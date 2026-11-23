Ben Berg holding Houston Food Bank check

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Berg Hospitality Group is celebrating another year of giving back, with its participating restaurants raising a combined $135,563 for the Houston Food Bank through Houston Restaurant Weeks 2026. The funds will help provide meals and critical resources to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity across Greater Houston.Leading the effort was B&B Butchers & Restaurant, which was recognized as the campaign's top fundraising restaurant for the 10th consecutive year, generating $49,885 during the annual dining fundraiser. Annabelle Brasserie ranked among the campaign's top-performing restaurants, placing No. 8 overall with $24,434 raised, while Prime 131 contributed an additional $18,040.Together with Turner's, Turner's Cut, The Annie Café & Bar, Trattoria Sofia and B.B. Italia, Berg Hospitality Group's participating restaurants generated more than $135,000 for the Houston Food Bank, underscoring the company's longstanding commitment to community impact through hospitality.Houston Restaurant Weeks has become one of the nation's most successful dining-for-charity initiatives, allowing restaurants and diners to support hunger relief simply by enjoying specially curated prix-fixe menus. Over the years, the program has raised millions of dollars for the Houston Food Bank, demonstrating the powerful role the hospitality industry can play in addressing food insecurity."Restaurants have always been about bringing people together, and we're proud to show how the hospitality industry can also help strengthen the communities we serve," said Benjamin Berg, founder and CEO of Berg Hospitality Group. "To have B&B Butchers recognized as the campaign's top fundraising restaurant for 10 consecutive years is an incredible honor. We are deeply grateful to our guests, team members and partners who continue to help make a meaningful difference for families in need."According to Houston Restaurant Weeks organizers, the 2026 campaign raised $2,012,076 for the Houston Food Bank. Berg Hospitality Group's contribution of $135,563 represents a significant portion of that total and reflects the group's continued dedication to supporting charitable causes throughout the communities it serves.This year's success was celebrated during Houston Restaurant Weeks' annual Brunch & Broadcast event at B&B Butchers, where participating restaurants, sponsors and community partners gathered for the official check presentation benefiting the Houston Food Bank.

Julie Takahashi

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B&B BUTCHERS LEADS ONE OF THE NATION'S LARGEST DINING FUNDRAISERS FOR 10TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR News Provided By Public Content November 23, 2026, 21:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



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