Compass Diversified Underscores Actions To Drive Long-Term Value Creation And Responds To ADW Capital Announcement
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three months ended September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Corporate
| 5.11
|BOA
|PrimaLoft
|THP
|Velocity Outdoor
|Altor
|Arnold
|Rimports
|Consolidated
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(5,312
|)
|$
|11,334
|$
|10,214
|$
|(3,492
|)
|$
|7,481
|$
|2,546
|$
|(1,936
|)
|$
|1,761
|$
|597
|$
|23,193
|Adjusted for:
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|(27,176
|)
|2,972
|2,125
|(1,097
|)
|2,572
|(44
|)
|(1,965
|)
|2,240
|233
|(20,140
|)
|Interest expense, net
|21,633
|(1
|)
|-
|(12
|)
|6
|9
|-
|134
|(1
|)
|21,768
|Intercompany interest
|(17,264
|)
|2,147
|2,225
|3,590
|1,495
|1,800
|3,866
|2,128
|13
|-
|Loss on debt modification
|1,038
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,038
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,111
|4,971
|5,322
|5,313
|4,150
|1,522
|6,607
|2,647
|3,007
|34,650
|EBITDA
|(25,970
|)
|21,423
|19,886
|4,302
|15,704
|5,833
|6,572
|8,910
|3,849
|60,509
|Other (income) expense
|4,036
|(44
|)
|125
|3
|(16
|)
|58
|175
|1
|(62
|)
|4,276
|Noncontrolling shareholder compensation
|-
|489
|990
|755
|325
|4
|251
|27
|-
|2,841
|Other
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|113
|113
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(21,934
|)
|$
|21,868
|$
|21,001
|$
|5,060
|$
|16,013
|$
|5,895
|$
|6,998
|$
|8,938
|$
|3,900
|$
|67,739
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Corporate
|5.11
|BOA
|Lugano
|PrimaLoft
|THP
|Velocity Outdoor
|Altor
|Arnold
|Sterno
|Consolidated
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(77,345
|)
|$
|9,628
|$
|5,399
|$
|(34,211
|)
|$
|(4,534
|)
|$
|196
|$
|1,318
|$
|(714
|)
|$
|7,546
|$
|5,997
|$
|(86,720
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|9,601
|3,006
|1,573
|-
|(1,439
|)
|76
|(72
|)
|(265
|)
|(8,643
|)
|1,926
|5,763
|Interest expense, net
|61,480
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|5,084
|(9
|)
|(1
|)
|21
|-
|148
|-
|66,721
|Intercompany interest
|(40,752
|)
|3,819
|3,515
|16,555
|4,037
|2,347
|1,908
|4,427
|2,152
|1,992
|-
|Loss on debt modification
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|(251
|)
|5,443
|5,253
|725
|5,296
|4,156
|1,353
|6,672
|2,781
|3,536
|34,964
|EBITDA
|(47,267
|)
|21,895
|15,739
|(11,847
|)
|3,351
|6,774
|4,528
|10,120
|3,984
|13,451
|20,728
|Other (income) expense
|-
|(257
|)
|118
|1,288
|8
|(21
|)
|(268
|)
|1,587
|4
|(116
|)
|2,343
|Noncontrolling shareholder compensation
|-
|571
|1,375
|643
|585
|382
|5
|239
|4
|269
|4,073
|Impairment expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other (1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,889
|149
|117
|3,155
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(47,267
|)
|$
|22,209
|$
|17,232
|$
|(9,916
|)
|$
|3,944
|$
|7,135
|$
|4,265
|$
|14,835
|$
|4,141
|$
|13,721
|$
|30,299
(1) Other represents specified operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the third quarter of 2025, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States and severance costs related to chief executive officer at Arnold. For Altor, other includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Nine months ended September 30, 2026
(Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Corporate
|5.11
|BOA
|PrimaLoft
|THP
|Velocity Outdoor
|Altor
|Arnold
|Rimports (1)
|Consolidated
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|8,923
|$
|23,810
|$
|36,686
|$
|(22,771
|)
|$
|16,787
|$
|(2,406
|)
|$
|522
|$
|2,314
|$
|10,371
|$
|74,236
|Adjusted for:
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|8,734
|4,765
|5,996
|883
|5,479
|81
|(261
|)
|2,948
|3,678
|32,303
|Interest expense, net
|72,833
|(3
|)
|-
|(28
|)
|17
|25
|-
|422
|(107
|)
|73,159
|Intercompany interest
|(55,609
|)
|7,664
|7,547
|10,875
|5,148
|4,915
|11,633
|6,382
|1,445
|-
|Loss on debt modification
|1,038
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,038
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,754
|16,415
|15,867
|15,957
|12,457
|4,301
|19,768
|8,095
|9,930
|106,544
|EBITDA
|39,673
|52,651
|66,096
|4,916
|39,888
|6,916
|31,662
|20,161
|25,317
|287,280
|Other (income) expense (2)
|(117,504
|)
|(16
|)
|249
|14
|(82
|)
|(256
|)
|579
|3
|(256
|)
|(117,269
|)
|Non-controlling shareholder compensation
|-
|1,786
|2,942
|1,937
|1,008
|12
|601
|79
|315
|8,680
|Impairment expense
|-
|-
|-
|20,500
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20,500
|Other (3)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(9,698
|)
|-
|338
|(9,360
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(77,831
|)
|$
|54,421
|$
|69,287
|$
|27,367
|$
|40,814
|$
|6,672
|$
|23,144
|$
|20,243
|$
|25,714
|$
|189,831
(1) Rimports includes the Adjusted EBITDA of the Sterno food service product division from January 1, 2026 through the date of sale, May 1, 2026.
(2) The amount of Other (income) expense at corporate includes the change in the fair value of the receivable due from unconsolidated affiliate ($57.7 million) and the gain on the sale of the Sterno food service product division ($178.0 million).
(3)Other in the nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes the add-back of a gain on sale leaseback at Altor.
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
|(in thousands)
|Corporate
|5.11
|BOA
|Lugano
|PrimaLoft
|THP
|Velocity Outdoor
|Altor
|Arnold
|Sterno
|Consolidated
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|(105,368
|)
|$
|18,392
|$
|22,656
|$
|(154,653
|)
|$
|(4,710
|)
|$
|2,785
|$
|(5,413
|)
|$
|492
|$
|(7,395
|)
|$
|15,963
|$
|(217,251
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|9,601
|5,468
|3,796
|(255
|)
|(511
|)
|846
|41
|377
|1,172
|5,124
|25,659
|Interest expense, net
|115,406
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|20,846
|(22
|)
|(8
|)
|8
|-
|444
|-
|136,668
|Intercompany interest
|(121,688
|)
|10,910
|11,235
|48,360
|12,180
|7,371
|5,004
|13,980
|6,186
|6,462
|-
|Loss on debt modification
|2,827
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,827
|Depreciation and amortization
|(283
|)
|16,746
|15,749
|3,793
|15,950
|12,475
|4,090
|19,787
|8,062
|10,522
|106,891
|EBITDA
|(99,505
|)
|51,513
|53,433
|(81,909
|)
|22,887
|23,469
|3,730
|34,636
|8,469
|38,071
|54,794
|Other (income) expense
|12
|(394
|)
|223
|13,017
|20
|18
|(478
|)
|2,177
|25
|(309
|)
|14,311
|Non-controlling shareholder compensation
|-
|1,738
|4,089
|2,185
|1,753
|826
|127
|726
|12
|818
|12,274
|Impairment expense
|-
|-
|-
|31,515
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31,515
|Integration services fee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|875
|-
|-
|-
|-
|875
|Other (1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,943
|2,359
|280
|8,582
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(99,493
|)
|$
|52,857
|$
|57,745
|$
|(35,192
|)
|$
|24,660
|$
|25,188
|$
|3,379
|$
|43,482
|$
|10,865
|$
|38,860
|$
|122,351
(1) Other represents specified operating expenses that are included by management in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA when analyzing monthly operating results of our subsidiaries. In the current year, the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for Arnold includes the add-back of certain expenses that have been incurred related to the relocation of two of Arnold's facilities in the United States and severance costs related to the chief executive officer at Arnold. For Altor, other includes the add-back of certain expenses incurred related to restructuring of their facilities after the acquisition of Lifoam.
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Branded Consumer
|5.11
|$
|21,868
|$
|22,209
|$
|54,421
|$
|52,857
|BOA
|21,001
|17,232
|69,287
|57,745
|Lugano
|-
|(9,916
|)
|-
|(35,192
|)
|PrimaLoft
|5,060
|3,944
|27,367
|24,660
|The Honey Pot Co.
|16,013
|7,135
|40,814
|25,188
|Velocity Outdoor
|5,895
|4,265
|6,672
|3,379
|Total Branded Consumer
|$
|69,837
|$
|44,869
|$
|198,561
|$
|128,637
|Industrial
|Altor Solutions
|6,998
|14,835
|23,144
|43,482
|Arnold Magnetics
|8,938
|4,141
|20,243
|10,865
|Rimports
|3,900
|13,721
|25,714
|38,860
|Total Industrial
|$
|19,836
|$
|32,697
|$
|69,101
|$
|93,207
|Total Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA
|89,673
|77,566
|267,662
|221,844
|Corporate expense
|(21,934
|)
|(47,267
|)
|(77,831
|)
|(99,493
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|67,739
|$
|30,299
|$
|189,831
|$
|122,351
| Compass Diversified Holdings
Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, Excluding Lugano and Divested Sterno Food Service Business
(Unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Total Branded Consumer
|$
|69,837
|$
|44,869
|$
|198,561
|$
|128,637
|Less: Adjusted EBITDA (loss) attributable to Lugano
|-
|(9,916
|)
|-
|(35,192
|)
|Total Branded Consumer, excluding Lugano
|$
|69,837
|$
|54,785
|$
|198,561
|$
|163,829
|Total Industrial
|$
|19,836
|$
|32,697
|$
|69,101
|$
|93,207
|Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the divested Sterno Food Service Business (1)
|-
|8,029
|9,401
|24,392
|Total Industrial, excluding the divested Sterno Food Service Business
|$
|19,836
|$
|24,668
|$
|59,700
|$
|68,815
|Subsidiary Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Lugano and the divested Sterno Food Service Business
|$
|89,673
|$
|79,453
|$
|258,261
|$
|232,644
(1) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the divested Sterno Food Service Business is calculated from the reported results of Rimports by identifying the net sales and directly attributable expenses of the Food Service Business and applying CODI's Adjusted EBITDA methodology. The calculation does not allocate to the Food Service Business shared management or other indirect costs that were not specifically attributable to that business.
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