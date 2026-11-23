MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the“Company”) (NYSE: RC) today announced that its Board of Directors (the“Board”) has approved a reverse stock split of Ready Capital's outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of one-for-ten (the“Reverse Stock Split”).

One-for-Ten Reverse Stock Split

The Reverse Stock Split is scheduled to take effect at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 7, 2026 (the "Effective Time"). At the Effective Time, every ten issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the Company will be combined into one share of common stock of the Company. The Board also approved a reduction of the Company's authorized shares of common stock from 500,000,000 to 50,000,000, effective immediately following the Effective Time. Following the Reverse Stock Split, the Company will file articles of amendment so the par value of the common stock will remain $0.0001 per share. Trading in Ready Capital's common stock on a split-adjusted basis is expected to begin at the market open on December 8, 2026. Ready Capital's common stock will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol "RC" but will be under a new CUSIP number: 75574U820.

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of outstanding shares of Ready Capital's common stock as of November 23, 2026, will be reduced from approximately 159,105,053 to approximately 15,910,505. The conversion rate of Ready Capital's 6.25% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock and the change of control share cap of its 6.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock will be adjusted proportionately in accordance with their terms. The Reverse Stock Split does not affect the number of outstanding shares of either series, or their liquidation preferences or dividend rates.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders otherwise entitled to a fractional share will instead receive cash, without interest, based on the closing price of the common stock on the NYSE on the trading day immediately preceding the date on which the Effective Time occurs, as adjusted for the Reverse Stock Split. The Reverse Stock Split will apply to all of Ready Capital's authorized and outstanding shares of common stock uniformly and will not affect any record holder's percentage ownership interest, except for de minimis changes as a result of the elimination of fractional shares. Stockholders of record will receive information from Computershare Trust Company, N.A., Ready Capital's transfer agent, regarding their stock ownership following the Reverse Stock Split and cash in lieu of fractional share payments, if applicable. Stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or "street name" are not required to take any action in connection with the Reverse Stock Split.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the timing and effects of the Reverse Stock Split, including its effect on the market price and liquidity of the Company's common stock; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's continued listing standards; applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company's investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of the Company's assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 400 professionals nationwide.

Contact

Investor Relations

Ready Capital Corporation

212-257-4666

...

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at

