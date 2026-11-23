

Wells Fargo Investment Institute lifted U.S. large-cap equities to its highest 'most favorable' rating from 'favorable'.

Analysts at Wells Fargo characterized the recent downturn as a confidence test rather than a drop in underlying earnings. JPMorgan Chase shifted to a guarded posture, while anticipating a near-term bounce.

Analysts at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute raised their rating on U.S. large-cap equities to "most favorable" from "favorable," arguing that a recent market slump created an attractive entry point for buyers, while JPMorgan expected a bounce but was skeptical of its longevity.

Wells Fargo analysts highlighted that the 7,000 level on the S & P 500 may offer a starting point where possible benefit outclass downside risk, while advising clients to enter positions gradually instead of trying to time the market.

Equity markets rallied sharply on Monday following Jensen Huang's return to lead Nvidia, driving the S & P 500 up 4.6% and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite higher by 6.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1,434 points, or 3%, positioning the major benchmarks for their strongest single-day gains since April 2025.

Wells Fargo's Favored Sectors

However, Wells Fargo's strategists anticipate ongoing pressure from inflation and they project continued strength across employment, worker productivity, and capital spending by businesses.

“US large-cap equities have advantages over other equity asset classes: strong earnings growth, superior profitability, healthy balance sheets and meaningful exposure to the artificial intelligence capital investment cycle,” Wells Fargo wrote in a note released on Monday, accessed by Bloomberg.

Favored sectors include industrials, materials and communication services.

JPMorgan Stays Cautious

JPMorgan's trading desk struck a more restrained tone. Andrew Tyler, head of U.S. market intelligence at the bank, moved from a tactically bullish view to a cautious one following last week's drop. JPMorgan analysts said they expect a near-term bounce, but remain unconvinced it will develop into a sustained rally given potential headwinds from interest rate hikes, 2027 and 2028 earnings outlooks, and AI-related trades.

“We do think a bounce is coming,” JPMorgan analysts wrote,“but we are not yet convinced that any bounce can turn into a sustainable rally.”

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'neutral' on the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), 'extremely bullish' on the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) and was 'bearish' on the SPDR Dow Jones ETF (DIA).

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