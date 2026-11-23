DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 23, 2026 - Shares of VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) surged 142% on trading volume of 726,756,322 shares on Thursday Nov 19, 2026 and continued climbing on Friday Nov 20, 2026 reaching an intraday high of $0.38 after the biotechnology company announced a seven-figure agreement with an unnamed top-10 global pharmaceutical company. The contract covers NAMkind human liver and intestinal toxicology testing, advancing VivoSim's 3D human-tissue technology from scientific evaluation into active pharmaceutical drug-development programs.

The major pharma agreement prompted VivoSim to say it now expects fiscal 2027 revenue growth to exceed its previously issued guidance of more than 500%. Testing is already underway, with contract revenue expected to be recognized during VivoSim's fiscal third and fourth quarters, ending Dec. 31, 2026, and March 31, 2027, respectively. The contract's value is important, but its position within the customer's preclinical drug-development process could be even more meaningful.

Alongside VivoSim Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: VIVS) investors are watching DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) and Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) actively trading across multiple sectors.

Before adopting a new preclinical testing technology, a major pharmaceutical company typically conducts extensive scientific due diligence. That process can include testing compounds with known clinical outcomes, comparing the resulting human-tissue data with previous animal studies and determining whether the technology can more accurately predict drug toxicity and human safety risks.

According to VivoSim, the customer has completed that evaluation stage and is now paying for testing connected to active drug programs. Following completion of the initial work, VivoSim anticipates that NAMkind testing could become part of the customer's regular preclinical workflow rather than remain limited to one-time studies.

That progression-from scientific validation to paid program work and potentially recurring pharmaceutical testing -could provide VivoSim with a pathway for expanding relationships with other global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Human 3D Tissue Models for Preclinical Drug Testing

VivoSim's NAMkind platform uses three-dimensional tissues constructed from primary human cells to evaluate how experimental drug candidates may affect the human liver and gastrointestinal system before entering expensive clinical trials.

The technology belongs to a growing field known as New Approach Methodologies, or NAMs, which includes human-relevant tissue models, organoids, advanced cell-based testing and computational toxicology intended to improve preclinical drug-safety predictions.

Unlike conventional two-dimensional cell cultures, VivoSim's 3D biology models are designed to reproduce important structures and biological functions found in human organs. The tissues can be dosed repeatedly over several weeks, allowing pharmaceutical researchers to study drug-induced liver injury, gastrointestinal toxicity and other adverse reactions that may develop over time.

In a company-reported dataset covering 92 small-molecule compounds, VivoSim's NAMkind liver model predicted drug-induced liver injury with 91% accuracy, 90% sensitivity and 95% specificity. The platform is also being applied to emerging drug classes and next-generation medicines, including antibody-drug conjugates.

The commercial proposition is straightforward: identify unsafe or ineffective compounds while medicinal chemists can still redesign them-and before pharmaceutical companies commit substantial capital to clinical development.

With a large percentage of experimental drugs failing during human clinical trials, more predictive preclinical drug testing could help drug developers reduce late-stage failures, control pharmaceutical research-and-development costs and concentrate resources on candidates with stronger safety and efficacy profiles.

Commercial Momentum Extends Beyond One Pharma Agreement

VivoSim's quarterly report for the period ended Sept. 30 showed growth in both its liver and intestinal toxicology businesses. Management said demand came from large pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotechnology customers, with additional companies progressing through VivoSim's evaluation and adoption process.

The seven-figure agreement builds on several other commercial and scientific developments:

Eli Lilly Milestone and Potential Future Payments

VivoSim received a $5 million milestone payment connected to the FXR314 inflammatory-bowel-disease program acquired by Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). VivoSim remains eligible for up to $45 million in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as the drug advances, provided the applicable milestones are achieved.

The Eli Lilly relationship demonstrates how technology and intellectual property associated with VivoSim's intestinal research can contribute to a drug-development program that progresses into human clinical testing.

AI Drug Discovery Collaboration With Chemveda

Under VivoSim's collaboration with Chemveda Life Sciences, Chemveda designs and synthesizes AI-generated drug candidates, while VivoSim evaluates selected compounds for safety, efficacy and biological mechanism in human liver and intestinal tissue.

The collaboration connects artificial intelligence, medicinal chemistry and human-relevant preclinical testing within a design-make-test cycle. Human-tissue data can be returned to chemists while a molecule can still be modified, potentially accelerating AI-driven drug discovery and reducing the risk of advancing unsafe candidates.

MASH and Inflammatory-Bowel-Disease Models

VivoSim has expanded the NAMkind platform beyond toxicology into patient-derived disease models for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH, as well as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

These human disease models allow pharmaceutical developers to examine drug efficacy, target engagement, dose response, biomarkers and mechanism of action alongside safety testing. The expansion positions VivoSim to participate in both toxicology studies and earlier-stage therapeutic research.

Together, these developments position VivoSim as more than a supplier of laboratory models. The company is building a pharmaceutical testing-services business intended to support drug-safety, efficacy and mechanism decisions throughout preclinical development.

Human-Relevant Testing Gains Pharmaceutical Attention

Interest in non-animal testing methods is growing as pharmaceutical companies look for more predictive ways to assess how new medicines could behave in people.

Human liver toxicity and gastrointestinal side effects remain significant causes of drug-development delays and failures. VivoSim's strategy is to introduce human biology earlier in drug development, giving researchers additional evidence before deciding whether a drug candidate should advance into clinical trials.

This movement toward human-relevant NAM testing, combined with rapid advances in artificial intelligence and computational drug design, could increase demand for biological platforms capable of screening newly designed molecules for toxicity and efficacy.

The Next Test Is Recurring Customer Adoption

The new agreement does not guarantee that the unnamed pharmaceutical customer will adopt NAMkind testing across its entire organization. The precise contract value, drug candidates and number of programs were not disclosed.

Nevertheless, the transaction represents an important commercial step: a top-10 global pharmaceutical company has moved beyond studying VivoSim's technology and committed active program work to the platform.

Investors will now be watching whether the initial program produces recurring pharmaceutical orders, whether other large customers follow a similar adoption path and how quickly these contracts translate into recognized revenue.

If VivoSim converts successful scientific evaluations into regular pharmaceutical workflows, its opportunity could extend well beyond exceeding one year's revenue-growth forecast. It could provide evidence that human 3D tissue models, AI-enabled toxicology and non-animal preclinical testing are becoming operational components of modern pharmaceutical drug development.

About VivoSim Labs

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) is a biotechnology and pharmaceutical-services company providing New Approach Methodology testing through three-dimensional human liver and intestinal tissue models. Its NAMkind platform supports preclinical toxicology, drug-safety testing, efficacy studies, disease modeling and mechanistic biomarker analysis for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company developing medicines across immunology, diabetes, obesity, neuroscience, oncology and other major therapeutic areas.

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