemours Company class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents The Chemours Company investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Chemours Company lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Chemours Company class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



The Chemours Company case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Darcy v. The Chemours Company et al., U.S. District Court District of Delaware (Wilmington)

press release

The Chemours Company SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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