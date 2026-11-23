A dial photographed under a dark-room light always looks impressive. The same dial, worn on a wrist for eight hours overnight, often does not. Lume quality is one of the easiest specs to misjudge from a product photo alone, and one of the easiest for a supplier to get away with cutting, because the difference only shows up hours after the sale, not at the moment of inspection. Buyers comparing quotes from several wrist watch dial manufacturers rarely ask about this spec at all, even though it affects returns and complaints more than most people expect.

What Watch Lume Actually Is

Luminous material on hands and hour markers is photoluminescent, not self-powered. It absorbs light - sunlight, a lamp, a camera flash - and re-emits it slowly in the dark. This is different from the radioactive tritium tubes used in some older or military-style watches, which glow continuously without needing to be charged first. Nearly all modern wholesale and mid-range watches use a strontium aluminate compound, commercially known under names like Super-LumiNova, applied as a paint-like coating. Most watch dial suppliers buy this compound in bulk from a handful of specialty chemical producers, then apply it in-house, which is part of why application quality varies so much more than the raw material itself does.

Why Not All Lume Glows the Same

The compound comes in different grades, and the grade determines both color and brightness. BGW9 is a cool blue-white grade and the brightest commonly used option. C3 is a warmer green-yellow grade, slightly less bright but with a longer-reported afterglow in practice. C1 is a lower-cost, lower-brightness grade often used on entry-tier pieces where lume is more of a checkbox feature than a usable one in the dark. None of these grades are fake lume - they are legitimate tiers with different costs, and the right choice depends on what price point the watch is built for.

The Glow Curve Nobody Mentions

Lume brightness is not constant once the lights go off. It is brightest in the first 10 to 30 minutes after exposure, then fades on a steep curve, not a straight line. By the two-hour mark, brightness has typically dropped to a fraction of its peak, and by six to eight hours it is often at the edge of what the human eye can detect in a dark room, even though the material is technically still emitting light. A watch that looks identically bright in a one-minute demo video can perform very differently at 3 a.m., and a demo video is exactly how most buyers first judge this spec.

Where the Cost Difference Actually Comes From

Three things move the price: the grade of compound, the thickness of the coating, and the application method. A thin single coat costs less and still photographs well under store lighting, but it has less material to absorb light from and fades faster. A proper multi-coat application, usually two to three passes, costs more in labor and material but holds a usable glow for noticeably longer. Hand-applied dotting on small hour markers costs more per piece than screen-printing lume onto a full numeral or a larger marker shape, which is part of why dial designs with bigger lume surfaces are not just a style choice - they are also a cheaper way to deliver a better glow at the same grade. When comparing quotes across several watch manufacturing companies, this single line item can account for a noticeable share of the total price gap on an otherwise identical spec sheet.

How Suppliers Cut Corners Here

The most common shortcut is a thin, single-pass coat of a mid-grade compound sold and photographed as if it matches a premium multi-coat application. Because the lume looks equally bright in the first few minutes under any camera light, this difference does not show up in a product listing photo or even a same-day sample inspection done indoors with the lights on. It only becomes obvious hours later, which is well after most buyers have already placed the order. This is also why lume should be requested as its own line item from any watch parts suppliers quoting a dial assembly, rather than lumped in as an unstated assumption inside a general dial or hands cost.

A Simple Way to Check Before You Commit

Charge the sample under a bright light or direct sunlight for a full two minutes, then move it into a genuinely dark room, not a dim one, and check it at three intervals: immediately, at the one-hour mark, and again at six hours. A legitimate multi-coat application should still be faintly but clearly visible at six hours. Ask any watch dial manufacturer for their own glow-time test data at these same intervals rather than taking brightness in the first minute as a usable spec on its own; a supplier with a real process behind their work will have this number on hand, not just a demo clip. Any custom watch supplier that cannot produce a glow-time figure on request is most likely not tracking it internally either, which is itself useful information before placing a bulk order.

Where KODA Stands on This

We disclose the lume grade and coating method on request for any dial design, and we test glow duration the same way described above before a design goes into a private label run. As a custom watch dial manufacturer working mostly with wholesale and private label clients, our position is that a buyer should know what grade and application they are paying for, not just see a bright photo and assume the rest.

FAQ

Is all modern watch lume the same material?

No. Most non-tritium watches use a strontium aluminate compound sold under names like Super-LumiNova, but it comes in different grades (BGW9, C3, C1 among others) with real differences in brightness and afterglow duration.

Does brighter lume always mean better quality?

Not by itself. Initial brightness in the first few minutes is the easiest thing to fake with a thin coat. What separates a cheap application from a proper one is how much glow remains after several hours, not how it looks in the first minute.

Can custom watch manufacturers match a specific lume grade to a budget?

Yes. Grade, coating thickness, and application method can all be specified separately, and most wholesale watch manufacturers will quote them as distinct line items once asked, rather than bundling lume into a single vague spec. The same applies when sourcing through wholesale watch suppliers rather than a factory directly - the request just needs to be explicit.

Is tritium lume still used in wholesale watches?

Rarely, and almost never in the private label and wholesale segment this article covers. Tritium tube lighting involves regulated radioactive material, added cost, and import restrictions in several countries, so the vast majority of production in this price tier uses photoluminescent compounds instead.

About Us

Professional producing & Customizing always offer bespoke service, with more than 17 years of experience in Brand design R&D and engineering wec an provide efficient solutions to demanding requirements.