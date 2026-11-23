TONLI Elevates Luxury & Eco-Friendly Packaging With High-Performance Brown & White Kraft Paper Lines
|Test Parameter
|Standard / Method
|Measured Result
|Status
|Basis Weight (Grammage)
|GB/T 451.2
|59.7 g/m2
|Pass / Conform
|D65 Brightness (Whiteness)
|GB/T 7974
|85.8%
|Pass / Conform
|Longitudinal Breaking Length
|GB/T 12914
|6,738 m
|Pass / Conform
|Longitudinal Tear Index
|GB/T 455
|6.8 mN·m2/g
|Pass / Conform
|Bursting Index
|GB/T 454
|3.2 kPa·m2/g
|Pass / Conform
|Water Absorption (Cobb Value)
|GB/T 1540
|28 g/m2 (Front & Back)
|Pass / Conform
|Smoothness (Front / Back)
|GB/T 1540 / GB/T 456
|24.7 g/m2 (Front) / 41 s (Back)
|Pass / Conform
|Moisture Content
|GB/T 462
|7.5%
|Pass / Conform
|Fluorescent Substances
|GB 31604.47-2023
|Meets standard
|Pass / Conform
|Dust Count (>0.5 mm2)
|GB/T 1541
|0 particles/m2
|Pass / Conform
The inspection also confirmed a uniform fiber structure and a flat, smooth surface free of folds, wrinkles, pinholes, cracks, or impurities.
Proven Track Record with Global Luxury Brands
Designed for demanding converting environments, TONLI's kraft papers support offset, flexographic, and screen printing alongside complex post-press finishing, including hot foil stamping, embossing and debossing, matte UV coating, laminating, creasing, high-precision die-cutting, and edge folding and gluing. Print converters and packaging manufacturers consistently note the substrates' batch-to-batch color consistency, dimensional stability, and resistance to edge cracking or fiber shedding during high-speed processing. To maintain optimal performance prior to conversion, storage in a cool, dry facility at 50%–60% relative humidity is recommended.
TONLI's luxury credentials are proven by long-term supply chain partnerships with some of the world's most iconic brands, including:
● GUCCI: Official base paper supplier for shopping bags (2019–2022), providing custom substrates for classic black bags, beauty color bags, and limited-edition embossed bags.
● LA MER: Official specialty paper supplier for gift box base papers (2021–2024).
● ARMANI PRIVÉ: Supplier of base paper solutions for premium fragrance gift boxes (2021–2024).
● CHARLES & KEITH: Official packaging base paper supply chain partner (beginning in 2024).
Ready to Elevate Your Packaging? Let's Talk.
With closed-loop quality control systems, batch sample archiving, and international ISO and FSC certifications, Guangdong TONLI Custom Paper Co., Ltd. supplies customers across North America (including the United States), Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, and the Middle East (including the UAE, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Oman). Whether utilized for luxury gift boxes, retail shopping bags, apparel hangtags, food-contact packaging, or high-end stationery, TONLI's brown and white kraft papers offer a cost-effective balance of structural protection and refined presentation.
About Guangdong TONLI Custom Paper Co., Ltd.
Guangdong TONLI Custom Paper Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise with over 20 years of experience in the specialty paper industry. The company develops and produces a range of specialty paper products for luxury packaging and other commercial and industrial applications, including brown and white kraft paper, black cardstock, and colored cardstock. Operating four core manufacturing processes, the company is among the few domestic manufacturers with end-to-end expertise spanning wet forming to dry modification. TONLI delivers innovative, sustainable, and high-performance specialty paper solutions to luxury, commercial, and industrial clients worldwide. For more information and brand collaboration case studies, visit .
Stop compromising on quality. Contact our team today to request selected swatch sample and technical data sheets for your next luxury packaging project. (Sample availability varies by series and is provided for qualified project inquiries.)
More details can be found at:
LinkedIn:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment