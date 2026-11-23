Guangdong, China , Nov . 23 , 2026 - As global packaging demands shift toward sustainability and premium aesthetics, Guangdong TONLI Custom Paper Co., Ltd., a high-tech specialty paper manufacturer with over two decades of expertise, is proud to highlight its comprehensive portfolio of Brown Kraft Paper (unbleached) and White Kraft Paper (bleached). Backed by 20+ years of white kraft production experience (since 2005), TONLI provides global converters and luxury brands with substrates engineered for absolute durability, print precision, and environmental compliance.

Versatile Substrates for Demanding Applications

Originating from the sulfate (Kraft) pulping process invented in Danzig, Prussia, in 1879 and commercialized across Europe and the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, kraft paper remains an essential industrial material. Building on this heritage and drawing on over 20 years of white kraft paper production experience dating back to January 2005, Guangdong TONLI Custom Paper Co., Ltd. manufactures both unbleached brown and bleached white variants using 100% virgin long-fiber softwood pulp as well as recycled pulp options.

Available in basis weights ranging from 60 to 450 GSM (with core technical specifications spanning 70–450 GSM in standard or custom rolls and sheets), the papers feature Machine Glazed (MG) and Machine Finished (MF) surfaces.

● Brown Kraft Paper: By bypassing the bleaching stage, unbleached brown kraft paper retains its natural, earthy tone, maximizes tensile strength, and minimizes environmental impact. It is widely favored by brands seeking an authentic, vintage aesthetic combined with rugged protection.

● White Kraft Paper: Processed using environmentally responsible Elemental Chlorine-Free (ECF) or Totally Chlorine-Free (TCF) bleaching methods, white kraft paper delivers high brightness and a smooth, uniform surface for crisp, accurate color reproduction.

Both product lines are 100% recyclable, biodegradable, and compliant with international environmental standards, with food-grade and Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified options available to meet strict global import and export regulations.

Verified Technical Excellence & Laboratory Performance

Guangdong TONLI Custom Paper Co., Ltd. controls the entire in-house manufacturing workflow, from wet forming and through-dye pulp processing to high-precision steel roll calendering and dry modification. Selected long-fiber softwood chips are cooked under high temperature and pressure to dissolve lignin while preserving fiber integrity, followed by multi-stage washing, screening, mechanical refining, and specialized surface sizing.

Quality and physical performance are verified under rigorous testing protocols. In a recent laboratory evaluation conducted under standard GB/T 22865-2008 for 60 g/m2 kraft paper (production date: February 11, 2026), TONLI's substrate passed all physical, optical, and cleanliness benchmarks: