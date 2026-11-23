Chitradurga Farmers Siege MP Office Over Bhadra Upper Bank Project

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Farmers staged a protest outside the office of Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol on Monday over the delay in the release of funds for the Bhadra Upper Bank Project, accusing the Central Government of delaying the project and warning of a boycott of the MP if water is not provided to the region.

The agitated farmers laid siege to the MP's office after he remained absent despite being informed about their planned visit three days in advance. The farmers had submitted a memorandum to him, requesting a response regarding their concerns. However, upon reaching the office and finding Karjol absent, the farmers attempted to force their way inside. The situation escalated further when the MP's personal assistants entered the office without engaging with the protesters.

When the assistants later came out and spoke to the MP over the phone, the farmers questioned why he was unavailable to hear their concerns despite being informed about their visit in advance. The MP reportedly responded that he could not simply sit and wait for their arrival. Angered by the response, the farmers accused him of insulting them and raised slogans against him. They later staged a protest in front of the Bhadra Upper Bank Project office.

Meanwhile, Karjol assured the farmers that a meeting would be held with the Bhadra project engineers in the first week of December to provide a detailed explanation of the situation. Dissatisfied with the assurance, farmer leaders warned that if the MP failed to put pressure on the Central Government to release funds and ensure the supply of Bhadra water by January, they would boycott him and prevent his entry into villages. They also threatened to boycott elections.

Speaking to ANI, farmer leader K.T. Thippeswamy accused the MP of disrespecting farmers despite being informed about their visit in advance. "Our MP has shown great disrespect to the farmers of our district. The reason is simple: three days ago, we assured the farmers that we are coming, saying we will provide a statement regarding their hardships. The Upper Bhadra canal waters and the lakes haven't been filled. What happened was, for the last two or three years, there have only been meetings. We told them we are coming near your house, please wait, and gave our word, but they just left at night," he said.

Questioning the MP's response to their concerns, Thippeswamy said, "They give roundabout answers here, talk on the phone, and talk and talk. Does that mean we have no work to do? The farmers are in trouble. Whether it's crop insurance or filling the lakes regarding the Upper Bhadra issue, today when the MP speaks, remember that about a year or two ago, you diverted and point four from the Tunga to Bhadra for the Upper Bhadra project. The amount of water diverted then could have been enough to supply four or five districts in the entire region. They have no concern for the farmers. Even when farmers face so many hardships, these people don't do anything. They only care about elections."

Another farmer leader, Nagaraj, demanded the immediate release of funds, warning that farmers would face severe difficulties if water did not reach the region by March. "This money must be released immediately. If it isn't released and water doesn't come by March, our farmers won't survive. Also, if the central government doesn't send the money, we will gather 5,000 people, do all sorts of protests, and pressure the central government," he said. (ANI)