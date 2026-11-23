DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 23, 2026 - Technology stocks rebounded Monday after last week's selloff as Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive. Nasdaq-100 futures surged 7% at their premarket peak, triggering a brief volatility halt, MarketWatch reported. The Nasdaq Composite rose 6.5% in early trading, according to the Associated Press.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reinstates Jensen Huang

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) reinstated Huang as president, CEO and board director, effective immediately. The move came less than a week after Nvidia reported $115.8 billion in fiscal third-quarter revenue, up 103% year over year, and $107.6 billion in data center revenue, up 110%. Nvidia also said it had begun shipping its Vera Rubin NVL72 system.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) reports more than C$20 million in contracted backlog

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) said Nov. 19 that its contracted revenue backlog exceeded C$20 million, or approximately US$14 million. The backlog reflects signed commercial and government customer commitments across its Drone as a Service and enterprise software businesses. Investors can track how much of that backlog becomes reported revenue as ZenaTech delivers services such as surveying, mapping and infrastructure inspection.

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) rebounds after Friday's selloff

Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ: SNDK) climbed 7.8% in early premarket trading, according to Investing. The NAND flash and solid-state storage supplier reported $11 billion in fiscal first-quarter revenue and projected $12.2 billion to $12.6 billion for the current quarter. Its results give investors a way to track storage demand alongside spending on AI processors.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) climbs with AI cloud stocks

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) rose about 7% in early premarket trading, Quartz reported. The GPU cloud provider reported approximately $132.5 billion in revenue backlog as of Sept. 30. That figure includes amounts the company expects to recognize under committed customer contracts, subject to delivery and service availability. The pace at which CoreWeave brings data center capacity online will help determine when those commitments become revenue.

About the Companies

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) develops accelerated computing hardware and software. ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA) develops drones, provides drone services and sells enterprise software. Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ: SNDK) makes NAND flash storage products. CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV) provides GPU cloud infrastructure for AI workloads. See Seeking Alpha's full list of tech stocks in play now.

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