Strike's API Query Engine in Primordial's Platform saves chart review time and boosts adoption of Communication, Interpretation, and Quality Management tools.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Primordial Design, Inc., an industry leader for over 20 years developing innovative Communication, Quality, and Workflow solutions in Radiology, is announcing the availability of the Strike Health API Query Engine within its Platform and Applications. Through this integration, Primordial can use a single identifier to instantly collect, extract, and aggregate the relevant clinical picture as part of any workflow.

Surfacing relevant clinical information in real-time and at the right time has always been a challenging problem in Radiology. It can be time consuming and frustrating to navigate through various layers of a patient's longitudinal record. Yet, the information can be critically important for many scenarios, such as making the correct diagnosis, choosing the correct acquisition protocol, creating peer learning and educational content, and including sufficient documentation for reimbursement. Not having the information necessary or the time to retrieve it can lead to physician burnout, lack of participation in quality initiatives, and bad patient outcomes.

Strike's API Query Engine is embedded within Primordial's controlled environment keeping sensitive information within Primordial's secure and private platform. It incorporates years of field-tested workflow orchestration, caching strategies, and data abstraction honed within active enterprise production deployments. The architecture is deployed across enterprise sites to present and summarize key EMR data, like clinical notes, lab results, radiology reports, pathology findings, vital signs, care teams, care plans, longitudinal care plans with problem lists, note histories (discharge, consult, H&P, progress, procedure, ED, nursing), and many more, empowering nearly every clinical workflow.

With the relevant information immediately available, physicians, technologists, quality managers, and other providers can save minutes per task and hours per day. The rich, labeled data set with these activities also offers healthcare providers the opportunity to continuously improve quality through higher levels of participation and better insights into care delivery.

“Our long-standing partnership with Primordial reflects a shared commitment to modernizing healthcare IT through clean, scalable, and resilient architecture. By abstracting the complexities of EMR and enterprise data integration into a modular, decoupled framework, we enable health systems to deploy next-generation clinical workflows without sacrificing performance or system stability.”

- Karan Bajaj, CEO | Founder, Strike Health

“Strike was the perfect partner to help expand our integration capability instantly with a production tested system and well-established subject matter expertise. Strike's API Query Engine has been proven for years in high-volume, complex applications assembling a complete, relevant record across all relevant document types from the EMR.”

- Andy Stahl, General Manager, Primordial Design, Inc.

STRIKE HEALTH OVERVIEW

Strike Health develops AI-powered workflow automation, intelligent search, and enterprise integration tools for radiology and healthcare systems. Built on a modular, enterprise-ready architecture, Strike Health's platform bridges complex EMR and imaging environments to deliver real-time data orchestration, enhanced operational efficiency, and improved clinical workflows at scale.

ABOUT PRIMORDIAL DESIGN, INC.

Primordial Design, Inc. provides intelligent imaging workflow and communication solutions for healthcare enterprises. Its platform connects PACS, EMR, dictation, and AI tools to streamline radiology operations, with solutions for actionable findings, workflow orchestration, in-workflow communication, lung cancer screening, and follow-up management. Primordial's solutions are used in more than 400 healthcare facilities. Learn more at primordialdesigninc.

Learn more

Andy Stahl

Primordial Design, Inc.

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Primordial Design and Strike Health Partner to Bring Full Patient Clinical Context to Primordial's Product Suite News Provided By Primordial Design, Inc. November 23, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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