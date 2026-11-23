Pitch Perfect Kids, built by 10-year-old Suhavi Kaur Lamba, lets kids pitch business ideas to AI judges and negotiate pretend deals.

Fifth grader Suhavi Kaur Lamba built Pitch Perfect Kids, a free app where kids practice pitching business ideas to AI judges and negotiating pretend deals.

- Suhavi Kaur Lamba, creator of Pitch Perfect KidsSAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fifth grader Suhavi Kaur Lamba built Pitch Perfect Kids after running a craft business with friends and wanting other kids to learn how to price what they make.Ten-year-old Suhavi Kaur Lamba has launched Pitch Perfect Kids, a free app where kids practice pitching business ideas to AI investors that ask questions aloud, make offers in pretend money and respond to counteroffers.The idea came from Craft Corner, a business the fifth grader started with friends. They met twice a week. Suhavi helped each friend choose a job, and she took on the hardest one herself: figuring out what to charge. Together they sold $600 worth of handmade crafts and donated $120 to Beyond Bedtime, which provides pajamas and books to children facing hardship.“Some kids around me found business and money confusing. How do you decide what to charge? What is profit? I want kids to feel more confident trying an idea of their own, whether or not they win,” said Suhavi, who asks her dad about his startup's gross profit.Suhavi built Pitch Perfect Kids herself using Lovable, an AI app-building tool. She has watched nearly every episode of Shark Tank, counts Mark Cuban and Daymond John among her favorite investors, and designed a panel of fictional AI judges, each with its own personality and style of questioning. Kids ages 5 to 18 can pitch to them.When friends who weren't into business or Shark Tank told Suhavi what frustrated them about pitching, she added Coach Finn, a friendly shark who helps kids rehearse. They can try out an idea, get a few tips from Finn and practice again before they face the investors.Take a kid pitching a cookie ring that catches the drips from an ice cream cone: 100 sold at a dollar each, a quarter each to make, asking $50 for 10 percent of the business. One AI judge might ask whether the ice cream shop has ordered more. Another might offer the $50 but want 20 percent. Then the kid gets to negotiate:“How about 15 percent if you help me get into a second shop?”Between school and volleyball games, Suhavi plans to keep tinkering. She wants to hear from kids who got stuck on a question or wished the coach had explained something differently. Their feedback will help her decide what to build and test next. She hopes more kids will use the app to help each other practice a first pitch.Bring a business idea and see what the investors ask. Try Pitch Perfect KidsPitch Perfect Kids is an independent educational parody, not affiliated with or endorsed by Shark Tank or its cast. Its AI judges use original computer-generated voices.MEDIA CONTACTTript Singh Lamba, parent of Suhavi Kaur Lamba

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10-Year-Old Builds an App Where Kids Pitch Business Ideas to AI Investors News Provided By Pitch Perfect Kids November 23, 2026, 21:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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