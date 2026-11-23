Sea Dental Care in Bellevue, Washington, offers general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry.

Sea Dental Care in Bellevue advises using dental benefits now for cleanings, exams and diagnosed fillings, and waiting until January for cosmetic work.

- Priti Bhat, DDS, Dentist, Sea Dental CareBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sea Dental Care in Bellevue is advising patients across Kirkland, Redmond, Medina, Clyde Hill and Mercer Island to use the weeks before December 31 for teeth cleaning and for fillings or crowns already diagnosed. Elective cosmetic work such as porcelain veneers can wait for the new benefit year. An American Dental Association analysis found only 3.4% of dental patients reach their plan's annual maximum, so the benefit most families lose is the skipped preventive visit.Dental plans that run on the calendar year reset on January 1. The annual maximum, the most a plan will pay toward care in a year, starts over, and so does the deductible. Unused dollars from the maximum generally do not roll forward, which is why late fall brings a steady stream of advertising urging patients to spend their benefits before they expire.Do unused dental benefits roll over to next year?Generally they do not: whatever remains of the annual maximum is gone once a calendar-year plan resets. The national figures suggest that matters less than the advertising implies. The ADA Health Policy Institute's 2024 analysis, reported by ADA News in December 2025, found that a further 3.3% of patients come within $100 of common maximums such as $1,000 or $1,500. For the large majority of patients, the dollar limit is never what runs out. The scheduled visits are.Should dental work be rushed in before the end of the year?Not elective work, in the view of Dr. Priti Bhat, who leads the practice. Sea Dental Care's position is that the deadline is a good reason to finish care that has already been diagnosed, such as a filling, a crown on a cracked tooth, or periodontal maintenance for gums under treatment. It is a poor reason to start cosmetic treatment. Porcelain veneers, bonding and whitening deserve a consultation and time to think, and they can be planned in January against a fresh maximum. Larger restorative plans with several stages, such as an implant or a bridge, can sometimes be sequenced so the stages fall in different benefit years, and the office reviews each patient's plan terms before suggesting it.What should Bellevue patients schedule before the year ends?A cleaning and exam come first. Plans generally treat preventive care as the core of the benefit, and a visit skipped this year cannot be added to next year's allowance. Gums that bleed when flossing, a tooth that has turned sensitive, or a filling flagged at the last checkup are reasons to come in now rather than in spring, because small problems found early are simpler to treat. Patients who feel anxious about dental visits can ask about nitrous oxide or oral sedation, both offered at the Bellevue office.Who does the work at Sea Dental Care?Dr. Priti Bhat, DDS, provides care at Sea Dental Care. She earned her Doctor of Dental Surgery from the NYU College of Dentistry in 2002 and completed a general practice residency at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. She has been in private practice in Bellevue for 14 years and is a member of the American Dental Association and the Washington State Dental Association. The practice accepts CareCredit and major credit cards and can arrange a monthly payment plan set up before treatment begins. Dr. Bhat is available to speak with reporters about dental benefits, year-end scheduling and how patients can weigh elective treatment.About Sea Dental Care: Sea Dental Care is a general, restorative and cosmetic dental practice led by Dr. Priti Bhat, DDS, at 1100 106th Ave NE, Suite 102, Bellevue, WA 98004. The practice serves patients from Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Medina, Clyde Hill and Mercer Island, offering cleanings, fillings, crowns, bridges, dental implants, dentures, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening and children's dentistry. Phone: 425-827-3097. More information is available at .

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Sea Dental Care Explains Using Dental Benefits Before Year End in Bellevue News Provided By seenai November 23, 2026, 21:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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