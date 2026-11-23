MENAFN - GetNews) Already a No. 1 Amazon International bestseller in seven countries, the candid memoir and mind-body guide invites readers to let go of conditioning.

Kaikoura, New Zealand - November 23, 2026 - Abundant Publishing announced the release of Upgrade: A Journey of Unlearning and Remembering, the debut book by Piera Maria Fromm, on September 19, 2026. Following a wave of international acclaim, the book has already achieved #1 international bestseller status on Amazon in the Personal Growth and Motivational Self-Help categories across seven countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India.

Upgrade: A Journey of Unlearning and Remembering is currently available on Amazon for $0.99 in e-book format and $15.50 in paperback.

Built around a central question, What if becoming more of yourself begins with letting go of what you were taught to be?, Upgrade chronicles Fromm's personal journey through hardship, love, transition, motherhood, spirituality, and self-discovery. Rather than presenting a rigid formula or claiming to have every answer, Fromm offers candid stories from her own life to illustrate how awareness, presence, and lived experience serve as humanity's greatest teachers.

Drawing on more than 18 years of dedicated study and practice in the mind, body, and soul space, Piera weaves together personal storytelling, spiritual reflection, yoga philosophy, meditation, and breathwork. Each chapter concludes with thoughtful reflection questions designed to give readers space to pause, look inward, and apply the concepts directly to their own lives.

"True growth rarely comes from adding more noise, more rules, or more expectations to who we already are," said Piera Maria Fromm. "This book was written for anyone who senses that something in their life is asking for attention, for those who are ready to unlearn old patterns, trust their emotions, regulate their nervous systems, and remember the quiet wisdom they have carried all along."

Inside Upgrade: A Journey of Unlearning and Remembering, readers explore practical and philosophical insights, including:



Recognizing Limiting Patterns: Identifying ingrained habits, beliefs, and conditioning that no longer serve personal growth.

Emotional Honesty: Developing a grounded, compassionate, and honest relationship with difficult or avoided emotions.

Mind-Body Alignment: Understanding the deep connection between mental states, physical tension, and one's inner world.

Somatic Regulation: Utilizing stillness, conscious breathwork, and present-moment awareness to navigate change and restore balance.

Intuitive Trust: Learning how to quiet external noise and listen closely to intuition and inner guidance.

Conscious Surrender: Moving through life transitions one step at a time while letting go, trusting the process, and making aligned choices. Returning to Essence: Reconnecting with one's authentic identity beneath societal conditioning.

Unlike prescriptive self-help manuals, Upgrade does not ask readers to accept everything the author believes. Instead, Fromm encourages readers to remain curious, question what they encounter, keep what resonates, and release what does not. Crafted for individuals standing at a crossroads, whether they have spent years on a personal development path or are just beginning to seek deeper self-understanding, the book meets readers exactly where they are.

Upgrade: A Journey of Unlearning and Remembering is available now on Amazon at . Additional resources, mentorship details, and updates can be found at.

About Piera Maria Fromm

Piera Maria Fromm is a #1 international bestselling author, business owner, yoga teacher, devoted mother, and wife. Born with a natural affinity for both movement and stillness and nurtured in her metaphysical perception from an early age, she has spent more than 18 years studying and teaching in the mind, body, and soul space. Through her YouTube channel, Piera Maria Conscious Living, and her one-on-one mentorship programs, Fromm equips individuals with practical tools to release chronic stress and bring their nervous systems back into homeostasis. She is currently establishing a retreat center dedicated to creative freedom, free thinking, and fostering an open-minded community centered on the joys of life.