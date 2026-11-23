MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought D-Wave Quantum, Inc. securities between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in D-Wave Quantum, Inc. ("D-Wave" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QBTS ) have until December 15, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired D-Wave Quantum, Inc. securities between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The D-Wave Quantum, Inc. case, Fessler v. D-Wave Quantum, Inc. et al., was filed on October 15, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court California Northern District (Case No. 3:26-cv-11953).

Investors who suffered losses on D-Wave Quantum, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the December 15, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for D-Wave Quantum, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: December 15, 2026

Class period: February 26, 2026 to August 25, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: October 15, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court California Northern District



What happened?

On August 6, 2026, D-Wave reported its second quarter of 2026 financial results. Among other things, D-Wave issues revenue of only $3.08 million, compared to $3.1 million for the same period in 2025.

On this news, D-Wave's stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 9.28%, to close at $19.41 per share on August 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 25, 2026, D-Wave issued a press release“announc[ing] that John Markovich is retiring and thus resigning from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective September 2, 2026.”

On this news, D-Waves stock price fell $1.84 per share, or 9.51%, to close at $17.51 per share on August 26, 2026, thereby further injuring investors

What does the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. complaint allege?

The D-Wave Quantum, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about D-Wave Quantum, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants materially overstated D-Wave's business and financial prospects; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to negatively impact the Company's business and reputation; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about D-Wave Quantum, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired D-Wave Quantum, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than December 15, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against D-Wave Quantum, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Defendants materially overstated D-Wave's business and financial prospects. The December 15, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help D-Wave Quantum, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. class action must move the Court by December 15, 2026. To learn more, visit the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired D-Wave Quantum, Inc. securities between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court California Northern District by December 15, 2026.

What if I miss the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. deadline? After December 15, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but D-Wave Quantum, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents D-Wave Quantum, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the D-Wave Quantum, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



D-Wave Quantum, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Fessler v. D-Wave Quantum, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court California Northern District

D-Wave Press Release

D-Wave Quantum, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

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Los Angeles, CA 90067

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