We are pleased to announce the official launch of our new foldable pallet sleeve box, a robust collapsible pallet container engineered to mitigate excessive overheads associated with reverse logistics and idle container warehousing.

For many manufacturers and distributors, rigid pallet containers retain their full footprint whether loaded or vacant. Empty unit return transportation and storage of these bulk packaging assets consistently account for a substantial proportion of total logistics expenditure. Our foldable pallet sleeve box directly addresses this operational pain point. Once cargo is unloaded, the PP sleeve walls can be collapsed flat, reducing the volumetric requirement for return transit and static storage by up to 70%, when compared to fully assembled rigid pallet containers.

This collapsible pallet container comprises three primary assemblies: an HDPE pallet base, foldable PP sleeve panels and a matching plastic lid. The pallet base features four-way forklift entry, compatible with standard warehouse racking infrastructure and pallet jack operations. In service, erected sleeve panels form an enclosed high-capacity container for bulk material storage and transit. Upon cargo discharge, on-site personnel can rapidly fold down the sleeve and stack multiple empty units compactly.

The foldable pallet sleeve box is designed for repeated closed-loop circulation, suited to automotive component handling, fresh produce packaging, general industrial parts and other cyclic supply chain applications. Constructed from PP sleeve material, the unit delivers reliable moisture resistance and impact performance under typical warehousing and transit conditions. Loaded units can be safely stacked to maximise outbound container utilisation.

Beyond volumetric optimisation, this collapsible pallet container simplifies cross-border reusable packaging workflows. Unlike wooden crates, its all-plastic construction exempts it from ISPM 15 fumigation requirements, shortening inspection lead times for international shipments. As a returnable packaging solution, it lowers dependency on single-use corrugated packaging and optimises the total cost of ownership over the asset lifecycle.

Custom dimensional specifications, logo marking and optional side access doors are available for the foldable pallet sleeve box to accommodate diverse product profiles and order-picking protocols. OEM and ODM customisation services are offered for volume buyers.

If your organisation faces inflated freight costs on empty packaging return legs or constrained warehouse capacity for idle bulk containers, our new collapsible pallet container presents a viable efficiency upgrade for your supply chain. Contact our sales team to request datasheets, load performance specifications and quotations for the foldable pallet sleeve box.

About Us

Xian Yubo New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2009. It is a comprehensive plastic product production and management enterprise, with two-line development of logistics transportation and agricultural seedling products. 14 years of production and export experience. Committed to environmental protection, development, design and marketing of recyclable plastic products; providing high-quality, high-environmental protection products and services to domestic and foreign customers in terms of logistics and agriculture; research and practice of plastic products tend to lead domestically.