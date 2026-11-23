MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (NASDAQ: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, today announced the promotion of Adam Tepper to Chief Financial Officer.

Previously, Mr. Tepper served as our Vice President of Finance and Accounting from June 2026 to November 2026 and Corporate Controller from May 2023 to June 2026. Before joining NAI, Mr. Tepper was Head of Global Finance for Biotix, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., a publicly traded global manufacturer of precision instruments and services (2018-2023); an independent consultant for various San Diego-based companies where he performed interim Chief Financial Officer responsibilities (2017-2018); Senior Director of Financial Planning and Analysis for Alphatec Spine, a publicly traded medical device company (2015-2016); Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ONE Industries, a private-equity owned consumer products company (2014); held various finance leadership positions with Life Technologies and subsequently Thermo Fisher Scientific, a Fortune 100 global life sciences company, following its acquisition of Life Technologies (2010-2014); and Kashi, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kellogg's, a global consumer products brand (2006-2010). Mr. Tepper began his career as an Audit Associate and then Senior Associate with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (2000-2006). Mr. Tepper received his Certified Public Accountant license from the State of California and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting from San Diego State University, California.

Mark A. LeDoux, NAI's CEO and Chairman of the Board, said that "Serving over the past three years as Controller and VP of Finance, Adam has earned the complete trust of our board, investors, and leadership team. Elevating Adam to CFO reflects both Adam's deep knowledge of our business operations and our commitment to building leadership from within.”

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Our comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging, and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, including, among other things, our ability to develop, maintain or increase sales to new and existing customers, or otherwise address our overcapacity, and increase future revenue, profits, and financial condition. We wish to caution readers these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or views expressed herein. NAI's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by other risks, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

SOURCE - Natural Alternatives International, Inc.

CONTACT – Adam Tepper, Chief Financial Officer, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or ....

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