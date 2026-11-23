MENAFN - GetNews) The Shanghai manufacturer matches fixtures between 30W and 150W to road class under EN 13201:2015 and lists a control option for each one.

Shanghai, China - November 23, 2026 - Shanghai CHZ Lighting Co., Ltd., an LED lighting manufacturer founded in 2013, has published six street lighting solutions that match a specific luminaire configuration to each class of road. Every solution uses the company's CHZ-ST29 street light. Power ratings for these six solutions range from 30W to 150W, while the full ST29 series offers options from 30W to 240W, and the set covers pedestrian paths at one end and expressways at the other.

Road lighting projects start with a classification. EN 13201:2015, the European road lighting standard, assigns each road a lighting class, and the fixture has to meet it. CHZ Lighting built each solution around that class and lists the wattage, lumen output, beam distribution and control option for each one.

The six configurations are:



Pedestrian and cycle lane lighting, 30W, 4,864 lumens, classes P1 to P4

Residential branch road lighting, 60W, 8,956 lumens, class M4

Suburban collector road lighting, 80W, 12,644 lumens, classes M3 and M4

Industrial park road lighting, 100W, 15,500 lumens, classes M3 and M4

Urban road lighting, 120W, 18,369 lumens, classes M1 to M4 Highway lighting, 150W, 23,734 lumens, classes M1 to M3

The ST29 housing carries IP66 and IK09 ratings. CHZ Lighting rates the fixture for 50,000 hours on five of the configurations and 60,000 hours on the highway version. Warranty terms run five to seven years.

Control options differ by road type. The pedestrian configuration pairs DALI2 with a photocell sensor. Industrial park roads get 0-10V dimming and a NEMA socket, and the highway version uses LoRa with energy management. On the urban configuration, city operators can dim fixtures by remote control.

CHZ Lighting has supplied the ST29 to large public projects. In Romania, the company delivered a cumulative total of over 18,000 ST29 smart street light units over nine stages, with DALI dimming and GPS positioning. It also supplied a custom smart street light project in the Dominican Republic with 0-10V dimming.

"A 30-watt fixture on a cycle path and a 150-watt fixture on an expressway are different jobs, and buyers shouldn't have to work that out from a spec sheet," said Jolina, spokesperson for Shanghai CHZ Lighting Co., Ltd. "We wrote each solution so a project engineer can check the road class first and find the fixture second."

CHZ Lighting manufactures its fixtures at three production bases in Shanghai, Hangzhou and Ningbo, with a total plant area of 18,000 square meters and five assembly lines. The company reports annual capacity of 1 million lamp sets and exports to more than 100 countries and regions. Its certifications include CE, CB, ENEC, TÜV SÜD and ETL, and production complies with RoHS.

The company reports more than 1,600 completed public projects, among them roads, ports, airports and stadiums. It runs branches in Spain, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Argentina and Romania.

The same web page carries solutions for outdoor sports courts and industrial high bay lighting. The sports court configurations use 750W and 2,000W floodlights.

CHZ Lighting lists full specifications for each solution at

Learn more at

Inquiries can be sent to... or call +86 159 2122 3752

Address: No. 999, Shunda Road, Nanxiang Town, Jiading District, Shanghai, China

About CHZ Lighting

Founded in 2013, CHZ Lighting is a professional LED street light manufacturer and outdoor lighting solution supplier based in Shanghai, China. Its products include road lighting, garden street lighting, solar street lighting, LED flood lights, stadium lighting, industrial lighting and warehouse lighting. The fixtures light streets, highways, gardens, sports courts, parking lots and workshops. CHZ Lighting's mission is to supply reliable, energy-saving lighting for projects worldwide.