MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The family and cosmetic practice, founded in 1989 and rated 5.0 stars across more than 430 online patient reviews, treats local families and patients who fly in for complex implant and cosmetic care. The office will stay open during the work.

Burien, WA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burien Dental, a family and cosmetic dental practice that has cared for patients since 1989 and holds a 5.0-star rating across more than 430 online patient reviews, has begun a phased renovation of its office at 115 S. 177th Place in Burien. The first phase is expected to be ready in January 2027 and the second in March 2027, and the office will stay open with the same doctors and team throughout.







Burien Dental Team

Alongside local family dentistry, the practice is known for cosmetic and complex restorative care, including full mouth rehabilitation, All-on-X implant restorations, dental implants, cosmetic dentistry and clear aligner treatment. Its location, a short drive from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, makes it practical for patients who fly in from other states and countries for this individualized level of care.

The renovation brings a new layout, new dental chairs, and new equipment to the same location. The redesigned rooms offer more privacy and space, with planned light-colored wood finishes and interior plants for a warm, welcoming, spa-like atmosphere inspired by the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

Dr. Jonathan Everett purchased the practice in April 2024, when it was known as Travelle Family Dentistry, and renamed it Burien Dental. Dr. Daniel La Rota, who has advanced training in complex oral rehabilitation, brought his expertise to the office in 2024 and has provided exceptional care ever since.

"We're already one of the highest-rated dental offices in the greater Seattle area and one of the area's leading cosmetic dentists. Our goal is to remain one of the premier dental offices in the region," said Dr. Jonathan Everett. "That means we keep improving how we care for patients, whether they live down the street or fly in for full mouth rehabilitation. This renovation provides more room and more privacy, with the same personal attention that patients have grown to love."

The renovation builds on technology and services the practice already offers:



Digital X-rays and 3D cone beam imaging

Same-day crowns designed and milled in the office, plus an in-house 3D printing lab

Nitrous oxide and oral sedation, plus general anesthesia provided by an on-site anesthesiologist who works with the dentists

Patient appointments starting at 7:00 a.m. on Fridays and 8:00 a.m. on most other weekdays

Care available in English and Spanish Financing options to help patients plan for treatment

Burien Dental sees patients from Burien, Normandy Park, Des Moines, SeaTac, and nearby communities, as well as patients who travel from farther away for complex care. More information about the office's dental technology, sedation options, and new patient visits is available at buriendental.com.







Burien Dental Logo

About Burien Dental

Burien Dental is a dental practice serving Burien, Normandy Park and surrounding communities. Led by Dr. Jonathan Everett and Dr. Daniel La Rota, the practice provides general, cosmetic and restorative dental care. The office is located at 115 S. 177th Place in Burien, Washington.

Press Inquiries

Dr. Jonathan Everett

buriendental8 [at] gmail.com

(206) 242-1500



115 S. 177th Place

Burien,WA 98148